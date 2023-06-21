7-Day No-Sugar High-Protein Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan

In this 7-day no-sugar meal plan, you'll find high-protein anti-inflammatory meals and snacks that can help you meet your goals deliciously.

a recipe photo of the Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

In this 7-day plan, we map out a week of delicious anti-inflammatory meals and snacks. While we load up on inflammation-busting foods, like antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables, salmon, avocado, whole grains, nuts and seeds, you won't find any pro-inflammatory added sugars. According to 2022 research published in Frontiers in Immunology, excess intake of dietary sugar can lead to increased risk of metabolic disorders, resulting in chronic low-grade inflammation. Instead, we pump up the protein to improve satiety and avoid those afternoon energy-slump sugar cravings. Each day provides at least 76 grams of filling protein and 28 grams of gut-healthy fiber.

Though we skip added sugars, we do include natural sugars found in fruit, vegetables and unsweetened dairy, like yogurt and kefir. Unlike added sugars, which are added purely for sweetness and have little nutritional value, natural sugars are found in foods that provide beneficial nutrients, like fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals. Added sugars in our diets can add up because they're often found in foods we wouldn't necessarily expect, like sauces, marinades, cereals and flavored yogurts. That said, having no added sugars in this weeklong plan doesn't mean that dessert is off the table. You'll find naturally-sweet and nourishing foods, including a no-sugar-added dessert for those who like an evening sweet-treat.

Because losing weight for people who are overweight can help reduce inflammation, we set this plan at 1,500 calories a day, which will promote a healthy weight loss for many people. If you have different calorie needs, we included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day.

No-Sugar Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Focus On:

  • Fatty fish, like salmon, tuna and mackerel
  • Nuts and seeds
  • Natural nut butters (check the ingredient list to ensure there's no added sugar)
  • Olive oil
  • Avocado
  • Berries
  • Cherries
  • Plums
  • Leafy greens
  • Beets
  • Citrus fruits
  • Cruciferous vegetables, like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and Brussels sprouts
  • Whole grains (quinoa, bulgur, whole-wheat, brown rice, oats and more)
  • Unsweetened dairy (yogurt, kefir)
  • Legumes (beans, lentils)

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

  1. Prepare Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls to have as snacks throughout the week
  2. Make Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta to have for lunch on days 2-4
  3. Cook Easy Sheet-Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach to have for breakfast on days 2, 3 and 5
  4. Make Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream to have as dessert throughout the week

Day 1

green goddess wrap
Brie Passano

Breakfast (318 calories)

A.M. Snack (115 calories)

  • ½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
  • ½ cup raspberries

Lunch (414 calories)

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

  • ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (469 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,522 calories, 79g fat, 93g protein, 125g carbohydrate, 29g fiber, 1,460mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: omit yogurt at A.M. snack and orange at lunch plus change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries

Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, add 1/4 cup chopped walnuts to A.M. snack and 1 large pear to P.M. snack

Day 2

Avocado Caprese Salad
Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

Breakfast (335 calories)

A.M. Snack (71 calories)

Lunch (341 calories)

P.M. Snack (137 calories)

  • 1 ¼ cup low-fat plain kefir

Dinner (530 calories)

Evening Snack (98 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 71g fat, 76g protein, 157g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,744mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: omit blueberries at lunch and Avocado Caprese Salad at dinner

Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 3 energy balls at A.M. snack and add 1 medium apple to P.M. snack

Day 3

a recipe photo of the Braised Black Lentil Bowls served in a bowl and topped with sour cream and chives
Ali Redmond

Breakfast (335 calories)

A.M. Snack (71 calories)

Lunch (341 calories)

P.M. Snack (284 calories)

  • 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 Tbsp. hemp seeds
  • 8 raspberries

Dinner (495 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,525 calories, 66g fat, 76g protein, 166g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,695mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: reduce to 3/4 cup yogurt and omit hemp seeds at P.M. snack plus omit side salad at dinner

Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 3 energy balls at A.M. snack plus increase to 3 Tbsp. hemp seeds and 1/4 cup raspberries at P.M. snack

Day 4

Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls

Breakfast (318 calories)

A.M. Snack (181 calories)

  • 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup blackberries

Lunch (341 calories)

P.M. Snack (141 calories)

Dinner (438 calories)

Evening Snack (98 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: reserve three servings Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls to have for lunch on days 5-7

Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 62g fat, 82g protein, 172g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,872mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: change A.M. snack to 1/2 cup blackberries, reduce to 1 energy ball at P.M. snack and omit Cabbage Salad with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette at dinner

Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack and 1 medium apple to P.M. snack

Day 5

a recipe photo of the Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Breakfast (335 calories)

A.M. Snack (141 calories)

Lunch (357 calories)

P.M. Snack (152 calories)

  • 1 cup cherries
  • ½ cup low-fat plain kefir

Dinner (529 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 68g fat, 86g protein, 153g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,923mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: omit pear at breakfast, reduce to 1 energy ball at A.M. snack and omit cherries at P.M. snack

Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and 1 serving Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream to evening snack

Day 6

lemon blueberry ice cream
Brie Passano

Breakfast (318 calories)

A.M. Snack (253 calories)

  • ¾ cup blackberries
  • ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (357 calories)

P.M. Snack (141 calories)

Dinner (358 calories)

Evening Snack: (98 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,525 calories, 72g fat, 84g protein, 154g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,693mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: omit almonds at A.M. snack and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries

Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 3 energy balls at P.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner

Day 7

Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing
Brie Passano

Breakfast (318 calories)

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

  • 1 cup edamame, in pods

Lunch (357 calories)

P.M. Snack (141 calories)

Dinner (362 calories)

Evening Snack (98 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,475 calories, 57g fat, 78g protein, 172g carbohydrate, 34g, fiber, 1,417mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: change A.M. snack to 1/2 cup blackberries and change P.M. snack to 1/2 cup low-fat plain kefir

Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, 1 large pear to A.M. snack and 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack

