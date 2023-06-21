Meal Plans 7-Day No-Sugar High-Protein Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan In this 7-day no-sugar meal plan, you'll find high-protein anti-inflammatory meals and snacks that can help you meet your goals deliciously. By Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 21, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. In this 7-day plan, we map out a week of delicious anti-inflammatory meals and snacks. While we load up on inflammation-busting foods, like antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables, salmon, avocado, whole grains, nuts and seeds, you won't find any pro-inflammatory added sugars. According to 2022 research published in Frontiers in Immunology, excess intake of dietary sugar can lead to increased risk of metabolic disorders, resulting in chronic low-grade inflammation. Instead, we pump up the protein to improve satiety and avoid those afternoon energy-slump sugar cravings. Each day provides at least 76 grams of filling protein and 28 grams of gut-healthy fiber. Though we skip added sugars, we do include natural sugars found in fruit, vegetables and unsweetened dairy, like yogurt and kefir. Unlike added sugars, which are added purely for sweetness and have little nutritional value, natural sugars are found in foods that provide beneficial nutrients, like fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals. Added sugars in our diets can add up because they're often found in foods we wouldn't necessarily expect, like sauces, marinades, cereals and flavored yogurts. That said, having no added sugars in this weeklong plan doesn't mean that dessert is off the table. You'll find naturally-sweet and nourishing foods, including a no-sugar-added dessert for those who like an evening sweet-treat. Because losing weight for people who are overweight can help reduce inflammation, we set this plan at 1,500 calories a day, which will promote a healthy weight loss for many people. If you have different calorie needs, we included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day. No-Sugar Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Focus On: Fatty fish, like salmon, tuna and mackerelNuts and seedsNatural nut butters (check the ingredient list to ensure there's no added sugar)Olive oilAvocadoBerriesCherriesPlumsLeafy greensBeetsCitrus fruitsCruciferous vegetables, like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and Brussels sproutsWhole grains (quinoa, bulgur, whole-wheat, brown rice, oats and more)Unsweetened dairy (yogurt, kefir)Legumes (beans, lentils) How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals: Prepare Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls to have as snacks throughout the week Make Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta to have for lunch on days 2-4 Cook Easy Sheet-Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach to have for breakfast on days 2, 3 and 5 Make Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream to have as dessert throughout the week Day 1 Brie Passano Breakfast (318 calories) 1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie A.M. Snack (115 calories) ½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt ½ cup raspberries Lunch (414 calories) 1 serving Cucumber-Chicken Green Goddess Wrap 1 medium orange P.M. Snack (206 calories) ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds Dinner (469 calories) 1 serving Pan-Seared Salmon 1 serving Grilled Caesar Salad Daily Totals: 1,522 calories, 79g fat, 93g protein, 125g carbohydrate, 29g fiber, 1,460mg sodium Make it 1,200 Calories: omit yogurt at A.M. snack and orange at lunch plus change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, add 1/4 cup chopped walnuts to A.M. snack and 1 large pear to P.M. snack Day 2 Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely Breakfast (335 calories) 1 serving Easy Sheet-Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach 1 large pear A.M. Snack (71 calories) 1 serving Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls Lunch (341 calories) 1 serving Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta 1 cup blueberries P.M. Snack (137 calories) 1 ¼ cup low-fat plain kefir Dinner (530 calories) 1 serving Sheet-Pan Lemon-Pepper Chicken with Broccoli & Tomatoes 1 serving Avocado Caprese Salad Evening Snack (98 calories) 1 serving Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 71g fat, 76g protein, 157g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,744mg sodium Make it 1,200 Calories: omit blueberries at lunch and Avocado Caprese Salad at dinner Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 3 energy balls at A.M. snack and add 1 medium apple to P.M. snack Day 3 Ali Redmond Breakfast (335 calories) 1 serving Easy Sheet-Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach 1 large pear A.M. Snack (71 calories) 1 serving Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls Lunch (341 calories) 1 serving Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta 1 cup blueberries P.M. Snack (284 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt 2 Tbsp. hemp seeds 8 raspberries Dinner (495 calories) 1 serving Braised Black Lentil & Quinoa Bowls 2 cups mixed greens 1 serving Balsamic Vinaigrette Daily Totals: 1,525 calories, 66g fat, 76g protein, 166g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,695mg sodium Make it 1,200 Calories: reduce to 3/4 cup yogurt and omit hemp seeds at P.M. snack plus omit side salad at dinner Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 3 energy balls at A.M. snack plus increase to 3 Tbsp. hemp seeds and 1/4 cup raspberries at P.M. snack Day 4 Breakfast (318 calories) 1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie A.M. Snack (181 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt ¼ cup blackberries Lunch (341 calories) 1 serving Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta 1 cup blueberries P.M. Snack (141 calories) 2 servings Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls Dinner (438 calories) 1 serving Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls 1 serving Cabbage Salad with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette Evening Snack (98 calories) 1 serving Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream Meal-Prep Tip: reserve three servings Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls to have for lunch on days 5-7 Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 62g fat, 82g protein, 172g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,872mg sodium Make it 1,200 Calories: change A.M. snack to 1/2 cup blackberries, reduce to 1 energy ball at P.M. snack and omit Cabbage Salad with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette at dinner Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack and 1 medium apple to P.M. snack Day 5 Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Breakfast (335 calories) 1 serving Easy Sheet-Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach 1 large pear A.M. Snack (141 calories) 2 servings Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls Lunch (357 calories) 1 serving Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls 1 plum P.M. Snack (152 calories) 1 cup cherries ½ cup low-fat plain kefir Dinner (529 calories) 1 serving Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 68g fat, 86g protein, 153g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,923mg sodium Make it 1,200 Calories: omit pear at breakfast, reduce to 1 energy ball at A.M. snack and omit cherries at P.M. snack Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and 1 serving Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream to evening snack Day 6 Brie Passano Breakfast (318 calories) 1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie A.M. Snack (253 calories) ¾ cup blackberries ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds Lunch (357 calories) 1 serving Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls 1 plum P.M. Snack (141 calories) 2 servings Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls Dinner (358 calories) 1 serving Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Cherries 1 serving Cauliflower Rice Pilaf Evening Snack: (98 calories) 1 serving Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream Daily Totals: 1,525 calories, 72g fat, 84g protein, 154g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,693mg sodium Make it 1,200 Calories: omit almonds at A.M. snack and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 3 energy balls at P.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner Day 7 Brie Passano Breakfast (318 calories) 1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie A.M. Snack (200 calories) 1 cup edamame, in pods Lunch (357 calories) 1 serving Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls 1 plum P.M. 