Is Costco Cheaper Than Sam's Club?

These member-only warehouses are known for their great savings. Find out if one store will help you save more.

Published on June 21, 2023
a photo of a Costco and Sam's Club storefront
Photo: Getty Images

Warehouse stores are known for a few things: The vast aisles with products shelved in bulk, the ability to buy a lawn mower, sweatpants and a rotisserie chicken at the same time and, of course, the free samples. Whether you're buying for a family of five or just for yourself, one massive appeal of these stores is the potential savings that they offer.

If you find yourself debating between a Costco membership or a Sam's Club membership, we're here to help. We put six common grocery staples head to head to see which warehouse store offered a better deal. Keep reading to find out if Costco is more budget-friendly than Sam's Club.

How the Prices Compare

Whole Milk, 1 gallon

Costco: $4.50

Sam's Club: $3.12

Croissants, 12-pack

Costco: $7.45 or about $0.62 per croissant

Sam's Club: $5.98 or about $0.50 per croissant

Organic Eggs, 2 dozen

Costco: $9.82 or about $0.41 per egg

Sam's Club: $6.88 or about $0.29 per egg

Sharp Cheddar Cheese, 2 pounds

Costco: $8.45 or about $4.23 per pound

Sam's Club: $7.98 or $3.99 per pound

Frozen Three Berry Blend, 4 pounds

Costco: $18.65 or about $4.66 per pound

Sam's Club: $14.68 or $3.67 per pound

Mixed Bell Peppers, 6-count

Costco: $9.94 or about $1.66 per pepper

Sam's Club: $6.68 or about $1.11 per pepper

The Verdict

Based on these specific products, Sam's Club is a more budget-friendly option than Costco across the board. Plus the cost of a Sam's Club annual membership is cheaper too ($50 versus $60 for a Costco Gold Star membership). When choosing a membership, you'll want to think about location and which warehouse is most convenient to you—in some cities and states, you may not have a choice. But regardless of which warehouse store you ultimately decide to join, you're likely in for some savings—and some free samples.

