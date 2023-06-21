Healthy Eating 101 Is Costco Cheaper Than Sam's Club? These member-only warehouses are known for their great savings. Find out if one store will help you save more. By Alex Loh Alex Loh Alex Loh is EatingWell's associate food editor. As part of the food team, she creates healthy, delicious recipes for the EatingWell audience. Alex also writes informative food and cooking articles that range from how to store ground beef to the best picks from Trader Joe's. Alex conducts product and taste tests to find the best options, from salad spinners to salsas. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 21, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images Warehouse stores are known for a few things: The vast aisles with products shelved in bulk, the ability to buy a lawn mower, sweatpants and a rotisserie chicken at the same time and, of course, the free samples. Whether you're buying for a family of five or just for yourself, one massive appeal of these stores is the potential savings that they offer. If you find yourself debating between a Costco membership or a Sam's Club membership, we're here to help. We put six common grocery staples head to head to see which warehouse store offered a better deal. Keep reading to find out if Costco is more budget-friendly than Sam's Club. Is Frozen Fruit Actually a Good Deal at Costco? How the Prices Compare Whole Milk, 1 gallon Costco: $4.50 Sam's Club: $3.12 Croissants, 12-pack Costco: $7.45 or about $0.62 per croissant Sam's Club: $5.98 or about $0.50 per croissant Organic Eggs, 2 dozen Costco: $9.82 or about $0.41 per egg Sam's Club: $6.88 or about $0.29 per egg Sharp Cheddar Cheese, 2 pounds Costco: $8.45 or about $4.23 per pound Sam's Club: $7.98 or $3.99 per pound Frozen Three Berry Blend, 4 pounds Costco: $18.65 or about $4.66 per pound Sam's Club: $14.68 or $3.67 per pound Mixed Bell Peppers, 6-count Costco: $9.94 or about $1.66 per pepper Sam's Club: $6.68 or about $1.11 per pepper The Verdict Based on these specific products, Sam's Club is a more budget-friendly option than Costco across the board. Plus the cost of a Sam's Club annual membership is cheaper too ($50 versus $60 for a Costco Gold Star membership). When choosing a membership, you'll want to think about location and which warehouse is most convenient to you—in some cities and states, you may not have a choice. But regardless of which warehouse store you ultimately decide to join, you're likely in for some savings—and some free samples. I'm a Food Editor & These Are the 12 Items I Always Buy at Costco Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit