The #1 Snack to Buy at Target for Lower Blood Sugar, According to a Dietitian

If you've ever walked into Target to buy one item but ended up leaving with more than you intended, you are not alone. Target seems to have this effect on many of us. Not to mention, their grocery aisles are filled with an assortment of delicious ready-to-eat snacks that are hard to resist.

But for the 37.7 million individuals with diabetes and 96 million with prediabetes, per the CDC, navigating the food aisles in search of a blood-sugar-friendly snack is not always an easy task. That is why we strolled down the aisles for you to bring you the #1 dietitian-approved snack to buy at Target for better blood sugar levels.

What to Look for in a Blood-Sugar-Friendly Snack

As you wander through the snack section, keep an eye out for these blood-sugar-friendly nutrients:

Minimal Added Sugar

Before choosing a snack, make sure to flip over the package and take a peek at the nutrition facts label. Below the total sugars section, you will find the added sugar amount in grams per serving. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), limiting your daily added sugar intake to no more than 25 grams for women and 36 grams for men is important. Ideally, you want to reach for snacks that contain minimal to no added sugar. From a quick scan of the ingredients list, you may find added sugar disguised as dextrose, fructose, maltose, table sugar, beet sugar, cane sugar, honey, high fructose corn syrup, rice syrup, fruit juice concentrate, agave or turbinado—to name a few.

Filled with Fiber

Fiber is a type of carbohydrate found in whole plant foods that is resistant to digestion and absorption in the human small intestine. Therefore, it passes through the body undigested without causing a spike in blood glucose. Instead, it helps to manage blood sugar levels by slowing the absorption of sugar. In turn, dietary fiber has been shown to improve glycemic control, per a 2020 study published in PLOS Medicine. According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, individuals should slowly increase their dietary fiber intake to 25-38 daily. Munching on fiber-rich snacks is an excellent way to meet the recommended daily amount.

Packed with Protein

Fiber is not the only nutrient that prevents blood sugar spikes. Protein is an incredible macronutrient that also plays a pivotal role in diabetes management. According to a 2022 study published in Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, protein can activate hormones called incretins that stimulate insulin secretion from the pancreas and slow gastric (stomach) emptying to reduce blood sugar levels following a meal. Therefore, protein is a key nutrient to include in a diabetes-appropriate snack.

Contains Healthy Fat

Along with fiber and protein, healthy fats also help stabilize blood sugar. When fat and protein are consumed before ingesting carbohydrates, they aid in the secretion of insulin and improve post-meal blood glucose levels, per a 2020 review published in Nutrients. In addition, fat and protein help to manage appetite. Thus, you feel more satisfied and fuller for a longer period of time. Of the different types of fats, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommends consuming monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats found in avocado, olive oil, nuts, seeds and fish while limiting saturated and trans fats found in animal products and processed foods. While the FDA banned added trans fats from foods, you might still find some slight traces.

The Best Snack at Target to Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels

Now that you know how to pick a diabetes-appropriate snack, it's time to reveal the best snack at Target to lower your blood sugar levels. Drumroll, please! With 150 calories, 0 grams of added sugar, 2 grams of fiber, 5 grams of protein and 11 grams of healthy fat, the best diabetes-friendly snack is none other than Good & Gather's Unsalted Raw Mixed Nuts! This Target-brand nut mix contains a perfectly portioned array of almonds, cashews, walnuts, hazelnuts and pistachios that you can easily grab on the go.

As a deliciously crunchy and satisfying snack, it not only meets the above blood-sugar-friendly criteria, but each nut also imparts several impressive health benefits:

May Decrease HbA1c

Recognized as the most consumed tree nut worldwide, almonds, in particular, can significantly benefit those with type 2 diabetes. A 2021 review published in Nutrients has shown that almond consumption may effectively lower glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), a marker of blood glucose control over the previous three months. In addition, the study noted that those with type 2 diabetes who regularly enjoyed almonds were found to have a lower body mass index (BMI) than those who did not consume them. The researchers reported that these effects may be due to the high levels of fiber, healthy fats and beneficial plant compounds in almonds.

May Reduce Fasting Blood Sugar Levels

Pistachios are another diabetes-friendly star ingredient in Good & Gather's Unsalted Raw Mixed Nuts! With their light green flesh and distinctively irresistible flavor, pistachios have been found to significantly reduce fasting blood glucose levels in those with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, per a 2020 study published in Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews. In addition, pistachios contain high levels of antioxidants, which the researchers believe help reduce the oxidative stress associated with the onset of insulin resistance. Insulin resistance occurs when your cells don't consistently respond to insulin, and you have difficulty moving glucose from your blood into your cells, per the CDC. In line with this evidence, the study also found that pistachios helped to lower insulin resistance in participants with type 2 diabetes. Along with pistachios, walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts have also been shown to reduce fasting blood glucose levels, per a 2021 review in JBI Evidence Synthesis.

May Lower Postprandial Blood Sugar Levels

Postprandial blood sugar is the amount of glucose or sugar in your blood after you eat a meal or snack. Research has shown that consuming a variety of nuts—including pistachios and almonds—may lower your postprandial blood sugar levels, per a 2023 article in Nutrients. Nuts can produce this effect because they contain low amounts of carbohydrates and good amounts of fiber. Therefore, they do not contribute to post-meal blood sugar levels. Instead, when consumed with foods high in carbohydrates, they help reduce the glucose response following meal consumption.

The Bottom Line

Living with diabetes doesn't mean you have to give up snacking. In fact, snacks are a great way to obtain nutrients that may help lower your blood sugar levels. Teeming with fiber, protein and healthy fats, Good & Gather's Unsalted Raw Mixed Nuts is a perfect snack for a diabetes-appropriate diet. Not only does it contain various nuts that will keep you full and satisfied, but it may also provide several health benefits. From decreased HbA1c to reduced fasting and postprandial blood sugar levels, this winning assortment of nuts can help to tame blood sugar spikes.