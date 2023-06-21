Why Am I So Gassy at Night? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say

Gas, a normal bodily function that occurs as a byproduct of digestion, can be embarrassing and unpleasant, especially if it happens often. Everyone experiences gas; it can present as bloating, belching, and flatulence (aka farting). Estimates suggest that people belch up to 30 times per day and pass gas around 8-14 times daily, per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK). Having some gas is normal, but excessive gas may be a sign of a digestive issue. Or if you are experiencing gas at specific times of day, like nighttime, certain behaviors can increase the likelihood of having more gas.

Learn why you might be so gassy at night, how to relieve some of your discomforts, and when to see a doctor.

Is Bloating at Night Normal?

Stomach distention or bloating is very normal, especially as the day goes on and you have ingested several meals and snacks. How much your belly expands will depend on various factors, and it's important to understand that no two bodies are the same. Some people may experience more bloating than others—especially if they eat too fast, swallow too much air, have food sensitivities or digestive issues, or eat too quickly.

Why Are You So Gassy at Night?

Gas occurs when you swallow air, and bacteria in your large intestine break down undigested carbohydrates. There are many reasons why you can experience more gas at night. Most of the reasons are related to eating, drinking, and swallowing air.

Eating a Large Dinner

Eating your largest meal at night can increase your risk for gas, especially if you eat that meal quickly. When you eat fast, you can swallow more air, which increases the risk of developing gas.

Drinking Carbonated Beverages at Night

Carbonated beverages are made with gas (carbon dioxide); therefore, drinking them can increase your risk of developing gas. Drinking through a straw can worsen this because it increases the air being swallowed.

Chewing Gum

Chewing gum is a gas-producing habit because while you chew, you swallow air. Certain types of gum, especially those that are sugar-free and made with sugar alcohols, can increase the chances of developing gas and bloating if consumed in large amounts. That's because sugar alcohols, like xylitol, maltitol, erythritol, and mannitol, are poorly absorbed.

Eating Too Much Fiber at Dinner

Fiber, the indigestible part of carbohydrates, positively impacts your heart, digestive and overall health. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest that adults consume 22-34 grams of fiber daily. Fiber adds bulk to meals, increasing feelings of fullness. It also helps to pull LDL cholesterol (known as "bad" cholesterol) away from the heart, promotes bowel regularity, serves as a prebiotic (feeding good bacteria) and can help to regulate blood sugars. Fiber-rich foods include fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains and legumes.

But, eating large quantities of fiber in one sitting may cause digestive symptoms, like gas and bloating, mainly if you are not accustomed to eating fiber.

Consuming Certain Types of Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are the body's primary energy source and provide vitamins and minerals. Carbs are found in starches, fruits, dairy, vegetables, legumes, snack foods and sweets. Certain types of carbohydrates, specifically fermentable, oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols (FODMAP), are short-chain carbohydrates.

Bacteria in the gut rapidly ferment these carbohydrates and draw extra water into the intestine, resulting in gas, particularly in people with a sensitive GI tract, like those with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Some foods on the FODMAP list include:

Wheat

Beans

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts

Dairy, mainly milk

Ice cream

Sugar alcohols

High fructose corn syrup

Experiencing Constipation

The American College of Gastroenterology defines constipation as difficulty with infrequent stools, difficulty passing stool or both. The definition of constipation will vary based on your own bowel habits. Some people pass stools daily, while others have a bowel movement a few times weekly. If you are constipated, your symptoms, like gas, may worsen by nighttime since you have been eating all day and food is not moving through your digestive system.

Consuming Foods High in Fat

Consuming dietary fats slows down how quickly your stomach empties food. This isn't bad because delayed gastric emptying increases feelings of fullness. Dietary fat is essential for absorbing fat-soluble vitamins, protecting your organs, producing hormones, maintaining cellular health and more. But eating a high-fat meal combined with carbohydrates may increase your risk of developing gas because food sits in your digestive tract for longer.

How to Reduce Gas at Night

Digestion begins in the mouth when you chew, and salivary enzymes are released to digest carbohydrates. Upon swallowing, food enters the esophagus and passes into your stomach. Food is then mixed with acid in your stomach and broken down further. Automatic movements, medically known as peristalsis, push food through your stomach into your small intestine, where food is mixed with digestive juices from the pancreas, liver and intestine, and most nutrients are absorbed in the blood. Next, the large intestine absorbs water and any remaining nutrients, changing the waste from liquid into stool. Stool is stored in the rectum until it is pushed out of the body during a bowel movement.

While gas can be produced during this process for different reasons, there are ways to reduce it.

1. Eat Regular Meals and Snacks Throughout the Day

Eating regular meals and snacks throughout the day will prevent you from being too hungry in the evening and overeating. According to the NDDIK, eating smaller but more frequent meals may help to alleviate gas. In addition, sitting down to eat and eating without work distractions can increase your ability to eat slowly, reducing the air you swallow.

2. Increase Fibrous Foods Slowly and Drink Plenty of Fluids

A high-fiber diet can reduce the risk of constipation and provide other important health benefits. If you are new to consuming fiber, adding fibrous foods too quickly can increase your chance of developing gas. The CDC recommends spreading your intake of fibrous foods evenly throughout the day and adding fiber slowly each day with adequate amounts of water until your reach your needs. Drinking fluids will help to push the fibrous food through your digestive system.

3. Eat Slowly

Slower eating reduces the chance of swallowing air. It also allows you to chew more thoroughly, assisting in food breakdown, which may prevent you from overeating, per a 2019 article in Nutrients.

4. Reduce Intake of Trigger Foods

Everyone responds to foods differently. If you notice that you feel more gassy and bloated when you eat certain foods, consider keeping a food journal. Write down what you've eaten for a few days, or take photos and note how you feel afterwards. This will help you discover if any foods are causing your gas. If you have specific questions about nutrition, consider working with a registered dietitian.

5. Focus on Your Gut Health

The health of your microbiome (the bacteria in your gut) has been linked to various diseases, including gastrointestinal disease. And according to a 2019 review published in Nutrients, including both pre and probiotics in your diet can help ensure a diverse microbiome for a healthy gut. Prebiotic-rich foods like garlic, onions, walnuts, beans and artichokes feed your good gut bacteria. Fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, fermented vegetables, sauerkraut, kimchi, kombucha and miso are rich in probiotics.

When to See a Doctor

You should reach out to your primary health care provider if you notice a change in how often you experience gas accompanied by:

Excessive bloating

Pain

Nausea

Weight loss

Diarrhea

Rectal bleeding

Frequently Asked Questions

How can you stop being gassy at night?

Eating regular meals throughout the day may help to alleviate gas. Slowly increasing your fiber intake while simultaneously increasing your water intake can also help you to reduce gas. After your last meal of the day, consider some light movement, like a walk to reduce gas.

Why do you fart so much in the night?

Various culprits can result in more gas at night. Most of the time an increase in gas is food related. If you notice you have more flatulence at night, it might be a good idea to keep a food journal. This can help you to discover the cause. Large portions of cruciferous vegetables or legumes at night and foods high in saturated fat, like fried foods, red meat or cheese can be contributing to your gas.

Not eating regular meals, eating too fast, and eating large amounts of food at night can also increase flatulence in the evening. If you can't figure out the reason why you have so much gas at night, you should reach out to your medical provider.

How do you get rid of trapped gas?

Trapped gas can cause discomfort so don't hold it in. If you can, burp, pass gas, or attempt a bowel movement. Deep breaths, gentle movement, massage, heat and drinking tea or hot water with apple cider vinegar may also help. If you experience trapped gas often, consult with your medical provider. After an evaluation, they may recommend over-the-counter medicines or prescription medicines.

The Bottom Line

Gas and bloating are normal, especially after eating. But, being more gassy at night can be a result of certain eating and drinking behaviors. Eating too fast, consuming a very large dinner, or eating certain kinds of foods at night are just some of the culprits. Once you figure out why you are so gassy, you can come up with a solution.

Consult with your medical provider if you have been experiencing symptoms for a long time without relief, or if you notice a change in the frequency, duration and intensity of your gas. If gas is accompanied by pain, diarrhea, nausea, weight loss or bleeding reach out to your doctor right away.