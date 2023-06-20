I Can't Get Enough of Trader Joe's Eggplant Garlic Spread, and It Literally Costs $3

Like every Trader Joe's shopper, I have favorite products that I buy over and over again. And now that I no longer live a convenient distance from a Trader Joe's—the closest one is two hours away!—most of my must-have items are of the shelf-stable variety because of the long drive home. One relatively new favorite item that I make sure to stock up on whenever I find myself near a TJ's is the Eggplant Garlic Spread with Sweet Red Peppers.

Inspired by a popular Bulgarian eggplant spread called kyopolou, this spread is made with fresh eggplant, sweet red peppers, dried garlic, tomato paste, sunflower oil, sea salt and a little bit of sugar. Need I say more? It's flavor-packed with just the right amount of sweetness, and has a delicious roasted eggplant and garlicky taste that pairs well with so many foods. TJ's calls it a sleeper hit and you definitely don't want to skip this one. I bought it for the first time on a whim last year, picked up two jars the following trip and on my last Trader Joe's run, I bought three jars (and can't wait to dig into my last one after writing this).

This eggplant garlic spread is excellent on crackers (especially Trader Joe's Pita Bite Crackers), pita bread, sourdough toast, sandwiches, fresh veggies and so much more. One of my favorite easy breakfasts to make is a slice of toasted sourdough bread slathered with a layer of this eggplant garlic spread and an over-easy egg on top.

I've even convinced others to try the spread, like EatingWell's associate food editor, Alex Loh. She tried the product after hearing my positive review, and said, "It was so good." She used the spread on a piece of sourdough toast and topped it with burrata and arugula for a quick dinner. This spread also makes a great addition to a charcuterie board, and I've even thrown it over leftover pasta as a makeshift sauce.

As far as nutrition goes, each 2-tablespoon serving has 30 calories, 4 grams of carbs and 220 milligrams of sodium, which makes this dip a delicious and nutritious addition to a healthy meal. Use it to make sandwiches, breakfast toast or dip some crunchy raw veggies into it. The possibilities are endless. The best part? It only costs $2.99 for a 12-ounce jar, which is a great deal for something ready-made that tastes like it took hours to make. It also seems to be available year-round, so you can always pick up a jar (or three) on your Trader Joe's shopping trips.