The 7 Best Frozen Appetizers to Buy at Trader Joe's, According to a Registered Dietitian

Appetizers are a fun way to feed guests at a party or stave off hunger before dinner's ready. Having frozen appetizers on hand can up the convenience factor, and despite frozen foods getting a bad rap, they can be a great source of nutrition! Trader Joe's has no shortage of frozen food options for anyone's taste preferences. Here are our top seven delicious, nutritious appetizers to buy the next time you're at Trader Joe's.

Getty Images

1. Vegetable Spring Rolls

Trader Joe's Vegetable Spring Rolls are packed with fiber-rich veggies, including cabbage, carrots, onion, kale and mushrooms. One serving consists of two spring rolls and contains an impressive 18% of the Daily Value of fiber—a nutrient many Americans don't eat enough of, according to the FDA. Fiber is important for digestion, blood sugar stability and cholesterol management. We love that this appetizer is an easy way of increasing your fiber intake. Plus, its taste does not disappoint. The rolls are perfectly crispy and pair well with a sweet chili sauce.

2. Kibbeh

Kibbeh is a popular Middle Eastern dish made of grains, onions and seasoned meat. Trader Joe's take on kibbeh is made with seasoned beef, bulgur and onions. It has 7 grams of protein per piece and only 1 gram of saturated fat—5% of the Daily Value. Since frozen foods are often high in saturated fat, this is a great find. We also love that it's rich in iron, with 15% of the Daily Value per piece. And you don't have to sacrifice on taste—the paprika, cumin, coriander, allspice and black pepper give it a delicious flavor.

3. Mini Chicken Tacos

Not only are Trader Joe's Mini Chicken Tacos adorable, they're also delicious and a great source of fiber, with 14% of the Daily Value per serving. Despite misinformation about the nutritional value of Latino foods, corn tortillas and salsa are packed with nutrition, and are two of the main components in this appetizer. Corn has antioxidants, which can help with healthy vision, while salsa is an easy way to add more veggies to your plate. And if you're like us, your taste buds will be excited to know that these tacos are made with all-white meat chicken.

4. Chipotle Vegetable Quesadillas

These chipotle vegetable quesadillas can serve as an easy entree or an appetizer, so they're great to have on hand. They're high in calcium and a good source of iron, with 20% and 15% of the Daily Value of each, respectively. Plus, they have 14% DV of fiber per serving, thanks to the black beans, corn and onions in the filling.

Unlike the mini chicken tacos, these quesadillas are made with enriched flour tortillas and they contain Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses for gooey, satisfying goodness. They also have a chipotle puree for a little kick and a lot of flavor.

5. Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons

If you want a light bite, try these chicken cilantro mini wontons. They have a chicken-and-veggie filling, which contributes fiber and protein. Each four-piece serving is only 50 calories, so you won't get a whole lot of energy or nutrition in that amount, but you can easily up the portion depending on your hunger level.

Regardless of how many servings you have, you won't have to sacrifice flavor. The filling includes onions, cilantro, soy sauce, garlic and more for savory, aromatic deliciousness. We also love that you can make them chewy or crispy depending on how you heat them up.

6. Italian Tomato & Red Onion Focaccia

If you're looking for an appetizer to boost your energy levels quickly, look no further than this frozen focaccia. It's already cooked, so you just have to heat it for 10 to 12 minutes and, voilà—it's ready to go. The carbs will offer a quick energy boost.

Since it's topped with onions and tomatoes, it has 11% of the Daily Value of fiber. It also has an impressive 8 grams of protein per serving and only 1 gram of saturated fat! The remaining 6 grams of fat per serving come from olive oil—a good source of heart-healthy unsaturated fats.

7. Mini Vegetable Samosas

These vegetable samosas have an exterior that resembles phyllo dough and a flavorful interior that includes potatoes, carrots and lentils. They are free from added sugars and low in saturated fat, two nutrients Americans could generally stand to decrease, per the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Plus, they contain 7% of the Daily Value of fiber per serving and 6% DV of iron. And for those worried about inflammation, they're flavored with turmeric, a spice known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Bottom Line

Frozen appetizers are great to have on hand, whether you'll use them for a midafternoon snack, a pre-dinner bite or to feed party guests. In general, finding options rich in fiber and low in saturated fat and added sugars will help promote health. Stocking your freezer with these seven appetizers from Trader Joe's ensures you can satisfy your hunger in a pinch, since they will stay fresh for a long time; however, they're so delicious you may need to restock weekly anyway!