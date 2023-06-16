As a Cream Cheese Snob, I Couldn't Believe How Much I Liked This Vegan Cream Cheese

You would never believe it’s plant-based.

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand.

Published on June 16, 2023
a side by side of the Oatly Chive and Onion and Regular Cream Cheese
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

When I say I am a cream cheese enthusiast, it means that I want a bagel to go with my cream cheese. I will slather a thick layer of cream cheese on any vessel once deemed appropriate—toast, sandwiches and my favorite anti-inflammatory lunch wrap all being prime examples.

I used to only swear by one brand because generic store-brand cream cheese just never compared. Quite honestly, I think growing up in New Jersey is what made me the cream cheese snob that I am today, but being a snob about delicious cheesy spreads is something I'm okay with admitting.

So when Oatly launched their new plant-based cream cheese in two flavors, I was instantly skeptical. Dairy-free cream cheese? After consulting with my vegan brother, who has tried nearly every vegan cream cheese alternative on the planet, he agreed with my theory: no brand can perfect the texture that regular cream cheese has.

But that was all before I tried Oatly's new products, and even with my bias, I was incredibly impressed with it. The texture is exactly like regular cream cheese: It's thick and velvety as you scoop it out of the container, and it's easily spreadable. It even melts like cream cheese does if you're spreading it on a warm bagel or toast.

Flavor-wise, does it compare? I would say that the plain cream cheese is almost there, but it still has a bit of a "vegan cheese" taste. I know that sounds ridiculous since it is just that, but if you've tried vegan cheese before, you know exactly what I'm talking about. It's almost like an artificial flavor that pretends to taste cheesy… but just stay in your own lane, okay? I'm sure that plant-based eaters with more of a palate for these alternatives would adore this product.

However, if you're ever going to try a dairy-free cheese on the market, Oatly's Chive and Onion Cream Cheese is near perfection. When I tried a little smudge of this stuff on the end of my everything bagel, I then proceeded to spread a large dollop across my breakfast as I would with my favorite cream cheese. It was savory, creamy and all around tasty. If I was served this without knowing it was plant-based, I would have never figured it out.

If you're looking for a vegan alternative to cream cheese that has the exact texture of the classic smear, run—don't walk—to Oatly's OATFINDER and find where you can buy the tubs near you ASAP.

