High-Fiber Dinners for Spring (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)

While I consider myself a confident and adventurous home cook, I prioritize practicality during weeknights. And that's when easy dinners, like what you'll find in this week's meal plan, come in handy. This week's flavorful spring dinners have all the best flavors of the season, plus they're packed with fiber to help me feel my best all week long.

You've probably heard that fiber is good for you, especially when it comes to getting your bathroom routine on track. But the truth is that fiber does more than help you poop. Fiber has some astonishing benefits from reducing your risk of chronic conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease, to promoting weight management and healthy bones. Each delicious dinner in this lineup provides at least 6 grams of fiber to help you meet your fiber needs this week.

While all of this week's recipes are delicious, I'm particularly excited about making Tuesday's Creamy Lemon Orzo with Spinach & Snap Peas. Although it looks more like risotto, orzo is actually a type of pasta. But unlike regular pasta which you usually boil first (unless you're making a baked pasta), orzo is cooked similar to rice, simmered in liquid; in this case, broth, white wine and lemon juice. This recipe calls for snap peas which are one of my favorite spring veggies. I frequently snack on them with lime juice and a pinch of salt. This creamy and comforting recipe is easily whipped up in just 30 minutes from start to finish. It's pretty easy to reap the benefits of fiber with this dish, since a one-cup serving delivers 12 grams of fiber; from the orzo, spinach and snap peas. To round out the meal, I'll serve it with a simple but flavorful Lemony-Garlic Pan-Seared Salmon.

Sunday: Baked Beans with Ground Beef with a side of Broccoli and Cauliflower Sauté

Monday: One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

Tuesday: Creamy Lemon Orzo with Spinach & Snap Peas topped with Lemony-Garlic Pan-Seared Salmon

Wednesday: Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole

Thursday: Green Chile & Chicken Enchiladas

Friday: Asopao de Camarones (One-Pot Rice & Shrimp Stew)

When it comes to cookies, there's nothing I enjoy more than when the outside is crispy and the center is chewy—and these Lemon-Blueberry Cookies are just like that. Plus, fresh blueberries are a must on my shopping list during summer, so I'm excited to have another delicious way to use them. This recipe makes three dozen cookies, so they are the perfect option when you're on dessert duty or just want to share with family and neighbors!

Nowadays, it seems like celebrities are everywhere and much more accessible than what they used to be. They're not only on your favorite show, but you can see them on social media 24/7 sharing their eating tips and favorite products. And while I think that's pretty cool, I do believe it can be a two-edged sword. I think that one of the major concerns is that, when a favorite celebrity is behind a brand, folks stand by it, instead of objectively analyzing the product. And lately, one controversial product has been Logan Paul's Prime energy drinks. These beverages might be trendy, but are they actually healthy? Read on to hear a dietitian's take.

