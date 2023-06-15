Celebrities Are Drinking up to Six Shots of Espresso in the Morning—but Is That Healthy?

Six shots of espresso for a morning cup of coffee? It sounds unusual, but it's slowly becoming the new celebrity coffee order trend.

First, Pedro Pascal's interesting coffee order was revealed as a large iced quad espresso with extra ice and six shots of espresso. And now, Nick Jonas just shared on Today.com that his go-to coffee order is almost the exact same: an iced Americano, quad, four shots of espresso "followed up by another two for fun."

Is this morning sip a healthy option to add into your routine? Before you run to Starbucks to try the drink out for yourself, there are some things you should know.

According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a healthy caffeine intake is consuming no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine in a day. So, to break it down, a 1-ounce espresso shot has about 63 milligrams of caffeine, meaning that a drink with six shots of espresso would contain roughly 378 milligrams of caffeine.

If this drink is where caffeine consumption starts and ends for Pascal's and Jonas' day, then their orders are within healthy guidelines. Plus, black coffee ditches the added sugar and can provide nutritional benefits such as lowering risk of type 2 diabetes and reducing inflammation in the body.

Keep in mind that there's no such thing as a one-size-fits-all coffee order, and if your daily eating pattern typically includes other caffeinated foods and beverages, then this drink might be too much for you. Symptoms like nervousness, nausea, headaches and irregular heartbeat are all signs that you may have overdone it on caffeine.

If you want to give it a try yourself, we think this trending drink is generally safe. Just be sure to note your caffeine intake throughout the rest of your day. Try out these other low-sugar coffee beverages that may be easier to add into your routine.

