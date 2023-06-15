Celebrities Are Drinking up to Six Shots of Espresso in the Morning—but Is That Healthy?

Before you order Nick Jonas’ drink of choice, here’s what you need to know.

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a collage of Pedro Pascal and Nick Jonas with a splash of espresso coming out of a mug and coffee stains and beans flying around
Photo: Pascal: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images. Jonas: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images. Remaining Images: Getty. Collage: Cassie Basford.

Six shots of espresso for a morning cup of coffee? It sounds unusual, but it's slowly becoming the new celebrity coffee order trend.

First, Pedro Pascal's interesting coffee order was revealed as a large iced quad espresso with extra ice and six shots of espresso. And now, Nick Jonas just shared on Today.com that his go-to coffee order is almost the exact same: an iced Americano, quad, four shots of espresso "followed up by another two for fun."

Is this morning sip a healthy option to add into your routine? Before you run to Starbucks to try the drink out for yourself, there are some things you should know.

According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a healthy caffeine intake is consuming no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine in a day. So, to break it down, a 1-ounce espresso shot has about 63 milligrams of caffeine, meaning that a drink with six shots of espresso would contain roughly 378 milligrams of caffeine.

If this drink is where caffeine consumption starts and ends for Pascal's and Jonas' day, then their orders are within healthy guidelines. Plus, black coffee ditches the added sugar and can provide nutritional benefits such as lowering risk of type 2 diabetes and reducing inflammation in the body.

Keep in mind that there's no such thing as a one-size-fits-all coffee order, and if your daily eating pattern typically includes other caffeinated foods and beverages, then this drink might be too much for you. Symptoms like nervousness, nausea, headaches and irregular heartbeat are all signs that you may have overdone it on caffeine.

If you want to give it a try yourself, we think this trending drink is generally safe. Just be sure to note your caffeine intake throughout the rest of your day. Try out these other low-sugar coffee beverages that may be easier to add into your routine.

Up next: Why Drinking Caffeine All Day Isn't the Best Way to Stay Energized

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a photo of Logan Paul
Are Logan Paul's Prime Drinks Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
a collage of Pedro Pascal with a Starbucks iced espresso and coffee beans
Pedro Pascal Revealed His Starbucks Order & Fans Are in a Frenzy—Here's What a Dietitian Thinks
a photo of Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest Just Shared That He Starts Every Morning With a Shot of Olive Oil—But Is That Healthy?
a photo of bacon strips
7 Worst Foods for Your Immune System, According to a Dietitian
a photo of a coffee mug
What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Coffee During Your Menstrual Cycle
Chocolate-Hazelnut Iced Coffee
6 Coffee & Tea Drinks You Should Be Making Not Buying, According to a Dietitian
Soothing Ginger-Lemon Tea
6 Best Drinks to Help Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels
a photo of a glass of iced coffee with milk
Why Drinking Caffeine All Day Isn't the Best Way to Stay Energized
a photo of hands holding a knife and work, digging into a plateful of pills
Do Diet Pills Work? Here's What Dietitians Want You to Know
a photo of Starbucks Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks Just Launched a Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew—But Is It Healthy?
2 iced Starbucks drinks on designed background
Starbucks Is Launching 2 New Drinks for Summer—But Are They Healthy?
a collage with the hot black coffee and the black cold brew
The 4 Best Low-Sugar Dunkin' Drinks for Diabetes
a photo of the new Starbucks drinks with olive oil
Starbucks Is Launching Olive Oil-Infused Coffee Drinks—Here's What to Know
a clock face made out of cups of coffee
How Much Caffeine Is Too Much? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
an illustration of a woman holding her sore stomach
7 Totally Normal Reasons You're Pooping a Lot, According to a Dietitian
a recipe photo of two cups of the Beet Smoothie
6 Best Drinks When You Need an Energy Boost