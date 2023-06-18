I'm a Dietitian with a Hybrid Work Schedule & This Is What I Eat in a Workweek

Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where nutrition editor and registered dietitian Jessica Ball keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make Earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, work changed for a lot of people—myself included. My team went from being in-person every day in a vibrant, high-energy office to being completely remote. Now, my team has transitioned back into being all together in an office on a hybrid schedule, working in-person three days per week (in my case, usually Tuesday through Thursday). There are a lot of things I love about being back in the office, but one area that took some getting used to was meal-prepping again. Though I'm historically not the best at meal prep, I've learned that a little planning ahead goes a long way in making my weeks easier and healthier. But I've also learned that it's important to leave room for flexibility when you have a varying schedule like I do. As a registered dietitian on a budget, this is what I eat during a typical hybrid workweek to stay nourished while also saving money and cutting down on food waste.

Monday

Breakfast: Overnight oats with peanut butter and frozen berries

Lunch: Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad

Snacks: Fruit, hummus & vegetables, sliced cheese

Dinner: Crispy Roast Chicken with Roasted Vegetables & Basic Green Salad

Every night, I prepare overnight oats for the next morning. This allows me to start my day with a grab-and-go breakfast that's ready whenever I am. Rather than sticking to a specific recipe, I use our overnight oats formula and sub in any flavors that I have on hand and am in the mood for. Standard additions include frozen berries and nuts, seeds or nut butter. I'm a big proponent of having dinner leftovers for lunch. But if I'm starting a new week and don't have any leftovers to use up, I'll make a tuna salad. Currently, I'm loving the flavors of our Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad over a bed of greens. I always have canned tuna and canned beans in my pantry, so it's easy to throw together and super nutritious—just make sure you keep the greens and the tuna salad separated until you're ready to eat to help them stay crisp.

Since I'm at home on Mondays, I tend to make a bigger dinner so I have leftovers to eat for lunch during the week. To me, our Crispy Roast Chicken is the perfect weeknight meal when you're working from home. Sure, it takes some time but it's mostly hands-off—the recipe only calls for 10 minutes of active time! Just let your oven do its thing, and you'll have a delicious meal a few hours later. I always add a sheet pan of colorful veggies in during the last 30 minutes of cook time and toss together a salad while I let the chicken rest.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Overnight oats with peanut butter and frozen berries

Lunch: Leftover chicken and roasted vegetables over greens

Snacks: Fruit, popcorn, cheese

Dinner: One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan

I'm a huge fan of having leftovers for lunch. Before I head to work , I'll toss together a salad of leftover proteins and vegetables from dinner the night before. Our office provides us healthy snacks, which is a huge plus, but foods like fruit, cheese and popcorn are easy to transport and help keep midday hunger at bay.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Overnight oats with peanut butter and frozen berries

Lunch: Leftover One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan

Snacks: Yogurt and berries

Dinner: Shakshuka (Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce)

Our One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup is in my regular rotation for a lot of reasons. It's nutritious, plant-based and super-satisfying any time of day. Plus, it makes six servings, so I have leftovers for lunch the majority of the week. Another go-to snack for me is simple yogurt and berries. It takes five minutes to throw together and can be super filling and customizable. I choose Greek yogurt because it has 11 grams more protein per serving compared to regular yogurt, but I vary the fruit that I top it with based on what's in season or on sale at the store.

I make Shakshuka for dinner at least once every other week. I almost always have all of the ingredients I need on-hand, and I can easily add in more vegetables that I need to use up. If I'm in the mood for something really filling (read: I just got home from a longer-than-expected bike ride with friends), I'll add canned beans for some extra protein and fiber.

Thursday

Breakfast: Overnight oats with peanut butter and frozen berries

Lunch: Leftover One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan

Snacks: Fruit, popcorn, cheese

Dinner: Grilled Fish Tacos

Grilling is a staple of my routine in the summer. It helps me reduce the number of dishes I use and yields really delicious flavors. Not to mention, it's super fast. Our Grilled Fish Tacos come together in just 30 minutes, and they feel like a special weeknight meal. Since I'm working from home on Fridays, I don't prioritize making a large dish that yields lots of leftovers. Instead, I'll try to be creative with sides to get through any leftovers or vegetables that need to be eaten before they go bad.

Friday

Breakfast: Egg scramble with any leftover vegetables and greens

Lunch: Leftovers salad with grilled fish and vegetables

Snacks: Leftovers charcuterie board with deli meat, cheese, nuts, dried fruit and/or pickles

Dinner: Takeout or Leftovers

Since Fridays are the end of the week, I like to break away from my typical meals and enjoy things that feel more special. I also like to prioritize using up any leftovers before the weekend and the start of a new week. Because I'm working from home, I have the time and flexibility to start my day with an egg scramble. I'll typically sauté up any vegetables that I didn't use during the week and add any leftover cooked vegetables or grains for something that's easy, filling and flavorful. I also treat myself to what I call a "leftovers charcuterie board" for a high-protein afternoon snack. This usually includes slices of cheese I have left in the fridge, fruit (dried and/or fresh), nuts or seeds, pickles and any leftover deli meats we need to use up. Not every snack plate includes all of these foods, but use them as examples to help you get creative with what's in your fridge.

I like to leave dinner on Friday nights flexible, whether it's dinner out with friends, takeout or leftovers. This also leaves room to make a recipe that I didn't get to earlier in the week because my plans changed. For me, only planning meals for four nights of the week has helped me save money and cut down on food waste.

The Bottom Line

There are a lot of different ways to eat healthy, and what works for me isn't necessarily going to work for you. Rather than trying to exactly copy what someone else does, try focusing on adding nutritious foods to meals you already enjoy. And know that a little meal planning and prep can go a long way in helping to make the healthy choice a realistic and delicious choice, too. For added inspiration, check out the high-protein breakfasts and anti-inflammatory lunches I lean on to help me feel energized for whatever the day holds.