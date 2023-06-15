Ree Drummond Just Revealed Her Top 4 Summer Salads, Including One That Has a Fan Raving, "I'm in Heaven"

Ree Drummond has some hot takes about her culinary skills and the ingredients that should—or shouldn't—be included in her recipes. The cookbook author, Food Network star, entrepreneur and mom readily admits that she's "terrible at bread," and she refuses to eat anything with banana. But one category she's proud to confirm that she's mastered? Salads.

Surprised? Yes, the Pawhuska, Oklahoma-based blogger is known for her family-friendly comfort food recipes and her personal penchant for totchos and chocolate cake, but Drummond has also become very well-versed about balance. After ditching the keto diet, she enjoys all things in moderation and has found unique ways to transform her favorite recipes into veggie-packed masterpieces. (Case in point: This easy pizza recipe that includes over 6 cups of veggies, which fans say has "really great flavor.")

Throughout 34(!) seasons of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond has developed recipes that pack far more than the usual produce into everything from burgers to tacos. Recently, during the "Best of Summer Mega Salads" episode, Drummond celebrated her love for produce by showcasing the best-of-the-best salads, including her personal- and fan-favorite salad MVPs.

Ree Drummond's 4 Best Summer Salads

Cheeseburger Salad

With toasted-bun croutons, grated Cheddar cheese, diced pickle, tomato, onion, and ketchup- and mustard-coated ground beef all atop a big bed of lettuce, these bountiful bowls taste like you scored them from a drive-thru window.

The nutrition info of these lower-carb burger bowls make them well worth whipping up at home, though. With 32 grams of protein and 26 grams of carbs (compared to a Big Mac's 25 grams of protein and 46 grams of carbs), you can shave off even more fat and calories without even noticing by using a fraction of the butter to toast the buns. Several fans confirm that you won't even notice the difference.

"You had me at cheeseburger ... and then make it into a salad? Are you kidding me? I'm in heaven. It's so tasty, so refreshing and filling," a five-star reviewer says.

Get the recipe: Cheeseburger Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

Similar to our Chicken & Kale Taco Salad with Jalapeño-Avocado Ranch, Drummond's taco-style salad scores its protein from taco-seasoned chicken and gets a welcome dose of crunch from tortilla chips.

"This salad is the BOMB! Everyone needs to try it. I think the crushed tortilla chips take it over the top," one home cook raves.

The salsa-fied ranch dressing, smoky grilled corn kernels, heart-healthy avocados and refreshing lettuce don't hurt either.

Get the recipe: Chicken Taco Salad

Killer Kale Salad

Kale critics, this easy salad recipe might just change your mind, according to one Pioneer Woman fan. Yes, even though it packs in a full pound of the polarizing leafy green.

"I have steered away from kale in the past because I heard it was bitter unless you really worked and massaged it. Totally wrong! This salad was delicious," says the fan. (We'd also like to recommend our Copycat Chick-fil-A Kale Salad as a tempting option for kale newbies!)

Thanks to white wine-infused mushrooms, crispy bacon and a bit of goat cheese, Drummond's gorgeous green salad is surprisingly savory and could act as the centerpiece of a meal if you put an egg on it.

Get the recipe: Killer Kale Salad

Sesame Tofu Salad

This marinated tofu toss is also a picky-eater-pleaser, Drummond fans verify: "This recipe was amazingly good. Hubby finished his plate and then ate all of the leftover tofu! Very flavorful."

In her creation that reminds us of our five-star Cabbage, Tofu and Edamame Salad, Drummond calls for marinating tofu in the same soy-and-sesame dressing that you'll drizzle on to finish the dish.

Searing the tofu renders it crispy on the outside yet tender on the inside—especially once you sprinkle the exterior with sesame seeds. Pile that all over greens, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, tomatoes and red onion to round out the fresh and filling healthy vegan dinner idea.

Get the recipe: Sesame Tofu Salad