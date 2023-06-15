Frozen Fruit Blends Sold at Costco & Walmart Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination

Check your kitchen for these recalled products.

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a collage of various frozen fruits that are part of the recall
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

Wawona Frozen Foods just voluntarily recalled packages of the Organic Daybreak Blend product sold at Costco wholesale stores, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Plus, there has been a related recall just announced by the FDA for Walmart's Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Antioxidant Blend, Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend sold at Costco and Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio sold at HEB. This is due to the strawberries in these products potentially being contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The recalled Organic Daybreak Blend bags were sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington. While the recall refers to products sold from April 15, 2022 through June 26, 2022, they hold the following "Use By" dates: 09/23/2023, 09/29/2023, 09/30/2023 and 10/18/2023. You can also review the list of lot numbers on the affected bags here.

The Walmart products recalled were distributed nationwide from January 24, 2023 through June 8, 2023. The Costco-sold Rader Farms smoothie blend was sold in stores in Colorado, Texas, California and Arizona from October 3, 2022 through June 8, 2023. And the recalled Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio were sold at HEB stores in Texas from July 18, 2022 through June 8, 2023. View the lot numbers and detailed product information regarding this recall here.

Check your kitchen for these recalled products and discard immediately. You can also return your recalled item to the store for a full refund.

There are no illnesses linked to these specific recalls, and the recall was issued "out of an abundance of caution," according to the FDA. However, Hepatitis A is a very contagious virus, where those infected may experience symptoms like nausea, vomiting, stomachache and jaundice, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Hepatitis A infection could also be asymptomatic, especially in young children.

If you're experiencing any of the above listed symptoms after consuming these recalled products, contact your healthcare provider immediately. Hepatitis A can quickly spread onto other foods, drinks and surfaces, so it's crucial to follow these safe handling and cleaning procedures if your home may be contaminated.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a collage featuring Aldi's SImply Nature Organic Frozen Strawberries and Costco's Kirkland Organic Frozen Strawberries
Frozen Strawberries Sold At Costco, Aldi and More Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination
a side by side of the Trader Joe's frozen Tropical Fruit blend with a "recall alert" graphic and a Trader Joe's storefront
Trader Joe's Frozen Fruit Blend Recalled Due to Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
a spoon of ground cumin
Ground Cumin Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
a photo of Revolution Farms salad kits
Lettuce and Salad Kits Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
a Costco storefront
10 Reasons You Shouldn't Shop at Costco
Enoki Mushrooms with a recall symbol on them
Enoki Mushrooms Recalled Nationwide Due to Listeria Contamination
a collage of various recalled meats
Over 50,000 Pounds of Meat & Charcuterie Products Recalled Nationwide Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
a collage of one of the Cosori Air Fryers being recalled
Millions of Cosori Air Fryers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Risk
Watermelon, Cucumber & Corn Salsa
The 8 Best Budget-Friendly Fruits & Vegetables to Buy in Summer, According to a Dietitian
Brie and Camembert
Brie & Camembert Cheeses Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Link to Listeria
Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan
The Dirty Dozen: 12 Foods You Should Buy Organic
onion on a background
Vidalia Onions Sold at Wegmans and Publix Recalled for Listeria Risk
dog eating from a dog food bowl with a Recall Alert sign on it, on designed background
Freshpet Inc. Recalls Dog Food Products Sold at Walmart and Target Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
Costco Storefront
I'm a Food Editor & These Are the 12 Items I Always Buy at Costco
Bowl of dried parsley
Dried Parsley and Other Spices Recalled for Possible Salmonella Contamination
a photo of hands holding a knife and work, digging into a plateful of pills
Do Diet Pills Work? Here's What Dietitians Want You to Know