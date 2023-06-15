Frozen Fruit Blends Sold at Costco & Walmart Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination

Wawona Frozen Foods just voluntarily recalled packages of the Organic Daybreak Blend product sold at Costco wholesale stores, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Plus, there has been a related recall just announced by the FDA for Walmart's Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Antioxidant Blend, Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend sold at Costco and Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio sold at HEB. This is due to the strawberries in these products potentially being contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The recalled Organic Daybreak Blend bags were sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington. While the recall refers to products sold from April 15, 2022 through June 26, 2022, they hold the following "Use By" dates: 09/23/2023, 09/29/2023, 09/30/2023 and 10/18/2023. You can also review the list of lot numbers on the affected bags here.

The Walmart products recalled were distributed nationwide from January 24, 2023 through June 8, 2023. The Costco-sold Rader Farms smoothie blend was sold in stores in Colorado, Texas, California and Arizona from October 3, 2022 through June 8, 2023. And the recalled Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio were sold at HEB stores in Texas from July 18, 2022 through June 8, 2023. View the lot numbers and detailed product information regarding this recall here.

Check your kitchen for these recalled products and discard immediately. You can also return your recalled item to the store for a full refund.

There are no illnesses linked to these specific recalls, and the recall was issued "out of an abundance of caution," according to the FDA. However, Hepatitis A is a very contagious virus, where those infected may experience symptoms like nausea, vomiting, stomachache and jaundice, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Hepatitis A infection could also be asymptomatic, especially in young children.

If you're experiencing any of the above listed symptoms after consuming these recalled products, contact your healthcare provider immediately. Hepatitis A can quickly spread onto other foods, drinks and surfaces, so it's crucial to follow these safe handling and cleaning procedures if your home may be contaminated.