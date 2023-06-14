The Surprising Reason Melatonin May Help Decrease Belly Bloat, According to a Dietitian

Say goodbye to uncomfortable belly bloat, thanks to a popular sleep aid you may already have in your medicine cabinet.

an illustration of someone holding their irritated stomach with pills floating in the background
Photo: Getty Images

Is uncomfortable belly bloat cramping your style? If so, we have some intriguing news that may provide relief. In a recent Instagram reel by Abbey Sharp, RD, registered dietitian and creator of the popular food blog and YouTube channel Abbey's Kitchen, a surprising supplement may be the solution to help combat that pesky bloated feeling and improve digestion.

"TikTok users are seemingly obsessed with all things bloating, so I'm shocked they aren't talking about this [supplement] yet," wrote Sharp in the video description.

Several common culprits can cause belly bloat, including certain foods, poor digestion and imbalances in the gut. And some causes of bloating, like exercise and upping your fiber intake, can be totally normal. That said, the feeling of being bloated can be pretty uncomfortable, regardless of the cause. Luckily, the supplement highlighted by Sharp may be more accessible that you're expecting—and you may even have it in your medicine cabinet already. According to Sharp, who cites this older 2005 study from the journal Gut, it's melatonin.

"Everyone always talks about melatonin as the sleepy hormone that you take when you're jet lagged, or maybe you're just having a hard time falling asleep," explained Sharp in the Instagram reel.

But this popular sleep aid also has benefits for your gut health. "One study found that taking 3 milligrams [of melatonin] before bed helped to reduce women's abdominal distension, pain and abnormal bowel sensations," said Sharp.

While most people associate melatonin with sleep, it can also help support healthy digestion and gut health. "Melatonin is produced in the brain, but it's also produced in the gut," explained Sharp. "And knowing how strong the brain-gut axis is makes its use for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) totally make sense."

Other research supports these claims as well. Sharp references other studies, like this recent study published in BMC Gastroenterology in April 2023, which found melatonin to be an effective treatment significant for improving IBS scores, gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, and quality of life in IBS patients, regardless of having sleep disorders.

"This is actually just one of like a dozen different uses for melatonin. It's actually quite powerful stuff. So definitely speak to your doctor to see if a small dose of melatonin would be helpful for you and your gut health," concluded Sharp.

The Bottom Line

In a recent Instagram reel, registered dietitian and YouTuber Abbey Sharp highlighted the critical role that melatonin can play in your gut health. Despite being a popular sleep supplement, Sharp pointed to research showing how melatonin can help combat belly bloat and promote digestive comfort. She explained how taking small doses of melatonin before bed can help reduce abdominal distension, pain and abnormal bowel sensations.

Contrary to popular belief, melatonin doesn't only regulate sleep but also plays a crucial role in gut health. As Sharp explained, melatonin is produced both in the brain and the gut, and the strong brain-gut axis makes it a viable option for addressing gastrointestinal conditions like IBS.

Speak with a healthcare professional to determine the appropriate melatonin dosage for your gut health needs. With its potential to help alleviate belly bloat and enhance gut health, melatonin is a useful and widely-available supplement worth considering.

