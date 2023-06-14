What to Buy at Trader Joe's This Summer, According to Employees

If sunnier days and warmer nights are sparking your interest in some fun summer eats, Trader Joe's is always a great place to satisfy your cravings. The grocery chain is always staying topped-up with seasonal finds, whether they're entirely new or beloved returning products. A new episode of Inside Trader Joe's, the official TJ's podcast, curated some of those seasonal finds this week, so we can finally get together a summer shopping list.

Employees (and podcast hosts) Tara Miller and Matt Sloan hopped on mics to discuss some of the summer finds you won't want to miss. That includes some home products, like the returning mango-tangerine candle and the new, fan-voted eucalyptus candle arriving in July. The store is even introducing classic grocery items they haven't carried before, like pearl mozzarella (which one TJ's employee says is "the most perfect shape"). Plus, they're bringing back the fan-favorite Ube Mochi that's sure to be flying off shelves this summer.

There will be plenty of fun items to check out at your Trader Joe's outpost this summer, but we've managed to comb through Tara and Matt's list to find the most exciting treats, snacks and staples. Here are some of the employee-endorsed TJ's items we're most excited to try this summer.

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

When sales started to decline for this classic TJ's offering, the folks in charge decided to pull it from the shelves and make some improvements. Now the hummus is back and, according to a taste test from Matt and Tara, better than ever. Where the old hummus was completely creamy, with the red pepper flavor whirred into the hummus itself, this new version is topped with yummy roasted red pepper relish that give the dip a fresher taste and an appetizing scent. Grab a 10-ounce container for $3.49 to try it yourself.

Tangerine Cream Bars

This nostalgic, creamsicle-esque dessert is making a comeback. Tara and Matt call this one a summertime classic with "a tangerine twist," and that sounds pretty darn refreshing to us. Just be aware that these bars contain a significant amount of added sugar—about 14 grams per bar—so folks who need to be mindful of their added sugar intake may want to snack on these sparingly. Try a box of six when they arrive in stores later this summer.

Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bars (and Joe-Joe's!)

If tangerine isn't your thing, maybe you'll be won over by these 45-calorie ice pops imported from Italy. You'll start finding them in stores at the end of June, which is great timing for your 4th of July barbecues and poolside enjoyment. (The returning strawberry lemonade Joe-Joe's, which first appeared last summer, might be great for those mid-summer sweet tooth moments, too.) Plus, these flavors are so fresh and delish, you may be tempted to blend your pops into a quick cocktail. "The flavors on this bar are so good," Miller says in the episode. "I am imagining a really hot summer day, and this is gonna hit the spot. I'm gonna take this off the stick, I'm gonna put it in a blender, and I'm gonna add a little vodka or maybe a little tequila. And I'm imagining that this becomes a strawberry lemonade margarita." Sounds pretty good to us!

Strawberry and Jalapeño Crisps

For your summer cheese board needs, look to these returning crackers. "You having a summertime gathering outdoors and you want a cracker to go with dips or cheeses? These are incredibly good crackers," Tara says in the episode. "They're really crunchy, they're really crispy, they've got a little chew." They'll especially appeal to fans of other similarly made TJ's crisps, so if you love the fig-olive or raisin-rosemary variety, make sure you add strawberry-jalapeño to your list.

Organic Pasta Quintet

Here's a fun fact: TJ's is able to carry so many organic pasta options (and keep them affordable) because of the tariff on imported organic pasta, which is more affordable than the tariff on regular ol' pasta. This blend of shapes includes mini fusilli, macaroni and radiatori, among other tiny shapes. The mixture of silhouettes makes the pasta blend a fun option for entertaining, especially if you're making a big batch of pasta salad for your next cookout.

Lemon Pesto Sauce

Pesto lovers will want to get their hands on this new pasta sauce. The bright lemon flavor makes this pesto an excitingly summery sauce that would work in a warm dish or a cool pasta salad. (The folks at TJ's recommend pairing it with the pasta quintet, mozzarella pearls and some halved grape tomatoes for a quick salad.) This pesto also trades pine nuts for almonds, which changes the nuttiness of the sauce, but still results in a classic blend of textures. You might even want to serve this one up with some crudités for a simple, seasonal appetizer.

Crunchy Jalapeño Lime and Onion

This relative of the TJ's Crunchy Chili Onion will appeal to lots of chili oil fans. This vibrant twist on Trader Joe's basic chili oil adds vibrant citrus and a sharp, vegetal jalapeño flavor that's great in marinades, on tacos or even in eggs. Matt and Tara recommend using it to flavor a quick slaw dressing, or adding a spoonful to a skillet of cauliflower rice. This condiment packs a massive punch of flavor that you don't want to miss out on—trust us. Grab a jar for $4.29 on your next TJ's run.

Sri Lankan Organic Mango Chutney

Here's another condiment to get excited about. This mango chutney is based on a Sri Lankan recipe and comes jam-packed with mango, making it a kind of spiced "intense mango preserve," Sloan suggests. There's just one catch—Trader Joe's is selling this chutney in small jars, so you might miss them if you're flying down the aisles. Matt and Tara suggest flagging down an employee if you're desperate to get your hands on some of this supremely fruity chutney.