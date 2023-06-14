9 High-Protein Snacks You Can Buy at Costco, According to a Dietitian

Protein is getting a lot of love these days. And for good reason. After all, what other nutrient helps control appetite, builds muscle and keeps blood sugar levels steady?

As helpful as protein is, though, most of us aren't leveraging it to its full potential. Why? Unlike carbs and fat, the body can't store protein, so we need a steady supply of it throughout the day. And according to 2020 research published in Nutrients, most of us follow a top-heavy protein pattern, eating a little at breakfast, slightly more for lunch and the bulk at dinner. That's where snacks come in. A high-protein snack or two is an easy way to keep that protein coming throughout the day.

Of course, you could whip up your own healthy, high-protein snacks. But is that what you want to be spending your time doing? Instead, why not head to Costco? This mega-chain has a huge selection of protein-filled, grab-and-go snacks that require zero prep.

What does a healthy, high-protein snack look like? First, it should provide at least 10% of the Daily Value or 7 grams of protein. (That's slightly more than you'd get from a large egg.) It's also important to take a look at what else is in (or, really, what isn't in) your snack—like added sugars, which can mess with your blood sugar and energy levels. A good cap for added sugars is about 3 grams per serving (5% DV), but less is even better. And a few grams of fiber to slow digestion and support gut health is always a nice bonus.

Which high-protein Costco snacks check all the boxes? Here are my favorites.

1. Beef Jerky Sticks

No self-respecting nutritionist would recommend scarfing down a burger for a snack. But when you're craving meaty satisfaction without all the saturated fat, beef jerky delivers. Of course, brands can vary wildly in their nutrition and ingredient profiles, so it's key to read the label. I'm a big fan of Country Archer Minis. Two mini sticks contain roughly 8 grams of high-quality protein, yet only about 3 grams of saturated fat. If you're concerned about ingredients, you'll be happy to know they're made from lean cuts of 100% grass-fed beef and are also free of preservatives, nitrites and added sugars. And if keto or paleo is your thing, these will fit nicely into your eating plan. Considering that beef is one of the priciest items in the supermarket, they're a bargain at roughly $20 per 14-ounce bag.

2. Protein Shakes

I'm not usually a fan of drinking your calories—unless, that is, you get something in return. That's where protein shakes come in. For example, Fairlife Nutrition Plan protein shakes pack 30 grams of protein. That's the amount you'd get from a 3½-ounce cooked chicken breast! Not bad for about $1.80 per 11.5-ounce bottle! And if you're a chocolate lover, they're also a great way to satisfy a craving. For even more nutrition, look for brands that list milk as the first ingredient with no added sugars. You'll net a hefty dose of bone-building calcium and vitamin D plus potassium for balanced blood pressure.

3. Mini Mozzarella Cheese

No one has to tell you that string cheese makes a great snack. But if you want to take your nosh to the next level, toss a package of BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella Snacking Cheese into your cart. These single-serve mini mozzarella packs are yummy on their own or paired with a handful of grapes or cherry tomatoes. They come in tiny 1-ounce servings, so help yourself to two. In return, you'll rack up 10 grams of protein and loads of creamy goodness. Each 24-ounce bag clocks in at about $12.

4. Parmesan Crisps

If protein-packed Parmesan cheese fell in love with the satisfying crunch of a cracker, Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps would be their baby. These savory wafers are made with the same ingredients as cheese—milk, cheese cultures, salt and enzymes—yet, unlike fresh cheese, they don't require refrigeration, so you can take them anywhere. Each generous 1-ounce serving (about 23 crisps) offers up 13 grams of protein plus more calcium than a glass of milk. You can score some for $11 per 10.8-ounce bag.

5. Nuts

Nuts are a fantastic way to satisfy your craving for crunch and work in some heart-healthy plant protein while you're at it. Whether you're a fan of peanuts, pistachios, almonds, cashews or a mix, Costco has got you covered (although if you can only choose just one, pistachios boast more protein than any other nut). For convenience, you can pick up Costco's single-serve Kirkland Signature Variety Snacking Nuts for about $17 per 30-pack box. But if you have a little more time on your hands, buying larger bags and pre-packing your own portions at home is a great way to save money and reduce packaging waste.

6. Pumpkin Seeds

Whether you're allergic to tree nuts or just want to shake up your snack routine, pumpkin seeds are an outstanding choice. One quarter-cup has 8 grams of protein plus 3 grams of digestion-friendly fiber. In addition, pumpkin seeds are packed with minerals—especially magnesium, which is key for balanced blood sugar according to 2019 research published in Nutrients. And here's a nice surprise: at just $12 per 22-ounce bag, Go Raw Organic Pumpkin Seeds are a fraction of the price of tree nuts. They're delicious on their own, but if you're feeling creative, try roasting them with homemade everything bagel seasoning for a punch of extra flavor.

7. Zero-Sugar Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is one of my go-to snacks for so many reasons. Not only is it loaded with protein, it's also an easy way to score some gut-friendly probiotics. If that weren't enough, research has shown that yogurt can help stabilize blood sugars and support healthy bones. That may explain why yogurt eaters are less prone to weight gain. Just know that some brands can be loaded with added sugar. Luckily, Costco carries Chobani Zero Sugar Yogurt. It's light in carbs yet delivers 11 grams of protein. At about $1 per container (they come in boxes of 16) you can't beat the price.

8. Chicken Breast Bites

When you're looking for lean protein, you can't do better than chicken breast. But who has time to roast a bird? Costco's got you covered with Fresh Additions Chicken Breast Bites (about $17 for 10 servings). Each 3.2-ounce pouch of these fully cooked, ready-to-eat chicken breast chunks provides an impressive 21 grams of protein and less than a gram of saturated fat. To up the flavor ante, I like to pair them with one of Costco's single-serve Kirkland Signature Organic Chunky Guacamole cups for dipping.

9. Protein Bars

Protein bars are a quick, convenient way to work in protein on the go. And Costco has loads of different options. Trouble is, they can vary considerably in their protein content. Plus, they're not always exactly healthy. Even though some are low-sugar, others are spiked with sugary syrups or honey, not to mention additives and preservatives. That's why I'm a big fan of RxBars (about $22 per 14-bar box). They're made with whole ingredients like dates, peanuts and egg whites and deliver 12 grams of protein per bar with no added sugar. Plus, their Chocolate Sea Salt and Peanut Butter Chocolate flavors taste like dessert!