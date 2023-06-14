Many of us already know that Costco is the place to go for the best sheet cake in town, the best selection of affordable imported cheeses, and the best spot for a deeply discounted slice of freshly baked pizza. But less known is that Costco also houses an impressive selection of snacks that could help support your efforts to lower your cholesterol. It's an issue so many Americans deal with—nearly 25 million U.S. adults have blood cholesterol levels that are considered to be "high," per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Knowing that our beloved warehouse club offers snacks that may help lower this heart-health marker is welcomed news for many.

How to Pick a Cholesterol-Friendly Snack

While the occasional potato chip fest or ice cream sundae is likely A-OK, focusing on foods higher in fiber and lower in saturated fat and added sugars is typically recommended for those looking to lower their blood cholesterol levels. To help you pick snacks that are appropriate for cholesterol-lowering, here are some criteria to consider before you toss that snack into your grocery cart.

Soluble Fiber

It is no coincidence that the American Heart Association recommends that most Americans consume at least 25 grams of fiber every day. As a carbohydrate that you can't digest, this addition to your diet plays many key roles in your health. There are two types of fiber—soluble and insoluble. According to a 2019 study published in Nutrients, soluble fiber tends to more positively impact cholesterol levels, because it can bind cholesterol in the intestine and remove it from the body. But both kinds—they're found in whole grains, beans and many fruits and veggies—are important for overall wellness. In fact, data published in The Lancet suggests that consuming at least 25 total grams of food fiber every day is associated with lower cholesterol and blood pressure.

Plant Protein

Including a snack with some plant-based protein (as opposed to protein from animal sources) may help support better blood cholesterol levels. A study published in Acta Diabetologica shows that, when compared with animal protein, consumption of plant protein could help improve lipid profiles in patients with hypercholesterolemia. Plant-based proteins are often good sources of fiber, which may be the reason why this relationship is observed. Additionally, a 2021 study published in Nutrients details that certain amino acids in animal protein, such as carnitine, can be broken down into a compound called trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO). Elevated TMAO has been correlated with negative cardiovascular outcomes, like elevated cholesterol. Sources of plant-based proteins include nuts, seeds, soy, beans and whole grains.

"Good" Fats

Not all fats are created equal when you are trying to lower your cholesterol. Consuming large quantities of saturated fat, like the kind in fried foods and red meat, can result in elevated "bad" LDL cholesterol in your body. For people who need to lower their cholesterol, the American Heart Association recommends reducing saturated fat to less than 6% of total daily calories. For someone eating 2,000 calories a day, that's about 11 to 13 grams of saturated fat. To give you a reference, one serving of cheese contains 6 grams of saturated fat, and one serving of sausage has 7 grams.

On the other hand, focusing on unsaturated fats, like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat—found in foods like avocado and nuts—can have the opposite effect, helping lower blood cholesterol when you replace saturated fats with these better choices. Higher intake of monounsaturated fat may raise levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL, or "good" cholesterol) without upping your LDL cholesterol, per 2023 research published in Frontiers in Physiology.

Niacin

Finding a snack that contains fiber, plant-based protein and "good" fats is important. Your nosh should ideally be a source of niacin, as well. A review published in Endotext found that this B vitamin may help lower LDL cholesterol by reducing the production of triglycerides and very low-density lipoproteins (VLDL), which your body converts to LDL. Another micronutrient that may help certain populations on their quest to lower their cholesterol includes vitamin C, according to research published in Frontiers in Nutrition.

The Best Snack for High Cholesterol at Costco

Now that you know what to look for—and what to avoid—let's look at a snack option that checks all of the important boxes. (Drumroll.) It's an Envy apple with a serving of Kirkland Signature Mixed Nut Butter with Seeds.

While it may be a stretch to claim that eating an apple a day truly keeps the doctor away, there does appear to be some truth that noshing apples regularly could lower blood cholesterol levels. Data published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that, after people with mildly high cholesterol ate two apples a day for eight weeks, both their total and LDL cholesterol levels dropped. Apples are a natural source of soluble fiber and plant compounds that may contribute to these positive effects, especially if you eat the skin (it contains more nutrients and fiber than the flesh). They are also a source of cholesterol-supporting micronutrients, like niacin and vitamin C.

Envy apples are a variety that's always available at Costco, and because their flesh stays white longer, you can pre-cut your fruit without it turning brown and sad looking. They also have a balanced sweetness and satisfying crunch that pairs well with many dips and other additions. Like, say, a tablespoon of Kirkland Signature Mixed Nut Butter with Seeds—which kicks this snack up a notch by offering key additional nutrients. It's packed with healthy fats, plant-based protein and many micronutrients that support healthy cholesterol. Plus, 2020 data published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that nuts are one of the best foods for reducing LDL and total cholesterol.

So next time you are at Costco and are ready to stock up on a snack that helps lower cholesterol, be sure to grab a case of Envy apples (they're typically sold in a 4-pound box) and a jar of Kirkland Signature Mixed Nut Butter for the perfectly balanced snack combo that is portable, nourishing and utterly satisfying.