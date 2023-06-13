Katie Lee Biegel's Yogurt Parfaits Are Packed with 15 Grams of Protein—Here's How to Make It

In the summertime, a simple yogurt parfait is one of those easy breakfast options that can't be beat, whether you prefer to prep your meals in advance or whip up something each morning. That classic combination of gut-healthy Greek yogurt, refreshing fruit and crunchy granola can help you start the day nutritiously without breaking a sweat.

But if you're in the market for a way to shake up your parfait routine—and get in some extra protein while you're at it—Katie Lee Biegel may have just the tip for you. The Food Network host hopped on Instagram over the weekend to share a favorite way to level up parfait cups: cooked quinoa.

In her recipe, Biegel ditches the typical granola and opts for a couple of thin layers of cooked quinoa, a delish whole grain that goes with just about anything. Though the quinoa won't offer quite as much crunch, it does offer significant staying power. Each of Biegel's parfait cups contains 1/4 cup of quinoa, which contains 2 grams protein and a gram of fiber. In combination with Greek yogurt—Biegel uses the plain, nonfat variety for this recipe—each of these parfaits contains about 15 grams of protein in each serving, making them a high-protein breakfast option.

To follow in Katie's footsteps, you'll need 1 cup of Greek yogurt, a lime or lemon, some honey, 1 cup of chopped fruit and some cooked quinoa. You can start by preparing your quinoa, which is a pretty simple project. You'll cook it similarly to how you'd cook a pot of rice, and it may be easier to make a big batch at once—then you can use your leftovers for a fun dinner recipe. You'll also prepare your Greek yogurt by sweetening it with a little honey and adding some lemon or lime zest, then stirring it up until well-combined. With the yogurt and quinoa ready, layer the yogurt, quinoa and fruit, then layer them again. You'll end up with two generous, flavorful parfait cups that you can chill until you're ready to serve.

Any seasonal fruit would be fun in these cups, but Biegel opts for golden kiwi, blueberries and raspberries. We love to use strawberries, bananas, pineapple and even shredded coconut to bring fruity flavor to the morning, but opting for whatever fruit is in season can help you keep costs down or shop locally.

And if you're worried that you'll miss the added crunch of typical granola-layered parfait, you could try swapping in crispy quinoa. Justine Doiron's method for making your quinoa toasty and crunchy would be a lot of fun in this recipe. Simply take your cooked quinoa and drizzle some neutral oil over it, then bake on a cookie sheet in a thin layer at 375°F for 30 minutes, stirring the quinoa every 10 minutes. For the last 10 minutes, add some more citrus zest, some lemon or lime juice or a little honey—heck, you could even add some slivered almonds, a touch of cinnamon or dash of vanilla—and let it finish baking. The result is a bronzed quinoa that brings more texture to any dish, including an easy breakfast like this one.

However you customize this parfait formula, adding a whole grain pantry staple is an easy way to bring a little more filling power to your morning. Just grab your spoon and get ready to dig in.