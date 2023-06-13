Iceberg Lettuce vs. Romaine Lettuce: What's the Difference?

Find out the key differences between these two leafy greens. Plus, learn when to use romaine lettuce and when to use iceberg lettuce.

Published on June 13, 2023
a photo of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce
Photo: Getty Images

Lettuce comes in many shapes, sizes and colors. From red, curly leaves to long loose leaves or short leaves in every shade of green, there are dozens of types of lettuces to choose from. Two of the most common types you're likely to find in stores are iceberg lettuce and romaine lettuce—but what exactly is the difference between these lettuce varieties?

Read on to find out the distinctions between iceberg lettuce and romaine lettuce, including the nutrition profiles of each and when to use them in recipes.

What's the Difference Between Iceberg Lettuce and Romaine Lettuce?

Iceberg lettuce is a crisphead lettuce. It grows in a round head whose leaves are tightly clasped together. Each leaf is round in shape with a short rib that runs partway through the leaf (FYI—the rib is the white section in the center of each leaf). When unfurled, the leaves feature a ruffle-like edge on the top. Iceberg lettuce is typically a pale green, and is lighter in color than romaine lettuce.

Meanwhile, romaine lettuce is in a category of its own called romaine, or cos, lettuce. It grows in an elongated head whose leaves are more loosely attached. Romaine lettuce leaves feature a long rib that runs through the center of the leaf, from top to bottom. The leaves themselves are textured, with loose waves. Romaine lettuce is often a dark green, but certain varieties can also feature dark reddish-purple leaves.

Nutrition of Iceberg Lettuce vs. Romaine Lettuce

Here's the nutrition for 1 cup (57 grams) chopped iceberg lettuce:

  • 8 calories
  • 1 g protein
  • 0 g total fat
  • 2 g carbohydrates
  • 1 g fiber
  • 1 g total sugar
  • 10 mg calcium
  • 80 mg potassium
  • 6 mg sodium
  • 286 IU vitamin A

Iceberg lettuce often gets a bad reputation as providing zero nutritional value, but the numbers above prove that's incorrect. Iceberg lettuce is a healthy vegetable that's a great addition to any meal. It has important vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A (which supports your immunity) and calcium (which supports your bones). Plus, if you're looking to manage your weight, iceberg lettuce is low in calories.

Here's the nutrition for 1 cup (47 g) shredded romaine lettuce:

  • 8 calories
  • 1 g protein
  • 0 g total fat
  • 2 g carbohydrates
  • 1 g fiber
  • 1 g total sugar
  • 16 milligrams calcium
  • 116 mg potassium
  • 4 mg sodium
  • 205 IU vitamin A

Romaine lettuce is another healthy vegetable that can be incorporated into your diet. While the two lettuces have similar nutrition profiles when it comes to calories, protein, fiber, total sugars and carbohydrates, there are a few differences. Romaine lettuce has 64 micrograms of folate, which is 16% of the recommended daily amount, and 48 micrograms of vitamin K, which is 40% of the RDA.

When to Use Iceberg Lettuce vs. Romaine Lettuce in Recipes

Iceberg lettuce and romaine lettuce can often be used interchangeably in recipes. Both are mild in flavor and have a cool, crunchy texture. However, there are some cases where you may prefer to use one over the other.

Iceberg lettuce leaves are more tender than romaine lettuce. Add shredded lettuce to recipes like Beefless Vegan Tacos or Vegetarian Taco Salad. The tender leaves are also ideal for wrapping if you're looking for a low-carb swap for tortillas or bread, like in these Low-Carb Chicken & Cheddar Lettuce Wraps or Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps.

On the other hand, romaine lettuce leaves are sturdier, so they withstand heat better than iceberg lettuce. You can grill romaine lettuce heads for a warm salad, like in this Grilled Romaine with Avocado-Lime Dressing. Romaine lettuce is also the go-to choice when making a Caesar salad, as the leaves hold the dressing well and won't get as soggy as quickly as iceberg lettuce might. The hearty leaves are also a great choice for filling, like in these Chicken Caesar Lettuce Cups.

The Bottom Line

Iceberg lettuce is a type of crisphead lettuce, and romaine lettuce is its own category. Although romaine lettuce has a slight nutritional advantage over iceberg lettuce, both are healthy vegetables. Romaine lettuce can be used in hot or cold recipes, while iceberg lettuce is best served in cold recipes only.

