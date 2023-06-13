Here's What Pamela Anderson Eats in a Day to Keep Herself Energized

“Why not be conscious of how we eat?”

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a photo of Pamela Anderson
Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

"Cooking didn't always come so natural to me, but I have always loved to cook," Pamela Anderson wrote in her most recent post for The Open Journal, her email newsletter.

The star has recently made headlines for the release of her documentary Pamela, a Love Story and her newly-published book Love, Pamela. But she takes a humble approach in her newsletter, truly showcasing her love for writing, storytelling and, in this case, food.

"I love to write recipes," Anderson continued. "I prefer not to measure and I resort to 'eye balling' mostly, and it gets the best of me, especially in baking, we must have patience—it IS a virtue and the only road to success."

An ode to the dishes she loves, here's some of the foods and drinks Anderson highlighted in her newsletter that she enjoys on the regular.

What Pamela Anderson Eats in a Day

First, Anderson wrote that she starts her morning with a cup of tea, or at least she's trying to.

"I'm trying to drink less coffee and more tea," she explained. "I love my glass teapot and blends of rose and chamomile. Still, it's a work in progress. I have planted a 'tea garden' this season, and can't wait to prepare my own concoctions."

However, she claims that a "strong" Cortado—a drink with equal parts espresso and steamed milk—is her "morning weakness."

"My kids tease me about it and say I'm too high-strung for so much coffee," she admitted. "I know they are right, but come on, it's on the list of things I might 'do better.'" Anderson didn't mention her favorite breakfast dish, but here's why you shouldn't drink coffee on an empty stomach.

Whether it's on a normal day or for special occasions, Anderson prefers focusing on vegetables in each of her meals.

"Vegetables sustain me," Anderson said. "I understand the challenge of getting rid of old habits and replacing that go-to board of charcuteries, with an earthy mezzo platter or crudités. I've been there—I love to entertain and it's my goal to serve enough dishes that people don't miss the classic meat and cheese."

For her main dishes, she loves seafood, and she claims that it's due to her upbringing.

"I'm an island girl, so seafood had been a staple in our house growing up," she explained. "We had a smoker in our backyard, where my dad candied salmon—I think I crave it.

"The ocean is in my blood, but have found that cast iron cooking outside, on an open fire with veggies has been just as satisfying and delicious—it just takes some thought," she continued. Try one of our own salmon recipes that mimic Anderson's favorite flavors, like our Miso-Maple Salmon and Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette.

Anderson also tries to cut butter out of her eating pattern when she can.

"Baking without butter seemed impossible a few decades ago, but my croissants are just as good, while I've learned a few tricks of the trade," she said.

Gardening has also become a passion of hers, which includes the pantry staple herbs in her kitchen.

"I have discovered the grace of gardening, fresh herbs, oils and flower essences—a long list of ingredients I never tried as a child, though right in front of me, under our feet, in the forest, the wild," Anderson wrote.

Overall, she tries to eat organic throughout her day, but she recognizes that it's a privilege to do so.

"I don't pretend to be unpretentious," she stated. "I know I'm blessed to have the ability to choose, and can grow and shop organic. But while we can, if we can, why not be conscious of how we eat, what we eat and how we will leave our gentlest mark on Earth… while making a grander impact in hearts and minds."

The Bottom Line

We love Anderson's openness to share her favorite foods and drinks that helps her "get all of her energy." Focusing on lean protein, healthy fats and veggies reminds us of the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest eating patterns around. At EatingWell, we believe it's important to remember that in moderation, all foods and drinks can be included in a healthy eating pattern. For more energy-boosting recipes, check out these energy balls you'll want to make forever.

Up next: Mediterranean Diet vs. Keto Diet: Which is Healthiest?

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a photo of Padma Lakshmi at home
Padma Lakshmi Shares Her Morning Routine—Plus the One Food She Eats Every Day
a photo of Ilona Maher with a gradient background
Team USA Rugby Player Ilona Maher Says This Is What She Would Tell Her Younger Self About Body Image
a photo of Jana Schmieding with a gradient background
Actor & Comedian Jana Schmieding Talks About Diet Culture & Navigating the Entertainment Industry as an Indigenous Woman
Rebel Wilson on a designed background
7 Things Rebel Wilson Did to Get Healthy and Maintain Her 77-Pound Weight Loss
a photo of Daphne Oz
Daphne Oz Just Shared a Sweet Body-Positive Take on Swimsuit Season: "Have Fun and Wear the Bikini"
a photo of Lizzo
Lizzo Says She'll "Never Shut Up" About Fatphobia
a photo of FeelGoodFoodie
The Top Food Trends to Look Out for This Summer, According to Feel Good Foodie
a photo of Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Just Shared What She Eats in a Day, Here's What a Dietitian Thinks
a photo of a glass of iced coffee with milk
Why Drinking Caffeine All Day Isn't the Best Way to Stay Energized
a photo of Tamera Mowry
Tamera Mowry Shares the One Kitchen Tool She Cannot Live Without
a photo of Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale Just Shared Why She Had to Stop Being Vegan
One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice
ThePrep: A Week of One-Pot Mediterranean Diet Dinners
a photo of Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Morning Routine—Plus the One Vegetable She Can't Live Without
a photo of Ina Garten
I Tried Ina Garten's Favorite Walking Shoes—Here's What I Thought
a photo of Jenna Bush Hager
The One Vegetable Jenna Bush Hager Eats Every Single Day
a photo of a woman eating from a bowl while sitting at her kitchen counter
I Spent 2 Weeks Trying to Eat More Slowly—Here's How It Went