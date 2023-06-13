Here's What Pamela Anderson Eats in a Day to Keep Herself Energized

"Cooking didn't always come so natural to me, but I have always loved to cook," Pamela Anderson wrote in her most recent post for The Open Journal, her email newsletter.

The star has recently made headlines for the release of her documentary Pamela, a Love Story and her newly-published book Love, Pamela. But she takes a humble approach in her newsletter, truly showcasing her love for writing, storytelling and, in this case, food.

"I love to write recipes," Anderson continued. "I prefer not to measure and I resort to 'eye balling' mostly, and it gets the best of me, especially in baking, we must have patience—it IS a virtue and the only road to success."

An ode to the dishes she loves, here's some of the foods and drinks Anderson highlighted in her newsletter that she enjoys on the regular.

What Pamela Anderson Eats in a Day

First, Anderson wrote that she starts her morning with a cup of tea, or at least she's trying to.

"I'm trying to drink less coffee and more tea," she explained. "I love my glass teapot and blends of rose and chamomile. Still, it's a work in progress. I have planted a 'tea garden' this season, and can't wait to prepare my own concoctions."

However, she claims that a "strong" Cortado—a drink with equal parts espresso and steamed milk—is her "morning weakness."

"My kids tease me about it and say I'm too high-strung for so much coffee," she admitted. "I know they are right, but come on, it's on the list of things I might 'do better.'" Anderson didn't mention her favorite breakfast dish, but here's why you shouldn't drink coffee on an empty stomach.

Whether it's on a normal day or for special occasions, Anderson prefers focusing on vegetables in each of her meals.

"Vegetables sustain me," Anderson said. "I understand the challenge of getting rid of old habits and replacing that go-to board of charcuteries, with an earthy mezzo platter or crudités. I've been there—I love to entertain and it's my goal to serve enough dishes that people don't miss the classic meat and cheese."

For her main dishes, she loves seafood, and she claims that it's due to her upbringing.

"I'm an island girl, so seafood had been a staple in our house growing up," she explained. "We had a smoker in our backyard, where my dad candied salmon—I think I crave it.

"The ocean is in my blood, but have found that cast iron cooking outside, on an open fire with veggies has been just as satisfying and delicious—it just takes some thought," she continued. Try one of our own salmon recipes that mimic Anderson's favorite flavors, like our Miso-Maple Salmon and Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette.

Anderson also tries to cut butter out of her eating pattern when she can.

"Baking without butter seemed impossible a few decades ago, but my croissants are just as good, while I've learned a few tricks of the trade," she said.

Gardening has also become a passion of hers, which includes the pantry staple herbs in her kitchen.

"I have discovered the grace of gardening, fresh herbs, oils and flower essences—a long list of ingredients I never tried as a child, though right in front of me, under our feet, in the forest, the wild," Anderson wrote.

Overall, she tries to eat organic throughout her day, but she recognizes that it's a privilege to do so.

"I don't pretend to be unpretentious," she stated. "I know I'm blessed to have the ability to choose, and can grow and shop organic. But while we can, if we can, why not be conscious of how we eat, what we eat and how we will leave our gentlest mark on Earth… while making a grander impact in hearts and minds."

The Bottom Line

We love Anderson's openness to share her favorite foods and drinks that helps her "get all of her energy." Focusing on lean protein, healthy fats and veggies reminds us of the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest eating patterns around. At EatingWell, we believe it's important to remember that in moderation, all foods and drinks can be included in a healthy eating pattern. For more energy-boosting recipes, check out these energy balls you'll want to make forever.

