A Protein-Packed Pasta Sauce Made with Cottage Cheese? Yes, Really!

Trust us: it's delicious!

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a collage of a spoonful of cottage cheese and a fork of pasta with red sauce
Photo: Getty Images

Yumna Jawad from Feel Good Foodie warned us that cottage cheese was going to be the food trend of the summer, so we're not surprised that yet another variation of the cheesy trend is taking over the internet. From ice cream to edible cookie dough, we've talked about cottage cheese starring in your favorite desserts, but this time, the curdled cheese is highlighted in a savory dish: pasta.

The cheese being mixed into pasta sauce shouldn't be too shocking, but we understand if there's some hesitation. From the lumpiness to the flavor, you may be asking yourself, "how can cottage cheese really replace other cheeses in my pasta sauce?"

We have a few reasons for you, including nutritional value and even improving the texture of your sauce. Read on to find out why you should start adding cottage cheese to your pasta sauce on the regular.

EatingWell's current fellow, Dillon Evans, swears by this trending recipe.

"I started adding cottage cheese to my pasta sauce primarily as a substitute for heavy cream," he explained. "Sometimes, heavy cream can be too heavy. So when I'm craving a creamy, cheesy, tomatoey pasta dish, I'll whip some fat-free cottage cheese into the sauce."

Especially in the summertime, you may be in the mood for a light, yet satisfying dinner. The addition of cottage cheese makes pasta taste a bit lighter, so it's a perfect alternative ingredient for a comfort meal this season.

Plus, a half-cup serving of low-fat cottage cheese contains about 12 grams of protein, so adding the cheese to your pasta sauce will give your dish an extra protein boost.

"It always gives me a light and creamy result, plus the benefit of extra protein," Evans said. "And if you really want a high-protein meal, replace the egg noodles with chickpea noodles—it's both super filling and very delicious."

We love this tip from Evans and we're excited to try his current favorite trend. Want to give it a whirl yourself? There's many creative recipes you can follow (including this one from Jake Cohen) but we even have a few pasta recipes with cottage cheese ahead of the trend. Try our Sausage & Peppers Baked Ziti and Quinoa Lasagna.

Up next: The 4 Best Cottage Cheese Brands, Tested By EatingWell Dietitians & Editors

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a photo of FeelGoodFoodie
The Top Food Trends to Look Out for This Summer, According to Feel Good Foodie
Two-Cheese Fusilli with Marinated Tomatoes
20 High-Protein Pasta Dinners for Summer
a photo of a hand holding an ice cream cone
A Protein-Packed 2-Ingredient Ice Cream Made with Cottage Cheese? Yes, Really!
vegan chickpea coconut curry
15 One-Pot Vegetarian Dinners for Summer
a recipe photo of the Whipped Cottage Cheese
11 Cottage Cheese Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
image of splashing cream
Half-and-Half vs. Heavy Cream: What's the Difference?
4 cottage cheese cartons on yellow background
The 4 Best Cottage Cheese Brands, Tested by EatingWell Dietitians & Editors
a recipe photo of the Shirataki Noodles with Feta and Tomato
30 Healthy Meals You Can Make in 30 Minutes
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Honey Granola with Banana Chips & Cherries
I've Been Making These High-Fiber Scrambled Oats on Repeat—and You Should, Too
3759130.jpg
26 Pasta Bake Recipes That Make Great Leftovers
a photo of Tamera Mowry
Tamera Mowry Shares the One Kitchen Tool She Cannot Live Without
Spaghetti with Baked Brie, Mushrooms & Spinach
25 Vegetarian Pasta Dinners That Are High in Protein
mexican skillet quinoa
15 Vegetarian Dinners You Can Make in a Skillet
a photo of Costco storefront
The 7 Best Sale Items at Costco in April
a photo of Padma Lakshmi at home
Padma Lakshmi Shares Her Morning Routine—Plus the One Food She Eats Every Day
Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole
I'm a Dietitian & These Are 12 Budget-Friendly Recipes I Make with a Can of Beans