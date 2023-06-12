A Protein-Packed Pasta Sauce Made with Cottage Cheese? Yes, Really!

Yumna Jawad from Feel Good Foodie warned us that cottage cheese was going to be the food trend of the summer, so we're not surprised that yet another variation of the cheesy trend is taking over the internet. From ice cream to edible cookie dough, we've talked about cottage cheese starring in your favorite desserts, but this time, the curdled cheese is highlighted in a savory dish: pasta.

The cheese being mixed into pasta sauce shouldn't be too shocking, but we understand if there's some hesitation. From the lumpiness to the flavor, you may be asking yourself, "how can cottage cheese really replace other cheeses in my pasta sauce?"

We have a few reasons for you, including nutritional value and even improving the texture of your sauce. Read on to find out why you should start adding cottage cheese to your pasta sauce on the regular.

EatingWell's current fellow, Dillon Evans, swears by this trending recipe.

"I started adding cottage cheese to my pasta sauce primarily as a substitute for heavy cream," he explained. "Sometimes, heavy cream can be too heavy. So when I'm craving a creamy, cheesy, tomatoey pasta dish, I'll whip some fat-free cottage cheese into the sauce."

Especially in the summertime, you may be in the mood for a light, yet satisfying dinner. The addition of cottage cheese makes pasta taste a bit lighter, so it's a perfect alternative ingredient for a comfort meal this season.

Plus, a half-cup serving of low-fat cottage cheese contains about 12 grams of protein, so adding the cheese to your pasta sauce will give your dish an extra protein boost.

"It always gives me a light and creamy result, plus the benefit of extra protein," Evans said. "And if you really want a high-protein meal, replace the egg noodles with chickpea noodles—it's both super filling and very delicious."

We love this tip from Evans and we're excited to try his current favorite trend. Want to give it a whirl yourself? There's many creative recipes you can follow (including this one from Jake Cohen) but we even have a few pasta recipes with cottage cheese ahead of the trend. Try our Sausage & Peppers Baked Ziti and Quinoa Lasagna.

Up next: The 4 Best Cottage Cheese Brands, Tested By EatingWell Dietitians & Editors