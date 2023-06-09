Joy Bauer's High-Protein Caprese Omelet Is Summer on a Plate

Summer is in full swing, and while the weather heats up, you may be looking for quick and easy recipes that will limit your time in the kitchen. We just found the perfect morning meal that is not only super simple, but it embraces seasonal flavors, too.

Registered dietitian and TODAY's resident nutrition expert Joy Bauer just posted a step-by-step video on her current favorite protein-packed breakfast for summer.

Bauer's Caprese Open-Faced Omelet is receiving all the rave reviews on Instagram, and it only takes 12 minutes to make. Here's how to whip up this beautiful breakfast with an in-season flair.

First, Bauer cracks two eggs into a small mixing bowl and seasons them with a pinch of salt and pepper and a tablespoon of minced basil leaves. She whisks everything together with a fork.

Then, add three sliced tomatoes to a medium skillet—lightly coated with oil spray—on medium-high heat. After searing the tomatoes for 1 minute on both sides, pour the egg mixture into the skillet on top of the slices.

When the eggs cook and firm up, which should take about 2 minutes, layer the mozzarella cheese slices on top of the omelet. Cover the pan with a lid until the cheese fully melts.

Once the mozzarella is melted, add a handful of fresh basil leaves and carefully slide the omelet onto a plate. You can eat as is, but Bauer recommends drizzling balsamic glaze or pesto over the omelet, in addition to a sprinkle of ground black pepper. After that, the omelet is ready to enjoy!

"Caprese all day, every day!" Bauer writes in the post's Instagram caption. From classic salads and sandwiches to sheet-pan pizza and even stuffed mushrooms, we're lovers of all things Caprese salad at EatingWell. To say we agree with Bauer is an understatement.

Plus, we're loving that this omelet includes two eggs and slices of mozzarella cheese, making it a high-protein option for breakfast. This omelet will help keep you satisfied,fueled and energized until your next meal. If you're looking for more easy high-protein breakfasts, these 10-minute recipes are perfect for busy mornings.

Up next: This Viral Dessert Trend is Surprisingly Anti-Inflammatory—Here's How to Make It