Does Stress Cause High Blood Pressure? Here's What a Cardiologist Has to Say

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is defined as having a systolic blood pressure greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic blood pressure greater than 80 mmHg. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost half (47%) of US adults have hypertension or are taking medication for hypertension. And only 24% of those with hypertension have it under control.

Stress management is one of many ways to prevent or manage high blood pressure. But unfortunately, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the US, with almost 20% of US adults being affected. Treatment is sparse, with only 37% of those with anxiety receiving treatment, says the Anxiety & Depression Association of America (ADAA). In this article, we'll share how stress and high blood pressure are connected, along with tips to keep stress at bay.

What's the Link Between Stress and High Blood Pressure?

Stress Increases Your Systolic and Diastolic Blood Pressure

Numerous studies have shown that stress can increase blood pressure. For example, a 2022 study in Hypertension Research found that participants had an estimated increase in systolic and diastolic blood pressure of 15.2 mmHg and 8.5 mmHg, respectively when they felt highly stressed.

While we see these effects in the short term, the effects of chronic stress on blood pressure are less understood. Marc Eisenberg, M.D., a cardiologist and associate professor of medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, says, "Although there is still ongoing research to see if stress can bring up one's blood pressure long term, it is clear that stress and anxiety can bring up one's blood pressure temporarily."

Stress Raises Your Cortisol Levels

Dr. Eisenberg says, "Being stressed can raise one's hormone levels, such as cortisol levels that can cause a quick rise in blood pressure and heart rate." That's because of the nervous system's response to stress.

The American Heart Association (AHA) explains that when we face a stressful situation, our bodies release cortisol and adrenaline into the blood, which kicks off our "fight or flight" response. This response causes both our heart rate to increase and our blood vessels to constrict. It's our bodies' way of promoting greater blood flow to the heart to prepare us to face the perceived threat. However, this response causes blood pressure to rise until the stress response ends.

Stress Can Hinder Your Other Health-Promoting Behaviors

Yes, acute stress in-and-of itself can impact blood pressure, but stress can also have an indirect effect on blood pressure. Think about it. When you're stressed, you may be less likely to practice health-promoting behaviors like cooking nutritionally well-rounded meals. You may enjoy high-sodium comfort foods. You may also be more likely to use maladaptive coping mechanisms like drinking alcohol, and the stress may hinder your sleep. Dr. Eisenberg highlights that poor sleep quality and poor nutrition can play a role in high blood pressure.

How to Reduce Stress and Anxiety to Prevent High Blood Pressure

Try Deep Breathing

One of the simplest and most impactful stress management techniques is deep breathing. According to a 2019 review in JBI Database of Systematic Reviews and Implementation Reports, diaphragmatic breathing may be a self-administered, low-cost and non-pharmacologic intervention to help reduce both physiological and psychological stress. A 2016 study in WORK: A Journal of Prevention, Assessment & Rehabilitation examined whether deep breathing impacted blood pressure readings among students who reported high mental stress. They found that this technique had significant results in reducing stress and blood pressure for these students. So, if you're feeling stressed, it may be helpful to pause and take a few deep breaths.

Practice Mindfulness Meditation

While you may view deep breathing and mindfulness meditation as very similar, they are not quite the same. Mindfulness practice is based on being in the present moment, intentionally, and without judgment. It has research-backed benefits when it comes to managing stress.

For example, in a 2018 study in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, researchers recruited over 200 healthy employees and split them into two groups; one group received a mindfulness meditation app, and the other did not. After eight weeks, the mindfulness meditation app group averaged 17 meditation sessions lasting 10-20 minutes apiece. At the end of the 8-week intervention period, this group had a significant reduction in their systolic blood pressure during the workday compared to the start of the study. Impressively, the results were still present at a 16-week follow-up!

If sitting still for a few minutes seems too daunting, you could even try a walking meditation!

Practice Gratitude

Gratitude might sound like a doozy for some, but it can be truly beneficial for your health. A small 2020 study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies suggested that practicing gratitude may improve your mental well-being. It's one way of putting stressors in perspective—something Dr. Eisenberg recommends. We might get stressed about things that don't mean much in the big picture of our lives. Practicing gratitude can help us to have a more positive outlook, reducing the power the stressors may have over us.

So, consider starting a gratitude practice. You might try writing a daily gratitude list or even expressing more gratitude towards those around you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can stress and anxiety affect your blood pressure?

Stress and anxiety, particularly acute stress, can raise your blood pressure. Dr. Eisenberg says that there isn't enough research yet on the effects of chronic stress on blood pressure, but we do see that acute stress raises cortisol levels which causes a quick increase in blood pressure and heart rate.

How much does stress increase blood pressure?

While there's no set range, one 2022 study in Hypertension Research found that participants had an estimated increase in systolic and diastolic blood pressure of 15.2 mmHg and 8.5 mmHg, respectively, when they felt highly stressed. The blood pressure increase was greater in the presence of high stress compared to moderate stress.

Does stress affect your systolic or diastolic pressure?

Both systolic and diastolic blood pressure can be impacted by acute stress. Dr. Eisenberg explains the difference between these two numbers: "The systolic blood pressure is the top number and is the pressure inside your arteries when your heart contracts. The diastolic blood pressure is the bottom number and is the blood pressure inside your arteries when your heart relaxes."

Does anxiety affect your systolic or diastolic pressure?

According to Dr. Eisenberg, research on the effects of chronic stress or anxiety on blood pressure is lacking; however, just like with stress, acute anxiety could increase both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

The Bottom Line

Stress and blood pressure are connected both directly and indirectly. The body's physiological response to acute stress causes an increase in blood pressure, and the mental toll of stress can hinder us from practicing health-promoting behaviors. If you're feeling stressed, you're not alone. Talk to your health care provider to discuss the appropriate treatment for you. In the meantime, deep breathing, mindfulness meditation and gratitude could help.

If you or a loved one are struggling with stress, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 to help connect you with resources meant to help and treatment facilities in your area.