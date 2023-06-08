Giada Just Shared Her Healthier Version of Chicken Parm That's Ready in Three Steps 

And you only need one skillet to make it!

Published on June 8, 2023
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Photo: Laurentiis: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images. Recipe photo: EatingWell.

Sometimes we're in the mood for chicken Parmesan, but whether it's because of the amount of effort or due to the heaviness of the meal, we end up skipping the idea on weeknights. Luckily, Giada De Laurentiis just gave a tasty alternative with a healthier and quicker recipe.

Over on Giadzy's Instagram page, De Laurentiis whipped up a delicious, healthy and easy version of the dinner dish we know and love. With simple ingredients and the same comforting, cheesy taste, here's how to make this lighter take on chicken parm.

First, after seasoning four chicken breasts with a 3-ingredient marinade—olive oil, Sicilian oregano and Tuscan salt—De Laurentiis adds the chicken to a hot pan. She turns the meat with cooking tongs until each piece of chicken is golden brown on both sides.

Then, she adds marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese and Parmigiano Reggiano to the top of each chicken breast while they're still on the heat. After her toppings are set, she transfers the pan from the stove to the oven and broils the chicken for a couple of minutes until the cheese is melty brown and the chicken is fully cooked. That's it!

"This was so easy, look how easy that was!" she exclaimed at the end of the video.

She's right: it's an incredibly easy version of a comfort meal that usually takes hours. De Laurentiis' dish reminds us of our own take on the recipe. We recommend serving the chicken with pasta for a complete meal. It also makes for great leftovers; reheat and add the cheesy chicken to a hoagie roll for the perfect bite!

For an even quicker option, we especially love our breaded Skillet Chicken Parmesan that's packed with more flavor and only takes 35 minutes to prepare.

