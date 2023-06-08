Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Recalled Due to Potential Broken Plastic in Containers

If you have this recalled product, it’s best to discard it immediately.

By Dillon Evans
Published on June 8, 2023
a photo of the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides powder with the recall alert badge
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

Vital Proteins just issued a recall on their Collagen Peptides. This is due to possible broken plastic fragments in the containers.

The recalled Vital Proteins Collagen Peptide products are 24-oz. plastic retail containers with UPC: 857273008666. The affected products were distributed to retailers in these states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Wisconsin and Puerto Rico. You can use Vital Proteins' store locator to help you determine if you purchased your product from an impacted retailer.

Costco also released a recall notice of their own to affected customers who purchased containers matching the batch code 30095993HA and best-by date 01/09/2028. There are no reports that retailers or Vital Proteins are issuing refunds for impacted products. It's advised to discard the recalled product by throwing it away.

There are no injuries reported due to this recall, and the risk to consumers is reportedly low. However, if you are experiencing health concerns that may be related to this recall, contact your health care provider as soon as possible.

For questions regarding the collagen peptides recall, contact Vital Proteins customer service at 1-224-544-9110 Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. You can also send a message to the company email: info@vitalproteins.com.

