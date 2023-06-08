Jennifer Aniston Just Partnered with Pvolve—Here's What It Is & Why We Love It

Jennifer Aniston is a busy woman. When she's not shooting a new season of The Morning Show or appearing in a Murder Mystery sequel, odds are she's doing something with her haircare line, Lolavie, or working on a campaign with Vital Proteins, where she's chief creative officer. Now Aniston is collaborating with another brand she loves—and as luck would have it, we're fans, too.

Jen recently shared that she's joining the team at Pvolve, a fitness company, support their programming and product development (plus, obviously, their marketing). Pvolve—which stands for Personal Evolution—offers in-person and streaming fitness classes using its signature equipment, which you can check out on the brand's website. They especially center resistance-based equipment, which encourages folks to "break a sweat, not your body."

"I just want more people to know about it because I think it's so good," the actress tells Julie Jordan of PEOPLE magazine. "Especially as we get into our lovely older periods, we have to keep it exciting. And we have to be kinder to our bodies."

Pvolve is a solid option for folks who don't have the time to drive over to the gym—and it may appeal to those who don't think the gym is for them. Pvolve focuses on low-impact exercise, a more relaxed, approachable workout that can be more accessible for folks who are older, those with injuries and people who just aren't fans of a high-intensity workout. Aniston says she found Pvolve last year, as she was recovering from a back injury.

"I don't feel like myself when I'm not able to workout," Aniston says in a media release. "I had a friend who had already been doing Pvolve and not only did I notice her complete transformation—physically in her energy level—but she also explained that Pvolve is functional fitness that respects where your body is at and allows you to work around your current limitations."

The Pvolve method encourages folks to workout safely and efficiently, but always within your body's limits. The Pvolve team also has a special interest in how to support bodies before and after childbirth—the company's board includes a gynecologist, a reproductive endocrinologist and a trainer who focuses on pre- and post-natal exercise—so those easing back into workouts after pregnancy have the specialized support they need.

Plus, some EatingWell team members share the rave reviews. "Based on a friend's recommendation, I signed up for Pvolve in December 2021 to see if it would help with my morning aches and pains," shares senior food features editor Carolyn Malcoun. "I noticed a difference almost immediately, and about six weeks in, almost all of my morning pain was gone. Added bonus: I haven't needed to go to the chiropractor since!"

For the most part, Aniston was streaming the Pvolve workouts at home, though now she occasionally does in-person training. (Pvolve has studios in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Diego, with more on the way.) You can try the classes for free with Pvolve's 30-day trial to see if the system is a good fit for you. If you decide to pass, you simply ship back your equipment bundle, free of charge.

The Signature Bundle (buy it: $200, pvolve.com) is the company's most affordable option. It includes the P.ball, a combined ball-resistance band, the standard P.band and a non-slip mat. (If you want to go all in, you could opt for the Total Transformation Bundle, which includes one of Aniston's favorite pieces of equipment and retails at $625.)

"I especially love movements that work my core and arms, and the P.band, P.ball and gliders are really great for that, plus they're easy to pack when I travel," Aniston added in the media release. "I also use the Precision Mat because it visually helps guide you through the movements."

After the first free month of classes, a membership to Pvolve costs $14.99 each month, and includes access to live classes, on-demand classes and a trainer consultation to help you personalize your fitness plan.

Even if Pvolve doesn't sound like the right fit for you, movement is always great for your overall health. Walking the dog, dancing around the kitchen and even a dip in the pool are all great ways to stay in shape—you just have to find the option you love best.