Easy Dinners to Help Lower Blood Sugar Levels (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)

Cooking dinner is just one of the many tasks we do after work each day. There's also laundry to fold, rooms to clean, and homework to help with. Plus, I always like to prioritize an evening walk, especially as the days get longer and the weather gets warmer. That's why I rely on practical recipes that make getting nutritious meals on the table a breeze. This week's delicious dinners will keep your evenings easy and your blood sugar and energy levels stable, so you can achieve your to-do list.

You don't have to have diabetes to benefit from these blood-sugar stabilizing dinners—they're healthy recipes for anyone looking for a yummy, energizing meal. These dinners are packed with whole grains and veggies, which deliver plenty of fiber—an essential nutrient that, along with lean protein and healthy fat, helps stabilize your blood sugar levels.

Friday's Pork & Pineapple Tacosis as easy as it gets. This recipe requires a quick 30 minutes of prep, and then the slow cooker will do the rest. Unlike classic tacos al pastor, which are made with pork shoulder, this recipe uses pork loin, a leaner cut with less saturated fat and more satisfying protein per serving. Spices like smoked paprika, chili powder and garlic powder add delicious flavor without the need for too much salt. And corn tortillas not only are the star of tacos but are a delicious way to get your fiber intake—one medium-sized corn tortilla has 2 grams of fiber. Corn tortillas are a staple in my pantry and are probably the most consumed food in my house—my husband and I eat at least one 30-count package per week, and they are our #1 whole-grain source.

Sunday: One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake

Monday: Callaloo Frittatapaired with Pear, Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad

Tuesday: Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables over chickpea pasta (which has 5 grams more protein and 4 grams more fiber than whole wheat pasta)

Wednesday: Honey-Garlic Chicken Tenderloins with a side of brown rice and Quick & Easy Green Beans

Thursday: Swordfish with Olives, Capers & Tomatoes over Polenta

Friday: Pork & Pineapple Tacospaired with mixed greens tossed with a Herb Vinaigrette

Something to Sip On

One of my favorite treats after lunch is a latte, which not only satisfies my sweet tooth but helps me get through the afternoon slump. And whenever I want something fancier, I love to make this Lavender Latte Recipe. While it requires a bit more time than my regular latte, I like to prep the lavender syrup over the weekend; that way, I have it handy throughout the week. It can last up to a week when refrigerated in an air-tight container.

What's Inspiring Me This Week

It's watermelon season! Growing up, my siblings and I would spend our summer vacations in the pool, and my mom always served us chilled diced watermelon with lemon and Tajín—a delicious seasoning mix made of mild chile powder, dehydrated lime, and salt. But this summer, rather than dicing or cutting my watermelon into wedges, I'm investing in a crinkle cutter and copying this cute idea from TikTok.

I wish you all a great week, and if you have any questions or requests for future newsletters, please let me know by emailing ThePrep@eatingwell.com! Don't forget to add a recipe review if you try one.