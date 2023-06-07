The #1 Dessert to Help Relieve Acid Reflux, According to a Gastroenterologist

Relaxing after an enjoyable meal should be a given, but sometimes acid reflux can get in the way. Whether it's because you were eating too fast or drinking a caffeinated beverage, there are many factors that can cause acid reflux or make your side effects worse.

Gastroenterologist and author of The Fiber Fueled Cookbook Will Bulsiewicz, M.D. posted a recent Instagram reel noting three surprising foods that can be triggering your acid reflux: chocolate, peppermint and "fun" drinks, which he classifies as carbonated, caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

"The thing about all of these is that ultimately, they relax the lower esophageal sphincter which allows acid reflux to happen," Bulsiewicz explained. Alongside drinking more water, the doctor suggests replacing these sweet treats with a healthier alternative.

So instead of grabbing a York Peppermint Pattie after dinner, Bulsiewicz recommended a better dessert that won't cause acid reflux—and it can actually relieve acid reflux symptoms, too.

The best dessert to eat that won't trigger acid reflux? According to Bulsiewicz, it's mango nice cream.

"It's just frozen mangos, frozen bananas, throw it in a blender and it's amazing," he said.

Nice creams are dairy-free desserts with the consistency of ice cream. They're quick and easy, as well as healthy and delicious. Plus, they almost always have simple ingredients, so this 2-ingredient mango-banana flavor sounds perfect. For a similar take, try our Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream as is, or you can swap the strawberries for bananas as recommended by Bulsiewicz.

And luckily, mangos and bananas are also foods that can help alleviate the harsh symptoms of acid reflux. Mangos are non-acidic, so they're a great alternative to more acidic fruits like oranges and kiwi that can trigger acid reflux. Ripe bananas have a high pH, so they can help settle your stomach while keeping symptoms of acid reflux at bay.

We're big fans of nice cream at EatingWell, so we're excited to test out Bulsiewicz's simple suggestion. For a gut-healthy option, try our Pink Lemonade Nice Cream—it features the doctor's favorite fruit for gut health! Just be sure to enjoy this flavor in moderation, as lemon juice can increase acid reflux symptoms for some people.

