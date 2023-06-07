TikTok Just Came Up With the Cutest Way to Serve Watermelon This Summer

Your chosen nickname for the warmest season of the year might depend on your fruit preferences. Whether you look forward to summer as strawberry season, tomato season or watermelon season, it's impossible to resist the charms of summer's fruit haul. For folks who love to entertain guests, a big fruit salad or a fruit and cheese board can be go-to ways to please a crowd on a hot day—but one TikTok user may have just upped our fruit presentation skills to a whole new level.

Heather Wish Staller (or @happykidskitchen on TikTok) just posted a TikTok sharing her fun take on serving up chunks of fresh watermelon, and we're obsessed. Staller slices her watermelon into fry-like shapes with a crinkle cutter, then serves them with an easy dip you can whip up in the blender. The result is a pretty adorable, *very* pink smorgasbord of summer flavor.

Her dip ups the summer fruit factor by combining plain Greek yogurt (vanilla works fine as well, Staller says in her caption) with a handful of strawberries and a touch of honey. The creamy result makes a pleasing contrast to the crisp watermelon slices, and any leftovers would be delish as a quick breakfast in the morning. Plus, this dip is so quick, it will barely add any time to your watermelon prep.

Like we recommend in our guide to cutting a whole watermelon, using a sharp serrated knife to make the initial lengthwise and crosswise cuts can be a convenient way to start your watermelon chopping process. A sharp knife that you can use to saw through the melon's thick rind can help you slice up your fruit more quickly and with less chance of injury—after all, a sharp knife is a lot safer than a dull one.

When your melon is cut up into more manageable pieces, you're ready to haul out the crinkle cutter and make things happen. Staller opts for pretty slim fries—think thinner than a finger, thicker than a standard straw—but you could cut them according to your preference.

Staller recommends a super affordable crinkling knife from Amazon (buy it: $7.49, amazon.com), and adds that you might get more use out of this kitchen tool than you expect. In a follow-up video, she suggests making your own crinkle-cut fries in the air fryer or baking them, and you could even crinkle cut some apples to serve up with creamy peanut butter. Just be sure you make those apple fries to order and serve 'em up before they oxidize.

We agree with Staller that crinkle-cut fruits and veg aren't a substitute for fries (if you have the occasional fast food craving, the only way to satisfy it is by crinkling some potatoes and enjoying some crispy French fries—after all, even fries can fit into a healthy eating pattern in moderation). But if you're looking for an adorable way to zhuzh up summer snack time, a crinkle cutter is a pretty fun way to go.

If the yogurt dip doesn't appeal to you—or if you'd prefer to offer multiple dips with your platter of melon—you could try some of our favorite pairings, like a side of Mint-Basil Dressing or a sprinkling of Mint Gremolata. Or serve the melon on its own to make something like our Sweet & Savory Hummus Plate look just a tad more adorable. However you serve up this super-snackable fruit, you'll be keeping yourself hydrated and getting some serious heart-healthy benefits. Sounds like a win to us!