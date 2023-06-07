A Trader Joe's Candle Is Being Recalled for Potential Overheating Risk

If you have this candle, discard it immediately.

By
Danielle DeAngelis
Published on June 7, 2023
Did you stop and add a candle to your cart on your last Trader Joe's run? Check the labeling, because it may have just been recalled.

Trader Joe's has just announced a recall on their Tomato Leaf Scented Candle. This is due to the product being reported to overheat and crack or break during use. While there are no reported injuries connected to this recall, the candle's glass jar overheating can cause potential injury and/or damage to consumers and their homes.

There are no other candle scents from Trader Joe's that are linked to this recall, but if you own this green-labeled candle, there are two ways you can discard it. You can either toss the recalled product in the trash or return it to your nearest Trader Joe's for a full refund.

The grocery chain also had two food-related recalls last month, one being on their Instant Cold Brew Coffee due to possible glass fragments in the containers. The other recall in May was on their Genova Pesto because of potential undeclared milk and walnuts in the product.

For questions regarding the candle recall, any past recall or general inquiries, contact Trader Joe's customer relations at 1-626-599-3817 Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST. You can also send an email to the company by submitting product feedback here.

