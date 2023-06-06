Margot Robbie's Go-To High-Protein Breakfast Sounds Amazing—Here's How to Make It

We’re drooling over this protein-packed breakfast spread.

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023
a photo of Margot Robbie
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Margot Robbie is the star of the summer, as she's currently making headlines for her upcoming role in Greta Gerwig's Barbie film. Most recently, she poses on the cover of Vogue's summer 2023 issue, and in the magazine's feature story, writer Abby Aguirre, Robbie and other Barbie cast members talk all about the anticipated movie.

But as food lovers, we couldn't help but notice Aguirre's note of Robbie's choice of breakfast dish that she was digging into during the interview. Naturally at an Australian joint, they ate at the Great White restaurant in Venice Beach. Here's what the Queensland-raised star ordered, and here's how you can recreate the morning meal at home.

So, what does Robbie order when she goes out for breakfast?

"...avocado toast, grilled Halloumi cheese, and Australian-style bacon—'crisp it up,' she tells the waiter," Aguirre writes on Robbie's order.

All three of the elements in this breakfast spread sound amazing, but we immediately noticed that it's simple to make—which makes us love it even more!

First, avocado toast is completely customizable, so whether you prefer it simply seasoned or topped off with an egg, it can be a light yet satisfying breakfast main for any day of the week.

Grilled Halloumi cheese is as simple as it gets: add your favorite Halloumi to a hot pan and grill until brown on each side. Since Halloumi is especially firm, it won't melt all over the pan, making the grilled cheese a perfect protein-packed side for breakfast or brunch. You can also dress it up with blueberry-balsamic jelly for a sophisticated appetizer.

You may be wondering, what is "Australian-style bacon"? It's actually dependent on the cut of the pork. Australian bacon is made from center cut pork loin and is notably a less fatty cut of meat, so it may be worth the try if you like leaner bacon. Robbie wanting it extra crispy has us thinking about our Air-Fryer Bacon, which is our favorite easy way to make crunchy bacon in the morning.

From the cheese to the bacon, Robbie's meal is a high-protein option that's easy to prepare. It's also realistic, filling and doesn't back away from flavor, and we're all for it. For more morning meals like this one, check out these high-protein breakfast recipes you can make in 10 minutes.

Up next: 6 High-Protein Aldi Finds Coming to Stores This Summer

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches for a Crowd
30-Day High-Protein Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss
an Aldi storefront
6 High-Protein Aldi Finds Coming to Stores This Summer
Martha Stewart next to an array of spring produce including asparagus and radish
Martha Stewart Just Shared a Picture-Perfect Luncheon That Will Help You Use Up Your Spring Produce
a recipe photo of the Roasted Sweet Potato Breakfast Sandwich
11 Breakfast Sandwiches You'll Want to Make Forever
Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet
22 Restaurant Copycat Breakfast Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
Chickpea Tuna Salad
I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Filling High-Protein Lunches
10-Minute Spinach Omelet
I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite High-Protein Breakfasts for Lasting Energy
a recipe photo of the Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini and Corn
Our 20 Best New Recipes You'll Want to Make This Summer
Egg in a Hole Peppers with Avocado Salsa
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Plan
Caprese Sandwich
I Could Eat This High-Protein Veggie Sandwich for Every Meal and Never Get Tired of It
a side by side of Rachael Ray and EatingWell's Linguine with Lemon Alfredo Shrimp
I Tried Rachael Ray's Dirty Martini Shrimp Pasta—Here's What I Thought
3-Ingredient Banana Sheet-Pan Pancakes
22 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You'll Want to Make Forever
a photo of Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Just Shared What She Eats in a Day, Here's What a Dietitian Thinks
Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole
30-Day High-Protein Vegetarian Breakfast Plan
Chickpea & Kale Toast
19 High-Protein Breakfasts for Weight Loss
a recipe photo of the Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich
30-Day High-Protein, Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Plan