Margot Robbie's Go-To High-Protein Breakfast Sounds Amazing—Here's How to Make It

Margot Robbie is the star of the summer, as she's currently making headlines for her upcoming role in Greta Gerwig's Barbie film. Most recently, she poses on the cover of Vogue's summer 2023 issue, and in the magazine's feature story, writer Abby Aguirre, Robbie and other Barbie cast members talk all about the anticipated movie.

But as food lovers, we couldn't help but notice Aguirre's note of Robbie's choice of breakfast dish that she was digging into during the interview. Naturally at an Australian joint, they ate at the Great White restaurant in Venice Beach. Here's what the Queensland-raised star ordered, and here's how you can recreate the morning meal at home.

So, what does Robbie order when she goes out for breakfast?

"...avocado toast, grilled Halloumi cheese, and Australian-style bacon—'crisp it up,' she tells the waiter," Aguirre writes on Robbie's order.

All three of the elements in this breakfast spread sound amazing, but we immediately noticed that it's simple to make—which makes us love it even more!

First, avocado toast is completely customizable, so whether you prefer it simply seasoned or topped off with an egg, it can be a light yet satisfying breakfast main for any day of the week.

Grilled Halloumi cheese is as simple as it gets: add your favorite Halloumi to a hot pan and grill until brown on each side. Since Halloumi is especially firm, it won't melt all over the pan, making the grilled cheese a perfect protein-packed side for breakfast or brunch. You can also dress it up with blueberry-balsamic jelly for a sophisticated appetizer.

You may be wondering, what is "Australian-style bacon"? It's actually dependent on the cut of the pork. Australian bacon is made from center cut pork loin and is notably a less fatty cut of meat, so it may be worth the try if you like leaner bacon. Robbie wanting it extra crispy has us thinking about our Air-Fryer Bacon, which is our favorite easy way to make crunchy bacon in the morning.

From the cheese to the bacon, Robbie's meal is a high-protein option that's easy to prepare. It's also realistic, filling and doesn't back away from flavor, and we're all for it. For more morning meals like this one, check out these high-protein breakfast recipes you can make in 10 minutes.

Up next: 6 High-Protein Aldi Finds Coming to Stores This Summer