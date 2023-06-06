This Viral Dessert Trend is Surprisingly Anti-Inflammatory—Here's How to Make It

If you're on social media, you may have seen TikTok and Instagram's latest food trend that's taking homemade summer treats to a whole new level.

Since last month, chocolate-dipped strawberry bites have been all over my social feeds, and I fully understand why. They seem incredibly simple because you only need three key ingredients to make them: chocolate, strawberries and Greek yogurt. People have even started personalizing the trend by using different fruits, like raspberries and blueberries. But honestly, I was most intrigued by the original trending bites.

I followed TikTok creator Skylar Toth's version of the recipe—which has over 25 million views—to see what all of the hype was about. Read on to learn how you can make these viral treats, how they taste and if they're worth the time to make this summer.

How to Make Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry & Greek Yogurt Bites

First, I chopped up 5 medium strawberries and added them to a bowl. I scooped out a 5-ounce container of plain nonfat Greek yogurt and added that to the strawberries, and I included a drizzle of honey before mixing the three ingredients together.

After everything was combined, I scooped the strawberry-yogurt mixture into bite-sized clusters—I made them slightly smaller than the treats from the video—and added them to a small baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Once I had 6 strawberry clusters on the paper (which was conveniently the perfect amount and used up the entire mixture), I popped the baking sheet in the freezer for about 90 minutes.

While waiting for the yogurt to harden, I made dipping chocolate the easy way: I added some semi-sweet dark chocolate discs in a bowl and put them in the microwave for 30 seconds. I mixed the chocolate and then put the bowl back in the microwave for another 30 seconds before it became the texture I needed for dipping.

When I pulled out the frozen bites, they were ready to be dipped in chocolate. Quickly, I added each bite to the chocolate bowl one by one and used a spoon to flip and coat each bite before placing them back on the baking sheet. Your chocolate needs to be thin in order for this to work. Once each strawberry-Greek yogurt bite was fully dipped, I transferred the baking sheet into the refrigerator. It only took about 10 minutes for the chocolate to completely cool and turn into an outer shell on each treat. After that, they were ready to test!

The flavor was nice and light, and I can definitely see myself having these ready in the refrigerator to enjoy on a hot summer day. Plus, they were pretty easy to make. It may have taken a total of 1 hour and 50 minutes to make, but most of that time was spent waiting for the desserts to freeze or cool. The prep was just mixing, placing on the tray and dipping, so you really only need to spend 10 minutes in the kitchen to whip up these chocolate-covered clusters.

Did I mention that the Greek yogurt and berries make them an anti-inflammatory dessert? These tasty treats are healthier options for when you're in the mood for something sweet, and you won't be able to stop making them.

This recipe reminded me of our Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark, which uses the same flavor profile as the bites—and, to me, it's even easier to make. Try it out!

Up next: Deviled Strawberries Are TikTok's Favorite No-Bake Summer Dessert