Extra-Virgin Olive Oil Vegetable Oil 119 calories 124 calories 14 g fat 14 g total fat 2 g saturated fat 2 g saturated fat 10 g monounsaturated fat 6 g monounsaturated fat 1 g polyunsaturated fat 6 g polyunsaturated fat 0 g carbohydrate 0 g carbohydrate 0 g protein 0 g protein

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you use olive oil instead of vegetable oil for baking a cake?

And what can you use instead of vegetable oil in a cake mix? According to Susan Reid, chef and baker extraordinaire at King Arthur Baking Company, "If a cake calls for oil you can absolutely use olive oil as the vegetable oil, but I would recommend a light or neutral-flavored oil." In particular, "for a vanilla or white cake, you don't want to muddy the flavor with olive oil."

According to Reid, the best time to use olive oil in a cake mix is when you're making chocolate cake. "Extra-virgin oils that have a spicy flavor profile can be excellent with chocolate cakes. Fruitier ones pair very well with citrus."

Can you use olive oil instead of vegetable oil for sautéing and stir-frying?

The short answer is yes.

The longer answer is this: You might have heard that extra-virgin olive oil should be reserved for salad dressings and drizzling because of its low smoke point, the temperature at which the oil stops shimmering and starts smoking, but there's more to the story. According to Mary Mori, vice president of quality and R&D for California Olive Ranch, "It's a misnomer that you can't cook with extra-virgin olive oil at high temps." She shared that "the acidity of the oil is tied to the smoke point. The lower the acidity, the lower the impurities and the higher the smoke point. Depending on the quality of the olive oil, some can even go up to 480F."

Many olive oils don't list their acidity so it's best to trust your eyes. If the olive oil you're heating up in a pan starts to smoke, pour it out, let the pan cool and start over.

The temperature at which olive oil starts to lose its health benefits and release harmful compounds is higher than conventional wisdom suggests, too. According to a study from the University of California at Davis, even olive oils with the most phenols had a smoke point higher than 400F. Since most stovetop cooking (and even frying) occurs around 350F, you can absolutely use olive oil for sauteing and stir-frying.

The thing to keep in mind is olive oil is flavorful, so do you want to add that flavor to the dish you're cooking? If the answer is yes, go ahead. Otherwise it's best to opt for an oil with a more neutral flavor—think canola or avocado oil.

Can you use olive oil instead of vegetable oil for marinades?

Yes, you can use olive oil instead of vegetable oil for marinades. Like mentioned above, the only thing you want to keep in mind is that you're adding additional flavor to your marinade. Extra-virgin olive oil tends to be grassy, peppery, and floral, which can be a delicious addition to the flavor of the chicken, shrimp, tofu, beef, or other protein you are marinating. However, if the flavor profile of extra-virgin olive oil is not what you are hoping to impart, opt for a lighter olive oil or neutral oil instead.

Can you use olive oil instead of vegetable oil for making dressing?

Yes, you can use olive oil instead of vegetable oil for making dressing. In fact, most people prefer to use olive oil in their salad dressings because oil is a considerable component of salad dressing and the fruity and zesty flavor of extra-virgin olive oil is a welcome addition. One thing to keep in mind is it will solidify in the refrigerator, so you'll want to let it stand at room temperature for 30 minutes or so before using.

Can you use olive oil instead of vegetable oil when deep-frying?

Deep frying occurs at 350-375F so technically, olive oil can be used for deep frying. However, because of the volume of oil you generally need to submerge food for deep frying, it's not the most economical choice.

Bottom Line

Extra-virgin olive oil is a flavorful, healthy oil to use in dressings, baking, marinades, sauteing, stir-frying and deep-frying, if desired. The health benefits of olive oil include reducing inflammation and helping with maintaining a healthy weight, but olive oil is also more expensive and has a shorter shelf life than vegetable oil. Keeping both in your pantry is ideal but feel free to swap one for the other whenever you need. No need to schlep yourself, and your kids, to the store if you find yourself with only one kind in the pantry.