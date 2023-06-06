Can You Eat Apples If You Have Diabetes? Here's What a Dietitian Says

According to the CDC, about 1 in 10 Americans has diabetes, with 90-95% of diagnoses being type 2 diabetes. While many people hear diabetes and immediately think of cutting carbs, a diabetes diagnosis does not mean you're doomed to a carb-free life. Carbs are essential, no matter if you have diabetes or not. Yes, that includes fruit! Fruit is packed with vitamins and fiber, which helps balance blood sugar levels and promote satiety. In this article, we'll unpack the benefits of apples and how they fit into a diabetes management plan.

Apple Nutrition

According to the USDA, one medium apple (182 g) contains:

Calories: 95

95 Protein: 0.5 g

0.5 g Total Fat: 0.3 g

0.3 g Carbohydrates: 25 g carbs

25 g carbs Total Fiber: 4.4 g (16% daily value)

4.4 g (16% daily value) Vitamin C: 8 mg (10% daily value)

How Apples May Affect Your Blood Sugar Levels

Since apples are mostly made of carbs, they will raise your blood sugar levels. It's important to remember that blood sugar rising is normal—it happens when we eat carbs. The goal of diabetes management is not to eliminate rises in blood sugar entirely but to minimize rapid spikes and big drops in blood sugar.

The fiber content of an apple can help offset blood sugar spikes, but it will be especially important to pair an apple with fat and protein to mitigate blood sugar spikes. This might look like having apple slices with peanut butter, nuts or Greek yogurt.

The Benefits of Eating Apples for Diabetes

May Reduce the Risk of Diabetes and Related Medical Complications

A 2017 meta-analysis in Food & Function found that higher consumption of apples and pears was linked to reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

It's not just the development of diabetes that's worth considering. Those who already have diabetes are two times as likely to have a heart attack or stroke, per the CDC.

A 2019 systematic review and meta-analysis in Current Developments in Nutrition found that apple intake was associated with a lower risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease in observational studies. There was a neutral effect in randomized control trials, which helps determine cause and effect. So, it seems that apple consumption generally has a neutral to positive effect on rates of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Can Promote Satiety

Part of apples' carb content comes in the form of fiber. Fiber is a non-digestible carb that promotes digestive health, reduces cholesterol and promotes blood sugar stability. It also helps promote satiety by adding bulk to your meals.

A medium apple contains an impressive 4.4 grams of fiber. According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, adults should consume between 22-34 grams of fiber per day, depending on their age group and sex. So, one medium apple contains 13-20% of your daily recommended intake!

May Help Reduce Blood Sugar Spikes

The fiber in apples not only promotes satiety but also helps mitigate blood sugar spikes. That's because the body can't absorb it, so it doesn't spike blood sugar like other carbs, per the CDC. Be mindful of the fact that apple juice will not have fiber since the skin and bulk are removed. For a fiber boost, whole apples are the way to go.

Provide Important Nutrients

Apples are a good source of vitamin C—an antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation and support immunity. Their skins are also rich in quercetin, another antioxidant that helps neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, per a 2021 article in Stem Cell Reports.

Plus, fruits like apples have a high fluid content, so they can help you meet your hydration goals. Dehydration for those with diabetes can mean higher blood sugar levels since your blood will be more concentrated with sugars, says the CDC.

Tips for Including Apples in a Healthy Diabetes Diet

As you now know, apples can be a great part of a healthy diabetes diet. Plus, they're versatile and easy to incorporate in many meals and snacks. The key thing will be pairing them with other food groups to balance blood sugar levels and prevent spikes. Since everyone's body is different, you'll also want to keep an eye on how apples uniquely affect your body. Here are some tips:

Pair apples with fat and protein. Fat and protein do not spike blood sugar like carbs; they take longer for your body to digest. As a result, they keep you satisfied longer and prevent blood sugar spikes. To add fat and protein to apples, make an apple smoothie with yogurt and chia seeds or snack on apple slices, cheese and nuts.

Monitor your blood sugar to see how apples uniquely affect you. Everyone's body is a little different. Even though we know apples have carbs (which raise blood sugar), the extent might vary based on the individual. Factors like stress, hydration, and sleep can also affect blood sugar levels. So if you have diabetes, keep tabs on your blood sugar levels to better understand your body.

Lean on the whole fruit rather than juice. Whole apples are a good source of fiber, but apple juice is not. Since the skin and bulk of the apples are removed to make apple juice, you won't reap the health benefits of fiber from the juice alone. That said, if your blood sugar drops and you need something to raise them quickly, apple juice can do the trick. Plus, you can always enjoy juice in moderation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can apples raise your blood sugar?

Apples will raise your blood sugar because they primarily contain carbohydrates. The fact that they have fiber can help mitigate these spikes, but it's best to pair apples with fat and protein for blood sugar stability.

Which is the best fruit for people with diabetes?

There is no single fruit that's best for diabetes. All fruit contains carbs, so you'll have to plan accordingly, but it also contains fiber which helps mitigate its impact on blood sugars. Different fruits have different phytonutrients—healthy components of some plants—mostly depending on their color, enjoy a variety of fruits, so for the greatest benefit.

Do apples lower your blood sugar?

Since apples mainly contain carbohydrates, they will not lower your blood sugars. Carbs raise your blood sugar. That being said, apples are a nutritious carbohydrate source thanks to their fiber and vitamin content.

Are apples good for type 2 diabetes?

Apples can absolutely fit into a type 2 diabetes management plan. Their fiber and other nutrients promote digestive and cardiovascular health, and apples have even been linked to reduced rates of diabetes.

The Bottom Line

Apples are a super popular fruit that those with diabetes do not have to forego. They are packed with fiber, vitamin C and other phytonutrients that promote health. They have even been linked to reduced rates of diabetes. Yet, your best bet is probably pairing them with fat and protein to mitigate blood sugar spikes and promote satiety. It's always best to speak with your diabetes management care team, though, because everyone's body is different!