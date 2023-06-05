What Drew Barrymore Snacks On at Work is Surprising (and Totally Relatable)

When it comes to snacks, we try to gravitate towards healthier options, whether it's homemade granola bars or a simple serving of yogurt with fruit. But sometimes—just like Drew Barrymore—we're in the mood for some chips and soda, and that's entirely OK.

The talk show host and EatingWell fan just shared a totally relatable Instagram reel showcasing her go-to snack and drink combination while on set of her recent guest appearance on The Tonight Show. In her recent post, Barrymore walked around backstage crunching on potato chips and buying a can of soda from a vending machine.

"Chips + Coca Cola = The Greatest Combo Ever!!!!" Barrymore writes in the caption of the Instagram reel.

Her current go-to chip? These Hal's New York Kettle Chips in their sweet chili flavor. These gluten-free chips sound delicious, and the snack bags are perfect for enjoying on your own or for sharing, like Barrymore did in the video.

"[On a] scale of one to ten, I'm gonna go with a 12," Barrymore raved about the snack before offering a chip for someone to try.

Plus, Barrymore didn't go for a diet soda and instead went for a classic can of Coca Cola. We think it's great that Barrymore chose what she wanted to satisfy her sweet tooth.

At EatingWell, we believe that any food or drink can be enjoyed in moderation in a healthy eating pattern, and that includes a bag of chips and a can of soda. If you're looking for a snack that can keep you fueled in between meals, check out these high-protein snacks for long-lasting energy.

