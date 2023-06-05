6 High-Protein Aldi Finds Coming to Stores This Summer

The summer's here, and the time is right for going on an Aldi run. The super-affordable grocery chain is always launching new products to fit the season, so you never know what new treasures you'll find while trawling the aisles. This summer, Aldi's flooding its stores with fruity wines, grill-ready treats and some new frozen products to keep you cool.

But while all of that stuff is exciting—and probably pretty tasty, too—sometimes you need an Aldi game plan before you hit the store, especially if you're trying to increase your intake of certain nutrients. For folks who are trying to build muscle or simply be more intentional about adding protein to their routine, we've rounded up some of the protein-packed items coming to Aldi this summer.

Protein keeps your body going all day long—it's filling and supports muscle growth, among other attributes. Here at EatingWell, we consider any meal or entrée high-protein if it contains 15 grams or more in each serving. Other dishes, like appetizers, snacks and sides, are considered high protein if they contain at least 7 grams.

If you're on the hunt for plenty of protein this summer, here's what to look out for on Aldi shelves.

Sweet & Smoky Atlantic Salmon on a Cedar Plank

Even folks who don't often make salmon a part of their weekly meal plans will be tempted by the flavorful rub on these cuts of fish. Each of these salmon cuts comes on a grill-ready cedar plank to make cookout prep a breeze, but you could also pluck the fish off of the wood and prepare it however you prefer. A 3-ounce portion of cooked salmon contains 22 grams of protein—plus other essential nutrients—so you know this fresh, never-frozen dinner option will leave you satisfied. Scurry on to Aldi now if you want to try this find out, as it's available for a limited time at $10.99 per pound.

Bremer Chicken Skillet Meals

At the end of a busy day, sometimes you need a convenient, one-pot meal to end things on a high note. Keeping one of these frozen, 10-minute skillet meals in the back of your freezer can be helpful for those weeks when meal prep just isn't in the cards. Each meal, whether you opt for the chicken marsala with mushrooms, green beans and potatoes or the chicken Parmesan with pasta and tomato sauce, contains 21 grams of protein in each serving. We'd recommend opting for the marsala option to cut down on the sodium content and get in a few more veggies. Try either meal for $5.79 beginning June 7.

Protein2O Protein Water

Folks who aren't so into protein shakes may want to give this alternative a chance. These "protein-infused" waters contain 15 grams of protein in each bottle, which is twice the amount needed for a drink to be high-protein. You'll find three flavors of Protein2O's offerings on Aldi shelves this June: strawberry-banana, mixed berry and tropical coconut. These drinks would make a fun addition to your recovery routine post-workout, as long as you're still staying hydrated with regular ol' water, too. Even if you decide the drinks—all of which are sugar-free and packed with electrolytes—isn't your vibe, you could keep a few around to add to smoothies when your protein powder stash is running low. Grab a bottle for $2.08 beginning June 7 to try it yourself.

Aldi Grill Master Collection

It's no secret that meat is high in protein. Just an ounce of grilled chicken breast contains more than 8 grams of protein—a serving of chicken breast would be about 3 or 4 ounces—and an ounce of a ribeye steak contains about 5 grams of protein. While we recommend shaking up your protein routine so that some of your daily intake comes from plant-based sources, summer *is* grilling season and Aldi *is* back with its assorted grilling box. Each of these kits, which you keep in the freezer, contains 2 boneless ribeye steaks, 2 New York strip steaks, 2 bacon-wrapped top sirloin steaks, 8 beef burgers, 2 boneless pork chops and 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts. That's 7.37 pounds and more than 16 servings of meat for $59.99. For folks who love to host friends for a cookout, this box is a great way to cut costs, get your fill of protein and be voted host of the year. Grab a box starting June 7.

Fresh Lamb Loin Chops

If the Grill Master Collection doesn't contain your preferred cut of meat, try tossing these fresh lamb chops on the grill. We have a few healthy lamb recipes to inspire you, and each serving of these tender chops contains about 18 grams of protein. Pair it with grilled summer vegetables for a meal that offers lots of protein as well as a colorful variety of other essential nutrients. Grab some fresh chops for yourself at $8.99 per pound beginning June 7.

Little Salad Bar Smoked Mozzarella Cavatappi

Here's a perfect option for those last minute work lunches when time has gotten away from you and you need a quick bite from the fridge. Each container of this grab-and-go pasta salad contains 21 grams of protein, which is sure to keep you full and ready to face the afternoon ahead. Plus, even though this item is meant as an entrée, it could even be a fun, high-protein side if you divvied it up into three servings to take along with your lunch this week. This salad alongside an apple and a quick sandwich would make you a lunch legend. Grab a container through September for $4.29.