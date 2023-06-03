Healthy Eating 101 EatingWell in Real Life Are Ramen Noodles Bad for You? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say Ramen noodles are a delicious, salty and accessible food, but are they healthy? By Rebecca Valdez, M.S., RDN Rebecca Valdez, M.S., RDN Rebecca Valdez is a registered dietitian nutritionist who's passionate about food justice, equity and sustainability. She empowers clients to advocate for their own health while practicing gentle nutrition and compassionate self-care. She approaches nutrition counseling through a cultural, individualized and weight-inclusive lens. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 3, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Website Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article What Are Ramen Noodles? Ramen Noodles Nutrition Facts Are Ramen Noodles Healthy? Should You Avoid Eating Ramen Noodles? How to Make Yours More Nutritious Frequently Asked Questions The Bottom Line Photo: Getty Images For many of us, ramen is the quintessential convenience food—easily accessible, budget-friendly and ready with minimal preparation (at least the instant kind!). Maybe warm, soupy ramen is your ultimate comfort food enjoyed at home, or perhaps it brings back memories of college days of late nights, salty cravings and limited budgets. Or maybe when you think of ramen, you conjure thoughts of exquisite, savory broth simmered for hours and chewy, fresh noodles served at your local Japanese eatery. Yet, if you're wondering if ramen is healthy for you, keep reading. 5 Easy Ideas to Turn Instant Ramen Noodles into a Healthy Dinner What Are Ramen Noodles? According to the Ramen Museum New York, ramen is a Japanese noodle soup dish that originated from China as an import to Japan in the late 1900s. In post-war Japan, the worst rice harvest combined with food shortages helped popularize ramen, a wheat flour-based food. Ramen food stalls started to spring up across cities and towns, with each region having its own take on the popular street food. In 1958, Momofuku Ando, the Taiwanese-Japanese founder of Nissin Foods, invented instant ramen and capitulated ramen into global popularity and fame. What Are They Made Of? At its most basic, ramen is a noodle soup dish that consists of Chinese-style wheat noodles, broth, and toppings. Instant ramen may consist of a flash-fried or air-dried block of noodles, a flavor packet, and dried toppings, which get rehydrated and cooked with boiling water. Ramen Noodles Ramen noodles are wheat-based noodles made of wheat flour, water, salt and kansui—an alkaline water that gives ramen its characteristic springy and elastic texture. Noodles can come in a variety of shapes and textures, from thin to thick and straight to wavy. Instant ramen noodles are typically flash-fried, making them shelf-stable food that cooks more quickly. Broth There are several main categories for ramen noodle broths: Shoyu (soy sauce): A typically lighter, clear-brown broth seasoned with soy sauce, dried seafood, dried mushrooms, or other proprietary ingredients. Shio (salt): Light-colored clear broth typically made with chicken stock. Miso (soybean paste): Creamy broth that can be light cream in color to red, seasoned with miso, a fermented soy paste. Tonkotsu (pork bone): Rich, creamy broth made from simmered pork bones Toppings Ramen toppings vary widely but typically come with some type of protein (such as marbled, fatty pork slices, ground meat, fish cake or a soy-marinated boiled egg) and vegetables (such as seaweed, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, bok choy or scallions). Instant ramen noodles may come with a packet of dried vegetables or seaweed. Ramen Noodles Nutrition Facts Here are the nutrition facts for a few popular instant ramen packages. Note that restaurant ramen may offer significantly different nutrition due to its preparation and toppings. 1 Serving Size Nissin Top Ramen Noodle Soup (Chicken (85g) Nongshim Shin Original Ramen (56g) Momofuku Tingly Chili Noodles (95g) Calories 380 240 300 Total Fat 14 g 8 g 1 g Saturated Fat 7 g 4 g 0 g Protein 9 g 5 g 11 g Total Carbohydrates 68 g 38 g 63 g Total Sugars 0 g 1 g 5 g Added Sugars 0 g N/A 3 g Fiber 2 g 1 g 2 g Sodium 1,590 mg 1,050 mg 1,400 mg Are Ramen Noodles Healthy? Ramen noodles are not inherently healthy or unhealthy, but they provide limited nutritional value on their own. They contain carbohydrates, fats, protein and some micronutrients like B vitamins and iron. "Objectively speaking, instant ramen noodles may not be the most nutritious option out there. They can be very high in sodium and may not contain much in the way of fiber, whole grains, vitamins, or minerals," says Cara Harbstreet, M.S., RD, LD, founder of Street Smart Nutrition, "However, as with any food, it's important to look at the bigger picture because no single food will convey a health benefit or health risk by eating it." Pros Instant ramen noodles provide many benefits. They are widely available, budget-friendly, quick and easy to prepare, with limited kitchen equipment needed. Harbstreet says, "They are a carbohydrate-rich option that can be an easy and affordable energy source. You can buy them anywhere from a full-service grocery store to a convenience store or gas station, and often at a much lower cost than other packaged foods. It's also important to note the cultural significance of ramen. Traditional recipes from East Asian cuisines can be time-consuming to prepare at home, so offering a convenient way to enjoy similar flavors is important to many people who buy and eat them." Cons "Packaged instant noodles, including most ramen varieties, rely heavily on sodium for flavor," says Harbstreet. The flavor packets that come with packaged ramen are often very high in sodium (up to 90% of DV), which most Americans already consume too much of. According to the FDA, the recommended daily amount of sodium is 2300 mg/day, while Americans typically consume 3,400 mg per day. High sodium intake is associated with high blood pressure, a leading cause of stroke and heart disease. Should You Avoid Eating Ramen Noodles? There's no real reason to avoid eating ramen noodles unless you have a medical condition, such as celiac disease, which would prevent you from consuming any wheat products. You may also want to avoid consuming all the flavor packet in packaged ramen or broth if you need to monitor your sodium intake due to sodium sensitivity or high blood pressure. However, when in doubt, consult your primary health care provider. How to Make Yours More Nutritious Add Vegetables "One of my favorite strategies to add nutrition is to add vegetables! Anything from mushrooms to carrots to boy choy or cabbage can instantly add flavor, volume, and nutrition to your bowl," says Harbstreet. Fresh and frozen vegetables typically work equally well since they will be added and cooked in the soup. Try our Sesame Instant Ramen Noodles with Broccoli & Soft-Boiled Egg made with frozen broccoli. Include Some Protein "Adding a poached or fried egg can add protein, as can edamame or tofu," says Harbstreet. Other types of protein can include fish or seafood, chicken, beef or pork. Our delicious Chicken Ramen with Bok Choy & Soy Eggs will become one of your favorite recipes. Reduce Sodium "To reduce the amount of sodium, you can use less of the flavor packet (I usually start with about half and adjust as needed). You could also strain the cooked noodles or serve with less broth to further reduce the amount of sodium in that meal," says Harbstreet. Make Your Own Broth and Seasoning Making your own ramen bowl from scratch at home may be more time-consuming, but the flavor and nutritional profile may be worth it. If you're looking for inspiration, check out our Healthy Ramen Soup Recipes. Frequently Asked Questions How unhealthy is instant ramen? Ramen is not inherently unhealthy, but the flavor packet provided in instant ramen does contain high amounts of sodium. Diets high in sodium are associated with an increased risk of developing high blood pressure, a leading cause of stroke and heart disease, according to the CDC. However, you can decrease the amount of sodium in ramen by reducing the amount of flavor packet added or not consuming all the broth or soup. Is it OK to eat ramen once a day? How often is it OK to eat ramen? "With as popular as ramen is, there are likely people around the world who eat it daily (or close to it). The idea that you have to limit how often you enjoy food like this is rooted in diet culture, and often the version of diet culture that deems processed foods or cultural foods inferior," says Harbstreet. "To be clear, I don't recommend that anyone sticks to a single food for the majority of their meals, but ramen is a broad category of food, and there is plenty of variety, satisfaction, and nourishment to be found in any bowl," she adds. Is there a healthy type of ramen? The biggest drawbacks of instant ramen are its high sodium content and lack of micronutrients. However, some brands on the market may also offer low-sodium varieties. When asked about Harbstreet's favorite "healthy" ramen options, she comments, "Lately, I have been loving the chef-driven options that are newer to the market. This includes the line of Momofuku noodles (from Chef David Chang) and the Saucy Noodle line from Omsom (a loud & proud Asian-owned brand)." Note: the Momofuku line is created with A-Sha noodles, so they are air-dried rather than flash-fried. The Bottom Line Ramen noodles are a carbohydrate-rich, comforting, budget-friendly and widely available dish that can be enjoyed quickly whenever you'd like. While it's not bad for you, it isn't recommended as a single food daily or multiple times per day on its own due to its high-sodium flavoring packet or broth. Adding additional toppings, such as protein and vegetables to the wheat noodle and broth base can increase its nutrition profile. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Related Articles 5 Easy Ideas to Turn Instant Ramen Noodles into a Healthy Dinner Are Pretzels Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say What Are Refined Carbs and Are They Bad for You? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bagels Every Day Our 20 Best Noodle Soup Recipes Is Pork Bad for You? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say Is Vegetable Oil Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say Chinese Foods for Healthy Diabetes-Friendly Eating What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bread Every Day The Best Low-Cholesterol Meal Delivery Services for Healthy Dining at Home The Best Ingredients to Help Save You Time in the Kitchen, According to a Dietitian 30 Days of Healthy, 5-Ingredient Lunches What Are Shirataki Noodles, and Are They Healthy? Can You Eat Cereal If You Have Diabetes? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say Best Low Sodium Meal Delivery Services Can You Eat White Rice If You Have Diabetes? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies