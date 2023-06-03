Are Ramen Noodles Bad for You? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say

1 Serving Size Nissin Top Ramen Noodle Soup (Chicken (85g) Nongshim Shin Original Ramen (56g) Momofuku Tingly Chili Noodles (95g) Calories 380 240 300 Total Fat 14 g 8 g 1 g Saturated Fat 7 g 4 g 0 g Protein 9 g 5 g 11 g Total Carbohydrates 68 g 38 g 63 g Total Sugars 0 g 1 g 5 g Added Sugars 0 g N/A 3 g Fiber 2 g 1 g 2 g Sodium 1,590 mg 1,050 mg 1,400 mg

Are Ramen Noodles Healthy?

Ramen noodles are not inherently healthy or unhealthy, but they provide limited nutritional value on their own. They contain carbohydrates, fats, protein and some micronutrients like B vitamins and iron. "​​Objectively speaking, instant ramen noodles may not be the most nutritious option out there. They can be very high in sodium and may not contain much in the way of fiber, whole grains, vitamins, or minerals," says Cara Harbstreet, M.S., RD, LD, founder of Street Smart Nutrition, "However, as with any food, it's important to look at the bigger picture because no single food will convey a health benefit or health risk by eating it."

Pros

Instant ramen noodles provide many benefits. They are widely available, budget-friendly, quick and easy to prepare, with limited kitchen equipment needed. Harbstreet says, "They are a carbohydrate-rich option that can be an easy and affordable energy source. You can buy them anywhere from a full-service grocery store to a convenience store or gas station, and often at a much lower cost than other packaged foods. It's also important to note the cultural significance of ramen. Traditional recipes from East Asian cuisines can be time-consuming to prepare at home, so offering a convenient way to enjoy similar flavors is important to many people who buy and eat them."

Cons

"Packaged instant noodles, including most ramen varieties, rely heavily on sodium for flavor," says Harbstreet. The flavor packets that come with packaged ramen are often very high in sodium (up to 90% of DV), which most Americans already consume too much of. According to the FDA, the recommended daily amount of sodium is 2300 mg/day, while Americans typically consume 3,400 mg per day. High sodium intake is associated with high blood pressure, a leading cause of stroke and heart disease.

Should You Avoid Eating Ramen Noodles?

There's no real reason to avoid eating ramen noodles unless you have a medical condition, such as celiac disease, which would prevent you from consuming any wheat products. You may also want to avoid consuming all the flavor packet in packaged ramen or broth if you need to monitor your sodium intake due to sodium sensitivity or high blood pressure. However, when in doubt, consult your primary health care provider.

How to Make Yours More Nutritious

Add Vegetables

"One of my favorite strategies to add nutrition is to add vegetables! Anything from mushrooms to carrots to boy choy or cabbage can instantly add flavor, volume, and nutrition to your bowl," says Harbstreet. Fresh and frozen vegetables typically work equally well since they will be added and cooked in the soup. Try our Sesame Instant Ramen Noodles with Broccoli & Soft-Boiled Egg made with frozen broccoli.

Include Some Protein

"Adding a poached or fried egg can add protein, as can edamame or tofu," says Harbstreet. Other types of protein can include fish or seafood, chicken, beef or pork. Our delicious Chicken Ramen with Bok Choy & Soy Eggs will become one of your favorite recipes.

Reduce Sodium

"To reduce the amount of sodium, you can use less of the flavor packet (I usually start with about half and adjust as needed). You could also strain the cooked noodles or serve with less broth to further reduce the amount of sodium in that meal," says Harbstreet.

Make Your Own Broth and Seasoning

Making your own ramen bowl from scratch at home may be more time-consuming, but the flavor and nutritional profile may be worth it. If you're looking for inspiration, check out our Healthy Ramen Soup Recipes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How unhealthy is instant ramen?

Ramen is not inherently unhealthy, but the flavor packet provided in instant ramen does contain high amounts of sodium. Diets high in sodium are associated with an increased risk of developing high blood pressure, a leading cause of stroke and heart disease, according to the CDC. However, you can decrease the amount of sodium in ramen by reducing the amount of flavor packet added or not consuming all the broth or soup.

Is it OK to eat ramen once a day? How often is it OK to eat ramen?

"With as popular as ramen is, there are likely people around the world who eat it daily (or close to it). The idea that you have to limit how often you enjoy food like this is rooted in diet culture, and often the version of diet culture that deems processed foods or cultural foods inferior," says Harbstreet. "To be clear, I don't recommend that anyone sticks to a single food for the majority of their meals, but ramen is a broad category of food, and there is plenty of variety, satisfaction, and nourishment to be found in any bowl," she adds.

Is there a healthy type of ramen?

The biggest drawbacks of instant ramen are its high sodium content and lack of micronutrients. However, some brands on the market may also offer low-sodium varieties. When asked about Harbstreet's favorite "healthy" ramen options, she comments, "Lately, I have been loving the chef-driven options that are newer to the market. This includes the line of Momofuku noodles (from Chef David Chang) and the Saucy Noodle line from Omsom (a loud & proud Asian-owned brand)." Note: the Momofuku line is created with A-Sha noodles, so they are air-dried rather than flash-fried.

The Bottom Line

Ramen noodles are a carbohydrate-rich, comforting, budget-friendly and widely available dish that can be enjoyed quickly whenever you'd like. While it's not bad for you, it isn't recommended as a single food daily or multiple times per day on its own due to its high-sodium flavoring packet or broth. Adding additional toppings, such as protein and vegetables to the wheat noodle and broth base can increase its nutrition profile.