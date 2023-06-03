7-Day GERD Diet Meal Plan

According to StatPearls, about 20% of U.S. adults struggle with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Often referred to as heartburn or reflux, the symptoms of GERD can be quite uncomfortable and disruptive. Though people struggling with GERD or heartburn should consult their primary medical provider, some lifestyle changes and food choices may help improve GERD symptoms. In this plan, we map out a week of meals and snacks that include foods linked to improving acid reflux and limiting foods that may worsen symptoms. According to a 2021 study published in Visceral Medicine, weight loss has been shown to decrease GERD symptoms in people with obesity. To help facilitate weight loss, we set this plan at 1,500 calories per day plus included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day to accommodate those with different calorie needs.

What is GERD?

According to the American College of Gastroenterology, GERD is a chronic condition in which the stomach content, like acid, flows up into the esophagus. Symptoms can be painful and result in esophageal damage if left untreated. Though nearly everyone will experience the occasional feeling of acid reflux or heartburn at some point, GERD is defined as having frequent and chronic symptoms that occur at least twice per week. Though GERD is often called heartburn or acid reflux, these terms actually have very different meanings. GERD refers to the chronic condition, while heartburn is a symptom of GERD, and acid reflux is a cause of GERD.

Symptoms:

Heartburn, or a burning sensation in the chest, that is usually worse after eating or when laying down

Sour/acidic taste in the mouth

Coughing

Inflammation of the vocal cords (laryngitis)

Trouble swallowing

Feeling of a lump in the throat

Foods to Eat with GERD:

Oats and oatmeal

Whole grains

Non-citrus fruits, like melon, pears and bananas

Vegetables, especially leafy greens

Lean proteins, including seafood

Fennel

Healthy fats, such as olive oil, avocado, nuts and seeds

Low-fat dairy, like yogurt and kefir, for those without lactose intolerance

While certain foods might help decrease GERD symptoms, changing how you eat plays just as big of a role. Behavioral strategies to reduce GERD symptoms include:

Eating smaller meals

Avoid eating 2-3 hours before bedtime and avoid laying down after eating

Sleep with your head elevated

Healthy weight

Limit or avoid alcohol and smoking

Avoid tight-fitting clothes as this can exacerbate symptoms

Foods to Avoid:

While GERD triggers can vary from person to person, common foods that make symptoms worse include:

Tomatoes and tomato sauce

Garlic and onions, especially when raw

Citrus fruits, such as oranges, lemons and limes

Acidic fruits, like pineapple

Chocolate

Caffeine

Alcohol

Spicy foods

High-fat foods in large amounts

Large meals

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Chicken & Kale Soup to have for lunch on days 2 - 5

Day 1

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 serving 10-Minute Spinach Omelet

1 cup cantaloupe, cubed

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (348 calories)

1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast

¾ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (503 calories)

1 serving Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

1 cup cooked quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 89g protein, 66g fat, 154g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 1,250mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Change P.M. snack to 1 plum and reduce to 1/2 cup cooked quinoa at dinner.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Kale & Banana Smoothie to breakfast, 1/4 cup chopped walnuts to lunch and 1 plum to P.M. snack.

Day 2

Breakfast (384 calories)

1 serving Old-Fashioned Oatmeal

½ cup blueberries

¼ cup chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 cup edamame, in pods

Lunch (376 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Kale Soup

1 medium banana

P.M. Snack (182 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

Dinner (352 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 104g protein, 52g fat, 134g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 1,416mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, reduce to 1/2 cup edamame at A.M. snack and omit banana at lunch.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, 1 plum to A.M. snack, 1 cup low-fat plain kefir to lunch and 1/4 cup chopped walnuts to P.M. snack.

Day 3

Breakfast (384 calories)

1 serving Old-Fashioned Oatmeal

½ cup blueberries

¼ cup chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (100 calories)

½ cup edamame, in pods

Lunch (376 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Kale Soup

1 medium banana

P.M. Snack (182 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

Dinner (467 calories)

1 serving Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Greek Salad Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 88g protein, 57g fat, 174g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,444mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, omit banana at lunch and reduce to 1/2 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt at P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 1 1/2 cups edamame in pods at A.M. snack, add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to banana at lunch, plus add 2 Tbsp. sliced almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 4

Breakfast (319 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

⅓ cup blackberries

¼ cup sliced almonds

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (376 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Kale Soup

1 medium banana

P.M. Snack (116 calories)

15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (573 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 94g protein, 56g fat, 174g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,519mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds at breakfast, change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries, and omit banana at lunch.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Kale & Banana Smoothie to A.M. snack and 2 Tbsp. peanut butter to banana at lunch.

Day 5

Breakfast (384 calories)

1 serving Old-Fashioned Oatmeal

½ cup blueberries

¼ cup chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (6 calories)

⅓ cup cucumber, sliced

Pinch of salt & pepper

Lunch (376 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Kale Soup

1 medium banana

P.M. Snack (182 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

Dinner (572 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Protein Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 77g protein, 56g fat, 191g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,654mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast and omit yogurt at P.M. snack

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Kale & Banana Smoothie to breakfast and 2 Tbsp. peanut butter to banana at lunch.

Day 6

Breakfast (319 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

⅓ cup blackberries

¼ cup sliced almonds

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (421 calories)

1 serving Rainbow Veggie Wraps

1 plum

P.M. Snack (196 calories)

20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

½ cup blueberries

Dinner (440 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 78g protein, 69g fat, 153g carbohydrate, 29g fiber, 1,807mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 2 Tbsp. sliced almonds at breakfast, change A.M. snack to 1 plum, and omit almonds at P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and 1 1/2 cups edamame, in pods, to A.M. snack.

Day 7

Breakfast (310 calories)

1 serving 10-Minute Spinach Omelet

1 cup cantaloupe, cubed

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 cup edamame, in pods

Lunch (421 calories)

1 serving Rainbow Veggie Wraps

1 plum

P.M. Snack (21 calories)

¼ cup blueberries

Dinner (552 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,504 calories, 76g protein, 79g fat, 125g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,570mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber with 2 Tbsp. hummus and omit avocado at dinner.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Kale & Banana Smoothie to breakfast and 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.

Frequently Asked Questions

What foods can heal GERD?

No foods can heal GERD, but there are certain foods, like lean protein and non-citrus fruits, that are less likely to trigger symptoms. Often, treating GERD requires a combination of strategies, including medication, limiting trigger foods and behavioral changes, such as eating smaller meals.

What dinner is good for GERD?

When choosing a healthy dinner for GERD, opt for meals without common trigger foods, like tomato sauce or raw garlic and onion. Consider a tomato-free dish, like Super Green Pasta, and remember to eat dinner on the earlier side. Ideally, avoid eating 2-3 hours before bed.

What is a good lunch if you have acid reflux?

Choose a lunch that contains little or no common GERD triggers. Because eating too fast can make symptoms worse, it's often helpful to choose a lunch that is hard to eat very quickly. Soup is a great option, plus it's easy to make ahead for busy weeks.

Is peanut butter good for acid reflux?

Peanut butter is a fine option for most people with acid reflux. Because eating higher-fat foods in large amounts can increase GERD symptoms for some people, stick to 1 or 2 tablespoons of peanut or nut butters at a time.

Is rotisserie chicken good for GERD?

Rotisserie chicken is a great quick and easy protein. It's a fine option for people with GERD; just limit the amount of chicken skin as it's higher in fat and may increase symptoms if eaten in large amounts.