Meal Plans 7-Day GERD Diet Meal Plan Learn more about how to manage GERD in this 7-day meal plan. According to StatPearls, about 20% of U.S. adults struggle with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Often referred to as heartburn or reflux, the symptoms of GERD can be quite uncomfortable and disruptive. Though people struggling with GERD or heartburn should consult their primary medical provider, some lifestyle changes and food choices may help improve GERD symptoms. In this plan, we map out a week of meals and snacks that include foods linked to improving acid reflux and limiting foods that may worsen symptoms. According to a 2021 study published in Visceral Medicine, weight loss has been shown to decrease GERD symptoms in people with obesity. To help facilitate weight loss, we set this plan at 1,500 calories per day plus included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day to accommodate those with different calorie needs. 6 Things That Make Your Acid Reflux Worse What is GERD? According to the American College of Gastroenterology, GERD is a chronic condition in which the stomach content, like acid, flows up into the esophagus. Symptoms can be painful and result in esophageal damage if left untreated. Though nearly everyone will experience the occasional feeling of acid reflux or heartburn at some point, GERD is defined as having frequent and chronic symptoms that occur at least twice per week. Though GERD is often called heartburn or acid reflux, these terms actually have very different meanings. GERD refers to the chronic condition, while heartburn is a symptom of GERD, and acid reflux is a cause of GERD. Symptoms: Heartburn, or a burning sensation in the chest, that is usually worse after eating or when laying downSour/acidic taste in the mouthCoughingInflammation of the vocal cords (laryngitis)Trouble swallowingFeeling of a lump in the throat Foods to Eat with GERD: Oats and oatmealWhole grainsNon-citrus fruits, like melon, pears and bananasVegetables, especially leafy greensLean proteins, including seafoodFennelHealthy fats, such as olive oil, avocado, nuts and seedsLow-fat dairy, like yogurt and kefir, for those without lactose intolerance While certain foods might help decrease GERD symptoms, changing how you eat plays just as big of a role. Behavioral strategies to reduce GERD symptoms include: Eating smaller mealsAvoid eating 2-3 hours before bedtime and avoid laying down after eatingSleep with your head elevatedHealthy weightLimit or avoid alcohol and smokingAvoid tight-fitting clothes as this can exacerbate symptoms Foods to Avoid: While GERD triggers can vary from person to person, common foods that make symptoms worse include: Tomatoes and tomato sauceGarlic and onions, especially when rawCitrus fruits, such as oranges, lemons and limesAcidic fruits, like pineappleChocolateCaffeineAlcoholSpicy foodsHigh-fat foods in large amountsLarge meals How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals: Make Chicken & Kale Soup to have for lunch on days 2 - 5 Day 1 Carson Downing Breakfast (310 calories) 1 serving 10-Minute Spinach Omelet 1 cup cantaloupe, cubed A.M. Snack (131 calories) 1 large pear Lunch (348 calories) 1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast ¾ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt ¼ cup blueberries P.M. Snack (206 calories) ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds Dinner (503 calories) 1 serving Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables 1 cup cooked quinoa Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 89g protein, 66g fat, 154g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 1,250mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Change P.M. snack to 1 plum and reduce to 1/2 cup cooked quinoa at dinner. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Kale & Banana Smoothie to breakfast, 1/4 cup chopped walnuts to lunch and 1 plum to P.M. snack. Day 2 photography / Caitlin bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall Breakfast (384 calories) 1 serving Old-Fashioned Oatmeal ½ cup blueberries ¼ cup chopped walnuts A.M. Snack (200 calories) 1 cup edamame, in pods Lunch (376 calories) 1 serving Chicken & Kale Soup 1 medium banana P.M. Snack (182 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt ¼ cup raspberries Dinner (352 calories) 1 serving One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 104g protein, 52g fat, 134g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 1,416mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, reduce to 1/2 cup edamame at A.M. snack and omit banana at lunch. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, 1 plum to A.M. snack, 1 cup low-fat plain kefir to lunch and 1/4 cup chopped walnuts to P.M. snack. Day 3 Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Breakfast (384 calories) 1 serving Old-Fashioned Oatmeal ½ cup blueberries ¼ cup chopped walnuts A.M. Snack (100 calories) ½ cup edamame, in pods Lunch (376 calories) 1 serving Chicken & Kale Soup 1 medium banana P.M. Snack (182 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt ¼ cup raspberries Dinner (467 calories) 1 serving Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta 2 cups mixed greens 1 serving Greek Salad Dressing Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 88g protein, 57g fat, 174g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,444mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast, omit banana at lunch and reduce to 1/2 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt at P.M. snack. Make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 1 1/2 cups edamame in pods at A.M. snack, add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to banana at lunch, plus add 2 Tbsp. sliced almonds to P.M. snack. Day 4 Breakfast (319 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt ⅓ cup blackberries ¼ cup sliced almonds A.M. Snack (131 calories) 1 large pear Lunch (376 calories) 1 serving Chicken & Kale Soup 1 medium banana P.M. Snack (116 calories) 15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds Dinner (573 calories) 1 serving Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki 1 serving Crispy Oven-Baked Fries Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 94g protein, 56g fat, 174g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,519mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds at breakfast, change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries, and omit banana at lunch. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Kale & Banana Smoothie to A.M. snack and 2 Tbsp. peanut butter to banana at lunch. Day 5 Fred Hardy Breakfast (384 calories) 1 serving Old-Fashioned Oatmeal ½ cup blueberries ¼ cup chopped walnuts A.M. Snack (6 calories) ⅓ cup cucumber, sliced Pinch of salt & pepper Lunch (376 calories) 1 serving Chicken & Kale Soup 1 medium banana P.M. Snack (182 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt ¼ cup raspberries Dinner (572 calories) 1 serving Vegetarian Protein Bowl Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 77g protein, 56g fat, 191g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,654mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast and omit yogurt at P.M. snack Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Kale & Banana Smoothie to breakfast and 2 Tbsp. peanut butter to banana at lunch. Day 6 Breakfast (319 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt ⅓ cup blackberries ¼ cup sliced almonds A.M. Snack (131 calories) 1 large pear Lunch (421 calories) 1 serving Rainbow Veggie Wraps 1 plum P.M. Snack (196 calories) 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds ½ cup blueberries Dinner (440 calories) 1 serving Grilled Fennel-Rubbed Pork Chops & Apricots 1 serving Arugula & Potato Salad with Herbs Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 78g protein, 69g fat, 153g carbohydrate, 29g fiber, 1,807mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 2 Tbsp. sliced almonds at breakfast, change A.M. snack to 1 plum, and omit almonds at P.M. snack. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and 1 1/2 cups edamame, in pods, to A.M. snack. Day 7 Breakfast (310 calories) 1 serving 10-Minute Spinach Omelet 1 cup cantaloupe, cubed A.M. Snack (200 calories) 1 cup edamame, in pods Lunch (421 calories) 1 serving Rainbow Veggie Wraps 1 plum P.M. Snack (21 calories) ¼ cup blueberries Dinner (552 calories) 1 serving Provençal Baked Fish with Roasted Potatoes & Mushrooms 1 serving Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette ½ an avocado, sliced Daily Totals: 1,504 calories, 76g protein, 79g fat, 125g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,570mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber with 2 Tbsp. hummus and omit avocado at dinner. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Kale & Banana Smoothie to breakfast and 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack. Frequently Asked Questions What foods can heal GERD? No foods can heal GERD, but there are certain foods, like lean protein and non-citrus fruits, that are less likely to trigger symptoms. Often, treating GERD requires a combination of strategies, including medication, limiting trigger foods and behavioral changes, such as eating smaller meals. What dinner is good for GERD? When choosing a healthy dinner for GERD, opt for meals without common trigger foods, like tomato sauce or raw garlic and onion. Consider a tomato-free dish, like Super Green Pasta, and remember to eat dinner on the earlier side. Ideally, avoid eating 2-3 hours before bed. What is a good lunch if you have acid reflux? Choose a lunch that contains little or no common GERD triggers. Because eating too fast can make symptoms worse, it's often helpful to choose a lunch that is hard to eat very quickly. Soup is a great option, plus it's easy to make ahead for busy weeks. Is peanut butter good for acid reflux? Peanut butter is a fine option for most people with acid reflux. Because eating higher-fat foods in large amounts can increase GERD symptoms for some people, stick to 1 or 2 tablespoons of peanut or nut butters at a time. Is rotisserie chicken good for GERD? Rotisserie chicken is a great quick and easy protein. It's a fine option for people with GERD; just limit the amount of chicken skin as it's higher in fat and may increase symptoms if eaten in large amounts.