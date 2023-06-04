The 8 Best Budget-Friendly Fruits & Vegetables to Buy in Summer, According to a Dietitian

Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where nutrition editor and registered dietitian Jessica Ball keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make Earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.

There's a lot of buzz around eating seasonally, but the term may seem a bit vague. In short, produce that's in season means fruits and vegetables that grow naturally in your area without the use of greenhouses or other methods for adapting the growing conditions. For many people in cold-weather climates, this can be especially challenging. But the summer is one of the most fruitful growing seasons across the U.S., so what better time to take advantage of the produce it provides!

Pictured Recipe: Watermelon, Cucumber & Corn Salad

Along with being healthy for your body and for the planet, choosing seasonal foods can be budget-friendly. When certain foods are in season, they are more available, making them more likely to be discounted at the store. Farmer's markets can also have great deals, especially if you get to know your vendors and what to look for. Supplemental nutrition assistance programs like Double Up Food Bucks are also offered at farmer's markets nationwide.

Here are 8 fruits and vegetables to keep an eye out for this summer, especially if you're on a budget.

1. Corn

Corn is a summer staple for a good reason. It is a delicious veggie, whether you steam, boil or bake it. But my personal favorite way to cook it is on the grill, especially during the summer. And even though it can get a bad rep, corn is super nutritious. It's packed with fiber, antioxidants and nutrients like B vitamins, iron and potassium, which our bodies need to feel their best. Plus, during the summer, when corn is in season, it's common for grocery stores to have deals like two ears of corn for $1, so they're a great cost-effective way to up the nutrition in your meals.

2. Zucchini

Anyone who gardens this veg probably knows that the early summer is synonymous with having excess amounts of zucchini to harvest. And in my gardening experience, zucchini is a super productive crop throughout summer. Even if you don't garden, you can usually find ample zucchini (and usually different varieties) at the store and farmer's market through June and July, when they are at their peak ripeness and nutrition. Not only is zucchini great as a side when it's grilled or sauteed, but it's also a great way to add fiber, vitamins and minerals to sweeter dishes like Lemon Zucchini Bread or Dark Chocolate Chip-Zucchini Cookies.

3. Cucumbers

Cucumbers are a vining veggie that is just as high-yielding as zucchini, making them very popular for hobby gardeners like me. Since they're mainly available in the summertime, keep an eye out for sales when shopping. Cucumbers are super nutritious and provide antioxidants, fiber and vitamins, and they're 95% water,, making them a hydrating option when the weather is warm. Not to mention, they're incredibly versatile in the kitchen for salads, salsas and even refreshing cold soups. And if you're a fan of EatingWell recipes, you need to try our viral Cucumber Sandwich.

4. Tomatoes

Nothing says summer quite like a ripe, juicy in-season tomato. Similar to strawberries in the spring, there is a quite noticeable difference between out-of-season and in-season tomatoes. Every summer, I look forward to taking advantage of not only their flavor but also their abundance. Though they're incredibly versatile, my favorite way to enjoy them is sliced with a sprinkle of flakey salt and a drizzle of olive oil—to me, it doesn't get much better than that. But unfortunately, they don't last very long, so make sure you plan to use what you buy. Some farmers give discounts when you purchase larger quantities, so if you have spare ones, you can preserve their impeccable flavor with our super simple No-Peel Slow-Cooker Marinara Sauce. I always make a big batch to freeze to enjoy summer flavors all year long.

5. Snap Peas & Green Beans

Do you like foods that are crunchy, sweet and refreshing? Then snap peas are for you, and the summer is the time to enjoy them. They're great eaten raw with our Spinach-Feta Dip with Dill but are also delicious sliced as a salad topper. Green beans are another similar veg that's also super nutritious and in-season in the summer. They're delicious steamed or roasted for salads, sides, soups and more.

6. Watermelon

Similar to cucumbers, watermelons are a super hydrating fruit thanks to their high water content, making them a no-brainer to enjoy on sunny days or at a potluck. They're also packed with nutrients like vitamin A, C and calcium while being low in calories for something light and refreshing. Watermelons can be pretty budget-friendly, too! On average, they only cost around $0.50 per pound and last for a while in the fridge (but be sure to refrigerate them after you slice them in).

7. Cantaloupe

Like watermelons, cantaloupes are a great option to have on the counter during the summer months. They are great to slice up and serve over ice at a potluck for a simple and delicious side. Or try them in something more savory, like our Cantaloupe, Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad.

8. Berries

Berries are a staple in my house. I always have a bag in the freezer to add to overnight oats, smoothies, or top Greek yogurt for a quick snack or breakfast. In the summer, I always make a point to visit a berry farm and take advantage of the "pick your own" deals. This is a great way to get a large number of berries at peak freshness to freeze them yourself to use all year. And since you're doing most of the work by picking the berries, the per-pound price is typically much lower. Not to mention, it's a fun summer outing for kids, friends and family.

The Bottom Line

Summer is a great month for fresh fruits and veggies, and taking advantage of what the season has to offer doesn't have to break the bank. From fresh melons to crisp snap peas and juicy tomatoes, there are several budget-friendly fruits and vegetables to keep an eye out for wherever you shop. And check out these popular summer dinner recipes for inspiration on how to put them to good use.