How to Store Cherries So They Stay Fresh

Cherries are an all-around winner in the kitchen. Whether they're sour or sweet, cherries are delicious in desserts, drinks and snacks. The fruit also has some great health benefits, including being packed with antioxidants and melatonin. Cherry season is fleeting—they're best in the summer. Learn the best way to store cherries so they stay fresh so you can reap all the benefits of the tasty fruit.

How Do You Keep Cherries Fresh for Longer?

Before you get to storing, there are a few things you can do to help your cherries stay fresh for longer. Here are some helpful tips for storing cherries:

Wait to wash your cherries: When it comes to storing cherries, moisture is their biggest enemy, so it's best to wait and wash them until right before you're ready to eat them. Any excess water may cause the cherries to spoil at a faster rate.

How to Store Cherries

When it comes to storing cherries, the colder the environment, the better. That's why the refrigerator is the best place to store cherries. While you could leave cherries on the counter, we only recommend that if you plan to eat them within a few hours.

What Is the Best Way to Store Cherries in the Fridge?

When storing cherries in the fridge, you could use any number of vessels, including:

A bowl: If storing cherries in a bowl, make sure the cherries aren't too tightly packed. Proper airflow is needed to keep the cherries fresh.

If storing cherries in a bowl, make sure the cherries aren't too tightly packed. Proper airflow is needed to keep the cherries fresh. A storage container: You can also store cherries in a container, but don't put the lid on! Sealing the cherries in an airtight container can lead to moisture forming, and as we already discussed, moisture and cherries do not mix well! If you choose this method, we recommend lining the container with paper towels to help absorb any excess moisture.

With any of these methods, cherries can be stored in the fridge for two to three days. If you're looking for a long-term storage solution, you can freeze cherries.

How to Freeze Cherries

Freezing cherries is an excellent way to lengthen their shelf life. Here's how to freeze cherries:

Rinse cherries and thoroughly pat dry. Remove any stems and pit the cherries. It's easier to remove cherry pits when they're fresh, so save yourself the hassle and pit them before freezing. You can cut the cherries if desired, but they can also be frozen whole.

Cherries can be stored for up to one year in the freezer, so it's a great way to enjoy the flavors of summer in other seasons.

The Bottom Line

The best way to store cherries is in the refrigerator. Refrigerated cherries can last up to three days, while frozen cherries can last up to one year. Be sure to remove any excess moisture from the cherries before storing so they stay fresh for longer.