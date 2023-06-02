400-Calorie Dinners in 3 Steps or Less (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Cooking is a creative hobby for me. I love to explore different ingredients, combinations and types of cuisines. I even challenge myself to use what I already have at home and try to create something delicious. But, when I want to follow a recipe, especially during weeknights when time is more limited, I stick to easy-to-make recipes. This week's mouthwatering dinners come in around 400 calories and can be easily whipped up in three steps or less.

Your Meal Plan

Contrary to popular belief, eating nutritious meals on a daily basis can be easy and delicious. And you don't need fancy ingredients or hours in the kitchen to make it happen. The recipes I'm making this week only require three steps or less and are packed with lots of delicious flavors—you'll be surprised by how so little effort can result in something so tasty! And while these meals provide around 400 calories, I recommend that you also listen to your hunger and fullness cues. We all have different caloric needs, so feel free to adjust these dishes to what works best for you. Let's dive in!

Creamy and cheesy sauces always make things better, and the sauce in Thursday's Creamy Jalapeño Skillet Chicken is no exception. This chicken skillet features jalapeño peppers, chile peppers originally from Mexico and Central America, characterized by their mild amount of heat. As odd as it sounds, although I grew up in Mexico, I am pretty sensitive to spicy food. But the great thing about this recipe is that the mix of cheeses perfectly balances the sauce and helps temper the heat. To complete the meal, I'll serve the dish with tasty corn on the cob, which adds satisfying fiber to keep you full for longer. Needless to say, this is a 5-star recipe and for good reasons.

Sunday: One-Skillet Cheesy Ground Chicken Pasta (410 calories)

Monday: Chickpea & Potato Hash(382 calories)

Tuesday: Quick Chicken Marsala over 1 cup of riced cauliflower (406 calories

Wednesday: One-Pot Shrimp with Tomatoes & Fetawith a side of 1 cup of cooked quinoa(425 calories)

Thursday: Creamy Jalapeño Skillet Chicken paired with an ear of corn on the cob (426 calories)

Friday: Spicy Red Curry Beef & Rice topped with 1/3 of an avocado (407 calories)

Something Sweet

Nothing shouts "summer" more than ice cream sandwiches and the smell of sunscreen. These5-Ingredient Chocolate-Peanut Butter Nice Cream Sandwiches are so delicious and make for a refreshing treat on hot days. This recipe uses frozen bananas and peanut butter to create that signature creamy ice-cream texture, without needing any actual cream, and the chocolate chips add a yummy, sweet crunch. Though the sandwiches need over two hours in the freezer to reach the perfect firmness, only 20 minutes of your time is required to prep them.

What's Inspiring Me This Week

If you think that eating nutritious foods is expensive, think again! Although it also depends on where and what you shop for, a recently published study found that healthy eating can actually lighten the load on your wallet. This study published in Nutrients found that people following the Mediterranean diet could save around $1,500 yearly. The Mediterranean diet focuses on lots of veggies and fruits, nuts and seeds, lean proteins, whole grains and healthy fats. So back to where we started; eating nutritious meals not only can be easy and delicious, but budget-friendly too! For more budget-friendly tips, check out Thrifty.

