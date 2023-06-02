400-Calorie Dinners in 3 Steps or Less (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)

Flavorful and nourishing dinners to help you feel your best all week long.

By
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Victoria Seaver
Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD

Victoria Seaver is a registered dietitian and Associate Editorial Director for EatingWell.com. She completed her undergraduate degree in nutrition, dietetics and food science and her masters degree and dietetic internship at the University of Vermont. Victoria has been a part of the EatingWell.com team since 2015.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
In This Article
View All
In This Article

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Cooking is a creative hobby for me. I love to explore different ingredients, combinations and types of cuisines. I even challenge myself to use what I already have at home and try to create something delicious. But, when I want to follow a recipe, especially during weeknights when time is more limited, I stick to easy-to-make recipes. This week's mouthwatering dinners come in around 400 calories and can be easily whipped up in three steps or less.

Your Meal Plan

a recipe photo of the Creamy Jalapeño Skillet Chicken
Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Annie Probst, Prop Stylist: Gabe Greco

Contrary to popular belief, eating nutritious meals on a daily basis can be easy and delicious. And you don't need fancy ingredients or hours in the kitchen to make it happen. The recipes I'm making this week only require three steps or less and are packed with lots of delicious flavors—you'll be surprised by how so little effort can result in something so tasty! And while these meals provide around 400 calories, I recommend that you also listen to your hunger and fullness cues. We all have different caloric needs, so feel free to adjust these dishes to what works best for you. Let's dive in!

Creamy and cheesy sauces always make things better, and the sauce in Thursday's Creamy Jalapeño Skillet Chicken is no exception. This chicken skillet features jalapeño peppers, chile peppers originally from Mexico and Central America, characterized by their mild amount of heat. As odd as it sounds, although I grew up in Mexico, I am pretty sensitive to spicy food. But the great thing about this recipe is that the mix of cheeses perfectly balances the sauce and helps temper the heat. To complete the meal, I'll serve the dish with tasty corn on the cob, which adds satisfying fiber to keep you full for longer. Needless to say, this is a 5-star recipe and for good reasons.

Sunday: One-Skillet Cheesy Ground Chicken Pasta (410 calories)
Monday: Chickpea & Potato Hash(382 calories)
Tuesday: Quick Chicken Marsala over 1 cup of riced cauliflower (406 calories
Wednesday: One-Pot Shrimp with Tomatoes & Fetawith a side of 1 cup of cooked quinoa(425 calories)
Thursday: Creamy Jalapeño Skillet Chicken paired with an ear of corn on the cob (426 calories)
Friday: Spicy Red Curry Beef & Rice topped with 1/3 of an avocado (407 calories)

Something Sweet

a recipe photo of the Peanut Butter Nice Cream Sandwiches
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

Nothing shouts "summer" more than ice cream sandwiches and the smell of sunscreen. These5-Ingredient Chocolate-Peanut Butter Nice Cream Sandwiches are so delicious and make for a refreshing treat on hot days. This recipe uses frozen bananas and peanut butter to create that signature creamy ice-cream texture, without needing any actual cream, and the chocolate chips add a yummy, sweet crunch. Though the sandwiches need over two hours in the freezer to reach the perfect firmness, only 20 minutes of your time is required to prep them.

Get the Recipe: 5-Ingredient Chocolate-Peanut Butter Nice Cream Sandwiches

What's Inspiring Me This Week

an illustration of a grocery store cart filled with food and dollar signs behind it
Getty Images

If you think that eating nutritious foods is expensive, think again! Although it also depends on where and what you shop for, a recently published study found that healthy eating can actually lighten the load on your wallet. This study published in Nutrients found that people following the Mediterranean diet could save around $1,500 yearly. The Mediterranean diet focuses on lots of veggies and fruits, nuts and seeds, lean proteins, whole grains and healthy fats. So back to where we started; eating nutritious meals not only can be easy and delicious, but budget-friendly too! For more budget-friendly tips, check out Thrifty.

Find Out More: Following the Mediterranean Diet Could Save a Family of Four $1,500 a Year, According to a New Study

I wish you all a great week, and if you have any questions or requests for future newsletters, please let me know by emailing ThePrep@eatingwell.com! Don't forget to add a recipe review if you try one.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
4473427.jpg
ThePrep: Mediterranean Diet Dinners Ready in Three Steps or Less
Pork Chops with Balsamic Sweet Onions
ThePrep: Nourishing 400-Calorie Dinners to Make in 3 Steps or Less
Quick & Easy Anti-Inflammatory Dinners (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)
a recipe photo of the Eggplant Rollatini
ThePrep: High-Protein Dinners to Make in a 9x13
One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice
ThePrep: A Week of One-Pot Mediterranean Diet Dinners
7690855.jpg
ThePrep: Gut-Healthy Dinners in Three Steps or Less
Bacon, Leek & Pear Skillet Pizza
ThePrep: 450-Calorie Dinners to Prep in 25 Minutes or Less
Sweet & Sour Chicken with Broccoli.jpg
ThePrep: 30-Minute Dinners for Healthy Aging
Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken
ThePrep: 400-Calorie Mediterranean Dinners to Get Back on Track
Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad
ThePrep: 450-Calorie Dinners in 35 Minutes or Less
Cheesy Tex-Mex Taco Stuffed Peppers
ThePrep: Veggie-Packed Dinners Ready in Three Steps or Less
20 Minute Creamy Skillet Chicken with Corn Tomato and Basil
ThePrep: Mediterranean Diet Dinners to Make in a Skillet
7493344.jpg
ThePrep: Antioxidant-Rich Dinners Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes
ThePrep: No-Sugar Dinners with 5 Ingredients or Less
Salmon with Potatoes and Horseradish Sauce image
ThePrep: Anti-Inflammatory Dinners with 5 Ingredients or Less
Fajita-Inspired Chicken Stuffed Peppers
ThePrep: High-Protein Dinners to Prep in 25 Minutes or Less