A High Sugar Diet Might Have Surprising Effects on Your Gut Health, According to New Research

Enjoying sugary treats can be fun (and tasty) in moderation. But the bittersweet truth is that consuming too much added sugar can impact your overall health. A study published in May 2023 in Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology has found that consuming high amounts of added sugars can exacerbate symptoms of irritable bowel disease (IBD).

The study used a mouse model to analyze and compare the effects of a standard or high-sugar diet on IBD. Mice that consumed added sugar in excess experienced poor colon healing and impaired intestinal repair. Though the research was done on animals, these findings suggest that the more than 3 million adults in the U.S. who have IBD, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), may want to be mindful of their added sugar consumption.

In this article, we'll look closer at the study's findings and their implications for managing IBD effectively.

What the Study Found

To arrive at these conclusions, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh separated mice into two groups. One was fed a standard diet while the other was fed one high in added sugar. The research team then mimicked IBD symptoms in the mice by treating them with a chemical called DSS that damages the colon. Astonishingly, all mice in the high-sugar group died after nine days of the 14-day experiment while the ones fed a regular diet survived.

"The prevalence of IBD is rising around the world, and it's rising the fastest in cultures with industrialized, urban lifestyles, which typically have diets high in sugar," study author Timothy Hand, Ph.D., associate professor of pediatrics and immunology at Pitt's School of Medicine and UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh said in a press release. "Too much sugar isn't good for a variety of reasons, and our study adds to that evidence by showing how sugar may be harmful to the gut. For patients with IBD, high-density sugar—found in things like soda and candy—might be something to stay away from."

One possible explanation for this link is that high levels of added sugars can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria, leading to inflammation and increased intestinal permeability (or "leaks" in the gut). That's why the research team examined the animals' colons (large intestines) to help them determine why high added sugar intake killed off the control group.

Mice's large intestines are similar to those of humans in that they're lined with a layer of cells that form finger-like projects known as crypts. For your colon to function properly, these cells are constantly replenished by dividing stem cells at the bottom of each crypt.

"We found that stem cells were dividing much more slowly in the presence of sugar—likely too slow to repair damage to the colon. The other strange thing we noticed was that the metabolism of the cells was different. These cells usually prefer to use fatty acids, but after being grown in high-sugar conditions, they seemed to get locked into using sugar," said Hand in the press release.

While this study used a mouse model, other research on humans corroborates these findings. A 2021 study published in Molecular Medicine Reports found that elevated blood glucose levels from excess sugar consumption worsened IBD's gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms. Also, another study published in Nutrients in 2019 determined that reducing the intake of starch and sucrose (two types of sugars) improved GI symptoms in irritable bowel syndrome patients.

The Bottom Line

New research from the University of Pittsburgh shows that consuming high amounts of added sugars may be particularly harmful if you have IBD. The research, done on animals, found that mice fed a diet high in added sugar showed impaired gut healing compared to mice fed a standard diet.

These findings highlight the importance for IBD patients to pay close attention to their added sugar consumption. With further human research supporting these findings, talk to your doctor about dietary changes, like reducing added sugar intake, and how it may help you manage your IBD.