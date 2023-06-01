Fans Love Giada's Recipe for a Classic Summertime Italian Cocktail: "I Could Drink Them All Day Every Day"

Whether you prefer to spend summer grilling with your pals or appreciating your air conditioning, it's always good to have a go-to cool-down cocktail on hand. For folks who want a big-batch pitcher cocktail to sip on this season, Giada De Laurentiis just shared a recipe that might be perfect for you. Giada's blog, Giadzy, calls the Hugo Pitcher Cocktail "the most refreshing cocktail of the summer," and we're inclined to believe it. The citrusy, herbaceous drink has just five ingredients: basil or mint, elderflower liqueur, Prosecco, club soda and lemon or lime.

Putting the cocktail together is just as simple as the ingredients list. Just grab your favorite pitcher and add your choice of basil or mint to the bottom, then muddle them slightly with a wooden spoon. Fill the pitcher halfway with ice, then add 1 cup of elderflower liqueur, a bottle of Prosecco and 1 cup of club soda. Then serve each glass with a slice of lemon or lime and a sprig of herbs. If you wanted to fill a punch bowl, you could just double the recipe. Consider lining the bowl or drink dispenser with citrus slices for a glamorous look.

You could serve up glasses of this chilled beverage poolside, at your next summer cookout or at Sunday brunch. Just pair it with a favorite summer recipe—like maybe our Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini & Corn for a veggie-packed taco night or our 3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap for an easy lunch at the park.

Pairing the lime and mint together can satisfy mojito lovers, or opt for the lemon and basil if you're planning to serve the drink with a pasta dish or munching on strawberries as you sip. Any combination of herbs and citrus is sure to impress.

If you want some reviews before you try it yourself, look no further than the comments of that Giadzy post. Fans are raving about the easy, crowd-pleasing drink, with one person noting that they "love Hugo more than spritz." Another joked that they've "been making this for years... I could drink them all day everyday, but that would lead to some serious problems!"

Whatever seasonal drinks you add to your repertoire this summer, just remember to stay hydrated while you enjoy the sunshine. After all, you might not be able to eat or drink your way out of a hangover, but you can definitely drink enough water to make sure you don't end up too dehydrated.