Fans Love Giada's Recipe for a Classic Summertime Italian Cocktail: "I Could Drink Them All Day Every Day"

Meet your new favorite summer sip.

By
Leah Goggins
Leah Goggins headshot
Leah Goggins

Leah Goggins is a digital fellow for EatingWell. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, she is a devotee of old movies, farmers' markets and Ina Garten's tomato sandwich with basil mayo recipe. Leah has a degree in news media and English from The University of Alabama.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Whether you prefer to spend summer grilling with your pals or appreciating your air conditioning, it's always good to have a go-to cool-down cocktail on hand. For folks who want a big-batch pitcher cocktail to sip on this season, Giada De Laurentiis just shared a recipe that might be perfect for you. Giada's blog, Giadzy, calls the Hugo Pitcher Cocktail "the most refreshing cocktail of the summer," and we're inclined to believe it. The citrusy, herbaceous drink has just five ingredients: basil or mint, elderflower liqueur, Prosecco, club soda and lemon or lime.

Putting the cocktail together is just as simple as the ingredients list. Just grab your favorite pitcher and add your choice of basil or mint to the bottom, then muddle them slightly with a wooden spoon. Fill the pitcher halfway with ice, then add 1 cup of elderflower liqueur, a bottle of Prosecco and 1 cup of club soda. Then serve each glass with a slice of lemon or lime and a sprig of herbs. If you wanted to fill a punch bowl, you could just double the recipe. Consider lining the bowl or drink dispenser with citrus slices for a glamorous look.

You could serve up glasses of this chilled beverage poolside, at your next summer cookout or at Sunday brunch. Just pair it with a favorite summer recipe—like maybe our Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini & Corn for a veggie-packed taco night or our 3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap for an easy lunch at the park.

Pairing the lime and mint together can satisfy mojito lovers, or opt for the lemon and basil if you're planning to serve the drink with a pasta dish or munching on strawberries as you sip. Any combination of herbs and citrus is sure to impress.

If you want some reviews before you try it yourself, look no further than the comments of that Giadzy post. Fans are raving about the easy, crowd-pleasing drink, with one person noting that they "love Hugo more than spritz." Another joked that they've "been making this for years... I could drink them all day everyday, but that would lead to some serious problems!"

Whatever seasonal drinks you add to your repertoire this summer, just remember to stay hydrated while you enjoy the sunshine. After all, you might not be able to eat or drink your way out of a hangover, but you can definitely drink enough water to make sure you don't end up too dehydrated.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Trader Joe's storefront in Los Angeles
My Favorite Trader Joe's Summer Find Is Finally Back, and It Literally Costs $2.29
a collage of the Jarware Mason Jar attachments
These Space-Saving Attachments Transform Mason Jars Into Practical Kitchen Tools
a recipe photo of the Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini and Corn
Our 20 Best New Recipes You'll Want to Make This Summer
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Fans Love Giada De Laurentiis' Super-Simple Pasta Salad You Can Make in Just 10 Minutes
a photo of Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Flamin' Hot Margarita Will Be Your Drink of the Summer—Here's How to Make One
a side by side of Giada De Laurentiis and EatingWell's Frozen Espresso Martini
Giada Just Combined an Espresso Martini and an Affogato, and I Need One Immediately
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Just Revealed Her Mother's Day Menu, and It Includes a 5-Ingredient Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta
Buddha's Hand Gimlet-Tini
The 7 Lowest-Calorie Alcoholic Drinks
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Fans Love Giada De Laurentiis' Anti-Inflammatory Roasted Beet Salad That's Perfect for Spring
a photo of Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Launched a Line of Bottled Cocktails—but Are They Healthy?
A portrait of Giada De Laurentiis next to her Frutti Di Mare recipe
Giada De Laurentiis' Menu for the Feast of the Seven Fishes Is Golden
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada Just Shared a Super Cozy 4-Ingredient Dinner Recipe—and Fans Say It's Just Like Eating in Rome
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada de Laurentiis' Favorite Childhood Meal Has Just 4 Ingredients—Here's How Her Mom Makes It
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Just Announced Her Easter Menu, and It Includes a Quick, 5-Ingredient Salad
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Nonna's Lemon Almond Ricotta Muffins, and They're Perfect for Spring
Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake
22 Lemony Brunch Recipes That Will Remind You of Spring