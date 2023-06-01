News Fans Love Giada's Recipe for a Classic Summertime Italian Cocktail: "I Could Drink Them All Day Every Day" Meet your new favorite summer sip. By Leah Goggins Leah Goggins Instagram Website Leah Goggins is a digital fellow for EatingWell. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, she is a devotee of old movies, farmers' markets and Ina Garten's tomato sandwich with basil mayo recipe. Leah has a degree in news media and English from The University of Alabama. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 1, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Whether you prefer to spend summer grilling with your pals or appreciating your air conditioning, it's always good to have a go-to cool-down cocktail on hand. For folks who want a big-batch pitcher cocktail to sip on this season, Giada De Laurentiis just shared a recipe that might be perfect for you. Giada's blog, Giadzy, calls the Hugo Pitcher Cocktail "the most refreshing cocktail of the summer," and we're inclined to believe it. The citrusy, herbaceous drink has just five ingredients: basil or mint, elderflower liqueur, Prosecco, club soda and lemon or lime. 18 Fruity Summer Cocktails to Make This Weekend Putting the cocktail together is just as simple as the ingredients list. Just grab your favorite pitcher and add your choice of basil or mint to the bottom, then muddle them slightly with a wooden spoon. Fill the pitcher halfway with ice, then add 1 cup of elderflower liqueur, a bottle of Prosecco and 1 cup of club soda. Then serve each glass with a slice of lemon or lime and a sprig of herbs. If you wanted to fill a punch bowl, you could just double the recipe. Consider lining the bowl or drink dispenser with citrus slices for a glamorous look. You could serve up glasses of this chilled beverage poolside, at your next summer cookout or at Sunday brunch. Just pair it with a favorite summer recipe—like maybe our Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini & Corn for a veggie-packed taco night or our 3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap for an easy lunch at the park. Giada Just Combined an Espresso Martini and an Affogato, and I Need One Immediately Pairing the lime and mint together can satisfy mojito lovers, or opt for the lemon and basil if you're planning to serve the drink with a pasta dish or munching on strawberries as you sip. Any combination of herbs and citrus is sure to impress. If you want some reviews before you try it yourself, look no further than the comments of that Giadzy post. Fans are raving about the easy, crowd-pleasing drink, with one person noting that they "love Hugo more than spritz." Another joked that they've "been making this for years... I could drink them all day everyday, but that would lead to some serious problems!" Whatever seasonal drinks you add to your repertoire this summer, just remember to stay hydrated while you enjoy the sunshine. After all, you might not be able to eat or drink your way out of a hangover, but you can definitely drink enough water to make sure you don't end up too dehydrated. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit