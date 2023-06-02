The #1 Snack to Buy at Costco for Lower Blood Sugar, According to a Dietitian

Whether you love a good bulk shopping opportunity, like to stock up on a handful budget-friendly grocery items or enjoy the thrill of snagging Costco exclusives, there's a lot to love about the warehouse club. But the expansive aisles can feel daunting to wade through, especially if you're shopping for yourself or a loved one who has prediabetes or diabetes.

Nearly 4 in 10 Americans have prediabetes, a condition where blood sugar is higher-than-normal but not yet within the range of type 2 diabetes, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 1 in 10 Americans have diabetes, says the CDC.

Your A1C number, a measure of your average blood sugar levels over the past 3 months, is used to diagnose prediabetes and diabetes, per the CDC:

Normal: < 5.7%

< 5.7% Prediabetes: 5.7% to 6.4%

5.7% to 6.4% Diabetes: > 6.4%

A fasting blood glucose level is another way doctors might check for type 2 diabetes:

Normal: 99 mg/dL or lower

Prediabetes: 100 to 125 mg/dL

Diabetes: 126 mg/dL or higher

If left untreated, prediabetes can progress into type 2 diabetes. But with the right lifestyle changes, you can reverse prediabetes.

You need not have diabetes to focus on balanced blood sugar, though, so regardless of your current diabetes status, this guide to the best snack for blood sugar can come in clutch. "Steady blood sugar helps provide even energy levels throughout the day, without dips and peaks," says Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.N., a Dobbs Ferry, New York-based registered dietitian and the author of Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen.

Of course, in between meals, it's normal to feel snacky. Here's what Largeman-Roth looks for in a blood sugar-stabilizing snack, plus her top pick from Costco.

What to Look for in a Blood Sugar-Friendly Snack

In addition to well-rounded, blood sugar-stabilizing meals, snacks can help you stay off the sugar roller coaster between breakfast, lunch and dinner—when you may be far from your refrigerator or freezer.

When choosing a snack, aim for a balance of nutrients. That means that snacks should contain a combination of protein, healthy fat and carbohydrates, says Largeman-Roth. "This trio helps to stabilize blood sugar, which is beneficial not just for people with diabetes or pre-diabetes, but for all of us," Largeman-Roth explains.

According to Largeman-Roth, the best blood sugar-friendly snacks have:

Low or no added sugar: "Some people think you can't have any added sugar without your blood glucose spiking, but if the snack has the requisite amount of fiber and protein, up to 5 grams of added sugar shouldn't set you off course," she explains. (BTW, these 5 sneaky sources of added sugars are probably in your kitchen right now.)

"Some people think you can't have any added sugar without your blood glucose spiking, but if the snack has the requisite amount of fiber and protein, up to 5 grams of added sugar shouldn't set you off course," she explains. (BTW, these 5 sneaky sources of added sugars are probably in your kitchen right now.) At least 2 to 3 grams of fiber per serving: In addition to other health benefits of fiber, such as improved gut health and lower risk for certain cancers, fiber helps increase satiety, can aid in blood sugar control and, when consumed at adequate levels over time, reduces the risk for type 2 diabetes.

In addition to other health benefits of fiber, such as improved gut health and lower risk for certain cancers, fiber helps increase satiety, can aid in blood sugar control and, when consumed at adequate levels over time, reduces the risk for type 2 diabetes. At least 5 grams of protein: Protein takes a while to digest and doesn't cause spikes in blood sugar unless it's paired with high amounts of added sugar, Largeman-Roth says.

Protein takes a while to digest and doesn't cause spikes in blood sugar unless it's paired with high amounts of added sugar, Largeman-Roth says. Between 5 to 10 grams of fat: Fat slows down the digestive process, causing a slower and steadier rise in blood glucose.

Largeman-Roth awards bonus points if snacks can be enjoyed on-the-go. "If you can't take it with you when you're feeling low in energy, it's not really a great snack for balancing blood sugar," she explains.

The Best Snack at Costco to Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels

Grab pistachios for better blood sugar management. While it may seem like an exaggeration that one specific snack can lower blood sugar, it's actually possible, Largeman-Roth confirms. For instance, a meta-analysis of 6 randomized controlled trials found that eating about 2 ounces of pistachio nuts daily for at least 3 months was associated with lower fasting blood glucose levels and improved insulin function in people with type 2 diabetes, prediabetes and metabolic syndrome, per 2020 research in Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews. Pistachios are a nut that's very low on the glycemic index and is rich in antioxidants and healthy fats. No wonder nuts are the snack one EatingWell dietitian will never leave the grocery store without.

For those reasons, and their balance of macronutrients, respectable fiber level, protein content and portability, Largeman-Roth's favorite Costco snack for blood sugar at Costco is Wonderful Pistachios. Find them in 24 packs for $21.99, which feature eight single-serving 0.75-ounce packs of three different flavors:

Chili Roasted

Roasted and Salted

Sea Salt and Vinegar (Largeman-Roth's personal favorite, which she says "any salt and vinegar chip fan will adore.")

"You can enjoy an entire package of these pistachios," she says, which makes portion control easy. "One bag of Wonderful pistachios provides 5 grams of plant protein, 10 grams of heart-healthy fat and less than 1 gram of added sugar," she says.

Beyond eating out-of-hand or straight from the pouch, you can also incorporate pistachios into blood sugar-friendly recipes at mealtime, like this Roasted Pistachio-Crusted Salmon with Broccoli.

The Bottom Line

Next time you're at Costco, toss a package of Wonderful Pistachios (go for the single servings!) into your cart. Pistachios are an ideal vehicle for a balanced energy boost that also delivers important nutrients like potassium and vitamin B6. "Not everyone feels the need to snack in order to feel energetic during the day, but many of us do. Having a balanced snack between meals can help keep blood sugar steady and also provide vital nutrients to help make your overall diet well-rounded," Largeman-Roth says.