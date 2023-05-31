The #1 Dessert to Buy at Target, According to a Food Writer

Like many other enthusiasts of the retail giant, Target is my safe space. From perusing through the books to grabbing a seasonal Starbucks beverage, I love going up and down every single aisle and finding hidden gems—and that includes the food and freezer aisles, too.

Somehow I missed a game-changing dessert after many, many visits, but a recent visit to the Wyman's office in Portland, Maine had me running to Target the second I came back home. At Wyman's, I was given the opportunity to taste test all sorts of goodies, from fresh blueberry juice to unreleased sweets (stay tuned!), but there's one product that stood out to me, and I have to share it right now.

It's these Wyman's Just Fruit Wild Blueberries, Strawberries and Banana Bites that had me itching for more. Yes, I'm getting hyped up over frozen fruit cups, but hear me out!

These frozen cups are healthy options for packaged desserts. They're made with just six ingredients: wild blueberries, strawberries, water, banana puree, cane sugar and fruit pectin. The refreshing sphere of fruit in these cups have a light texture that melts in your mouth. The taste is cool and sweet (almost like nature's Dippin' Dots!). Flavorful and the perfect serving size, I can already imagine myself enjoying a cup by the pool on a hot summer day.

I will admit that when I went to the store the other day, Target was all out of my preferred flavor. But before my heart broke into two, I found these Wyman's Just Fruit Raspberries & Strawberries with Greek Yogurt Bites. The punch of the berries balance perfectly with the Greek yogurt bites, so if strawberry-raspberry is your preferred fruit combo, they're definitely worth the buy.

So the next time you're making a Target run, consider swinging by the frozen fruit section and trying these Wyman's fruit cups. With only 40 calories a cup, they're light options for dessert or even a midday snack. Thank me later!

