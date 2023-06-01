How to Store Beets So They Stay Fresh

Bright, earthy and sweet, beets are a welcome addition to many recipes in the kitchen. Whether it's an easy side dish, a veggie-packed salad or a refreshing smoothie, beets provide a pop of color and add some impressive health benefits to every bite. Beets are high in betalains, antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation, and eating them may also help you maintain a healthy blood pressure.

With so many delicious reasons to love beets, it's no surprise that you'll want to keep them on hand. Here, we'll break down the best way to store fresh beets and their greens so you can incorporate them into your cooking whenever you want.

How to Select Beets

In order to store produce properly, start by selecting the freshest produce available at the store or farmers' market. Choose beets that are firm and have unblemished skin with no cuts. (Beets with blemishes may spoil more quickly.) If the beet greens are still attached, look for greens that are fresh. While they may droop a bit, you should avoid any with damage or discoloration.

How to Store Fresh Beets

If your beets include the green, leafy tops, you'll want to separate them before storage. Beet greens spoil at a faster rate than the root, so keeping them attached decreases the overall life span. Cut off the greens, leaving about 1 inch of the stem—now your fresh beets are ready for storage.

1. Place beets in a sealable plastic bag. Press out any excess air before sealing.

2. Store the beets in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator. No crisper drawer? Pick the coldest part of your fridge.

How Long Can You Store Raw Beets?

You can store raw beets for up to two weeks in the fridge. Before using, be sure to gently rinse the beets with water. You could also use a vegetable brush to scrub any dirt off. Avoid rinsing beets before storing, as excess water may cause them to shrink and shrivel.

How to Store Beet Greens

Storing beet greens is very similar to storing the roots. However, beet greens have a much shorter life span than their earthy counterpart. Beet greens can be stored in the fridge for up to two days. Wash beet greens right before using.

1. Place beet greens in a plastic bag. Press to remove any excess air before sealing.

2. Store in the crisper drawer or coldest part of your fridge for up to two days.

When ready to eat, beet greens can be enjoyed raw in a salad or lightly sautéed for an easy side dish. You could also braise the greens, similar to how you might treat other dark leafy greens like collard greens or kale. Beet greens have an earthy, slightly bitter flavor, somewhat similar to chard, which they're a good substitute for.

How to Freeze Beets

If you're wanting a long-term storage solution, you may freeze beets. We recommend only freezing cooked beets, as frozen raw beets may take on an unpleasant, grainy texture when thawed. Here's how to freeze beets:

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add beets and cover; cook until fork-tender, about 30 to 40 minutes, depending on the size of the beets. Remove from water and let cool.

2. Once cool enough to touch, peel off the skin. Dice or slice the beets to the desired size.

3. Place the beets on a parchment-paper lined baking sheet. Freeze until solid. Transfer the frozen beets to an airtight sealable container and store in the freezer.

Freeze beets for up to eight months. Be sure to label and date the bag so you know what's in it and when to use the contents by.

The Bottom Line

Always store beets and beet greens separately, as they have different life spans. Beets can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks and beet greens for up to two days. When you're ready to use them, learn how to cook beets for use in salads, sides and more. And check out our best beet recipes for delicious inspiration.