I'm Not Vegan, but This Dairy-Free Chocolate Bar Is the Best I've Ever Had

I haven't been able to stop thinking about this chocolate bar since I first tried it, so now I feel like I need to share it with the world. And you would never believe that it's dairy-free.

Let me backtrack: my brother is vegan, so when any candy-giving holiday comes around, my mom is always trying to find different brands of plant-based chocolate and gummy candy for him—and eventually for the whole family—to try. This Easter was no different, as Mom set up her mini display of vegan candy for my brother.

But this year, there was a new dark chocolate bar calling my name among the vegan goodies, and I knew I had to try it. And when I did, my world shifted a bit for the better.