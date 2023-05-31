Special Diets Vegan Diet Center I'm Not Vegan, but This Dairy-Free Chocolate Bar Is the Best I've Ever Had I fell in love with a chocolate bar, and I’m not afraid to say it! By Danielle DeAngelis Danielle DeAngelis Instagram Twitter Website Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 31, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Instagram Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Real Simple, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Share Tweet Pin Email I haven't been able to stop thinking about this chocolate bar since I first tried it, so now I feel like I need to share it with the world. And you would never believe that it's dairy-free. Let me backtrack: my brother is vegan, so when any candy-giving holiday comes around, my mom is always trying to find different brands of plant-based chocolate and gummy candy for him—and eventually for the whole family—to try. This Easter was no different, as Mom set up her mini display of vegan candy for my brother. But this year, there was a new dark chocolate bar calling my name among the vegan goodies, and I knew I had to try it. And when I did, my world shifted a bit for the better. I'm Not Vegan but I Can't Get Enough of This Vegan Beef Jerky 01 of 02 Cashew Butter + Pure Vanilla Bean Dark Chocolate Bars (6 Pack) Buy Now It was this Hu Kitchen Cashew Butter & Vanilla Bean Dark Chocolate Bar that I adored and still think about. The sweetness of the pure vanilla bean is perfectly balanced with the semisweet yet bitter flavor of the dark chocolate. And the creaminess of the cashew butter made me thoroughly scan the label to make sure this bar was actually vegan. Hu Kitchen chocolate bars are vegan-friendly, as they're dairy-free and free of palm oil. Besides being plant-based, their bars are also free of refined sugar, cane sugar or sugar alcohol, which is helpful for anyone who is sensitive to sugar substitutes or is looking to reduce their added sugar intake. Plus, the sustainable paper packaging gets two thumbs-up from me! From Bean to Bar—What You Need to Know About Ethical Chocolate I'm incredibly tempted to buy the 6-pack of the cashew-vanilla bars (buy it: $36) on the Hu Kitchen website to satisfy my sweet tooth, but I trust this brand so much that I may invest in the dark chocolate variety 8-pack (buy it: $48). Flavors like Crunchy Mint, Almond Butter with Puffed Quinoa and Cashew Butter with Raspberry all stick out to me. Vegan chocolate taste test, anyone? 02 of 02 Dark Chocolate Variety Pack (8 Pack) Buy Now If you're looking for a sweet treat you can make yourself at home, I've got you covered: try my 3-Ingredient Chocolate & Almond Butter Dates for a healthy and simple snack or dessert. They can be made vegan without any ingredient substitutes; just make sure to check the ingredient labels of your chocolate and almond butter. Up next: 19 Vegan Desserts You'll Want to Make Forever Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit