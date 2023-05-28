7-Day High-Protein Meal Plan for Summer

Every cell in your body needs protein. From muscle growth to digestion to skin health, the protein you eat goes directly to maintaining the health of your body. Specifically, there are 20 amino acids that make up protein in humans. Your body can produce 11 amino acids, but the remaining nine must be consumed through food and are called "essential proteins." Protein sources containing all nine essential amino acids include meat, fish, eggs, dairy and soy products, such as tofu and edamame.

Another benefit of protein is it helps keep you full for longer. Along with fiber, protein reduces digestion speed and, therefore, helps keep you full and satisfied. During summer, when fruits and vegetables are plentiful, it's easy to hit your fiber goals. Choose whole grains, such as brown rice and whole-wheat bread, over refined carbohydrates, such as white bread and white pasta, to give an even bigger fiber—and satiety—bump.

This plan includes all our summer favorites, such as tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, berries and herbs, plus lean proteins, whole grains, and dairy. Each day has at least 75 grams of protein and 25 grams of fiber. We set this plan at 1,500 calories a day with modifications to bump it up to 2,000 calories or reduce it to 1,200, depending on your calorie needs and weight loss goals.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make 3 servings of the Berry-Kefir Smoothie for days 1 through 3. Prepare 3 servings of Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats to have for breakfast on days 4 through 6. Make Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes for lunch on days 5 through 7.

Day 1

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie

A.M. Snack (153 calories)

1 medium cucumber

2 tablespoons Homemade Ranch Dressing

Lunch (432 calories)

1 serving Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad

P.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (422 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 85 g protein, 137 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 74 g fat, 1358 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Swap ranch dressing for 1 Tbsp. hummus at A.M. snack and omit P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, 1 slice whole-wheat bread to lunch, increase A.M. snack to 3 Tbsp. ranch dressing and P.M. snack to 2 cups edamame.

Day 2

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie

A.M. Snack (175 calories)

1 medium red bell pepper

1/3 cup hummus

Lunch (404 calories)

1 serving Quinoa Deli Salad

P.M. Snack (317 calories)

1/3 cup unsalted, dry-roasted almonds

5 dried apricots

Dinner (307 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 85 g protein, 142 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1501 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast and 1 slice whole-wheat bread to lunch, increase to 1/2 cup hummus at A.M. snack and 1/2 cup dried apricots at P.M. snack and add 1/2 cup brown rice to dinner.

Day 3

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 cup edamame in pods

Lunch (526 calories)

1 serving Chicken Club Wrap

P.M. Snack (217 calories)

1 large banana

1 tablespoon peanut butter

Dinner (251 calories)

1 serving Roasted Cauliflower Steak & Spanakopita Melts

Meal-Prep Tip: Use the remaining cauliflower for cauliflower rice for day 4 dinner. Prepare 3 servings of Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats to have for breakfast tomorrow, days 5 and 6.

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 83 g protein, 157 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,481 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and peanut butter at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, increase to 2 cups edamame at A.M. snack, and increase to 2 1/2 tablespoons peanut butter at P.M. snack.

Day 4

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (128 calories)

1 medium cucumber

1/4 cup hummus

Lunch (371 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocado

1 hard-boiled egg

P.M. Snack (349 calories)

1 large pear

1/3 cup walnut halves

Dinner (374 calories)

1 serving Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers

Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 76 g protein, 137 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,375 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1 Tbsp. hummus at A.M. snack and omit walnuts at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 scrambled eggs to breakfast, 2 oz. cheddar cheese to A.M. snack and Green Salad with Vinaigrette to dinner.

Day 5

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (24 calories)

1 medium cucumber

Lunch (385 calories)

1 serving Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes

1 clementine

P.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (598 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate 2 servings of the Slow-Cooker Vegan Chili to have for lunch on days 6 and 7.

Daily Totals: 1,491 calories, 94 g protein, 124 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,468 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and P.M. snacks and clementine at lunch.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 scrambled eggs to breakfast, add 1 medium red bell pepper and 2 Tbsp. ranch dressing to A.M. snack, and increase to 2 cups edamame at P.M. snack.

Day 6

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (230 calories)

1 cup low-fat Greek yogurt

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (350 calories)

1 serving Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (455 calories)

1 serving Loaded Vegetable Quiche

Daily Totals: 1,525 calories, 92 g protein, 124 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,216 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1/3 cup yogurt at morning snack and omit afternoon snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/3 cup chopped walnuts to breakfast, 1 Tbsp. honey to morning snack, 1 slice whole-wheat bread to lunch, and increase P.M. snack to 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds.

Day 7

Breakfast (366 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

1 slice whole-wheat toast

A.M. Snack (315 calories)

1 medium banana

2 tablespoons peanut butter

Lunch (385 calories)

1 serving Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes

1 clementine

P.M. Snack (195 calories)

3 cups air-popped popcorn

1 tablespoon melted butter

Dinner (262 calories)

1 serving Tofu Poke Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,522 calories, 86 g protein, 119 g carbohydrates, 25 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,998 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit morning snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 clementines to breakfast, 1/3 cup unsalted peanuts to P.M. snack and 1/2 cup brown rice to dinner.