Meal Plans 7-Day High-Protein Meal Plan for Summer A delicious and satisfying high-protein meal plan chock full of fruits and veggies for summer. Published on May 28, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Every cell in your body needs protein. From muscle growth to digestion to skin health, the protein you eat goes directly to maintaining the health of your body. Specifically, there are 20 amino acids that make up protein in humans. Your body can produce 11 amino acids, but the remaining nine must be consumed through food and are called "essential proteins." Protein sources containing all nine essential amino acids include meat, fish, eggs, dairy and soy products, such as tofu and edamame. Another benefit of protein is it helps keep you full for longer. Along with fiber, protein reduces digestion speed and, therefore, helps keep you full and satisfied. During summer, when fruits and vegetables are plentiful, it's easy to hit your fiber goals. Choose whole grains, such as brown rice and whole-wheat bread, over refined carbohydrates, such as white bread and white pasta, to give an even bigger fiber—and satiety—bump. This plan includes all our summer favorites, such as tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, berries and herbs, plus lean proteins, whole grains, and dairy. Each day has at least 75 grams of protein and 25 grams of fiber. We set this plan at 1,500 calories a day with modifications to bump it up to 2,000 calories or reduce it to 1,200, depending on your calorie needs and weight loss goals. The 8 Best High-Protein Foods, According to a Dietitian How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals: Make 3 servings of the Berry-Kefir Smoothie for days 1 through 3. Prepare 3 servings of Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats to have for breakfast on days 4 through 6. Make Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes for lunch on days 5 through 7. Day 1 Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna Breakfast (304 calories) 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie A.M. Snack (153 calories) 1 medium cucumber 2 tablespoons Homemade Ranch Dressing Lunch (432 calories) 1 serving Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad P.M. Snack (200 calories) 1 cup edamame in pods Dinner (422 calories) 1 serving One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli 2 servings Basic Quinoa Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 85 g protein, 137 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 74 g fat, 1358 mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Swap ranch dressing for 1 Tbsp. hummus at A.M. snack and omit P.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, 1 slice whole-wheat bread to lunch, increase A.M. snack to 3 Tbsp. ranch dressing and P.M. snack to 2 cups edamame. Day 2 Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall Breakfast (304 calories) 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie A.M. Snack (175 calories) 1 medium red bell pepper1/3 cup hummus Lunch (404 calories) 1 serving Quinoa Deli Salad P.M. Snack (317 calories) 1/3 cup unsalted, dry-roasted almonds5 dried apricots Dinner (307 calories) 1 serving Chicken & Zucchini Casserole Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 85 g protein, 142 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1501 mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Omit P.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast and 1 slice whole-wheat bread to lunch, increase to 1/2 cup hummus at A.M. snack and 1/2 cup dried apricots at P.M. snack and add 1/2 cup brown rice to dinner. Day 3 Breakfast (304 calories) 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie A.M. Snack (200 calories) 1 cup edamame in pods Lunch (526 calories) 1 serving Chicken Club Wrap P.M. Snack (217 calories) 1 large banana1 tablespoon peanut butter Dinner (251 calories) 1 serving Roasted Cauliflower Steak & Spanakopita Melts Meal-Prep Tip: Use the remaining cauliflower for cauliflower rice for day 4 dinner. Prepare 3 servings of Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats to have for breakfast tomorrow, days 5 and 6. Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 83 g protein, 157 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,481 mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and peanut butter at P.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, increase to 2 cups edamame at A.M. snack, and increase to 2 1/2 tablespoons peanut butter at P.M. snack. Day 4 Breakfast (285 calories) 1 serving Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats A.M. Snack (128 calories) 1 medium cucumber1/4 cup hummus Lunch (371 calories) 1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocado 1 hard-boiled egg P.M. Snack (349 calories) 1 large pear1/3 cup walnut halves Dinner (374 calories) 1 serving Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 76 g protein, 137 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,375 mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1 Tbsp. hummus at A.M. snack and omit walnuts at P.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 scrambled eggs to breakfast, 2 oz. cheddar cheese to A.M. snack and Green Salad with Vinaigrette to dinner. Day 5 Jacob Fox Breakfast (285 calories) 1 serving Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats A.M. Snack (24 calories) 1 medium cucumber Lunch (385 calories) 1 serving Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes 1 clementine P.M. Snack (200 calories) 1 cup edamame in pods Dinner (598 calories) 1 serving Jerk-Spiced Salmon & Quinoa Bowl with Mango Vinaigrette Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate 2 servings of the Slow-Cooker Vegan Chili to have for lunch on days 6 and 7. Daily Totals: 1,491 calories, 94 g protein, 124 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,468 mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and P.M. snacks and clementine at lunch. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 scrambled eggs to breakfast, add 1 medium red bell pepper and 2 Tbsp. ranch dressing to A.M. snack, and increase to 2 cups edamame at P.M. snack. Day 6 Will Dickey Breakfast (285 calories) 1 serving Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats A.M. Snack (230 calories) 1 cup low-fat Greek yogurt1 cup raspberries Lunch (350 calories) 1 serving Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes P.M. Snack (206 calories) 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds Dinner (455 calories) 1 serving Loaded Vegetable Quiche Daily Totals: 1,525 calories, 92 g protein, 124 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,216 mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1/3 cup yogurt at morning snack and omit afternoon snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 clementines to breakfast, 1/3 cup unsalted peanuts to P.M. snack and 1/2 cup brown rice to dinner.