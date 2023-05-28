7-Day High-Protein Meal Plan for Summer

A delicious and satisfying high-protein meal plan chock full of fruits and veggies for summer.

By
Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
A portrait of Breana Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD, is EatingWell's former test kitchen & editorial operations manager. During her time at EatingWell, Breana oversaw the development, production and nutrition analysis of 500-plus recipes per year and helped manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly. Breana has a master's degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu London, a Wine Spirit & Education Trust-trained sommelier and a registered dietitian.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 28, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Tangy Chicken Salad With Grapes in a bowl
Photo: Antonis Achilleos

Every cell in your body needs protein. From muscle growth to digestion to skin health, the protein you eat goes directly to maintaining the health of your body. Specifically, there are 20 amino acids that make up protein in humans. Your body can produce 11 amino acids, but the remaining nine must be consumed through food and are called "essential proteins." Protein sources containing all nine essential amino acids include meat, fish, eggs, dairy and soy products, such as tofu and edamame.

Another benefit of protein is it helps keep you full for longer. Along with fiber, protein reduces digestion speed and, therefore, helps keep you full and satisfied. During summer, when fruits and vegetables are plentiful, it's easy to hit your fiber goals. Choose whole grains, such as brown rice and whole-wheat bread, over refined carbohydrates, such as white bread and white pasta, to give an even bigger fiber—and satiety—bump.

This plan includes all our summer favorites, such as tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, berries and herbs, plus lean proteins, whole grains, and dairy. Each day has at least 75 grams of protein and 25 grams of fiber. We set this plan at 1,500 calories a day with modifications to bump it up to 2,000 calories or reduce it to 1,200, depending on your calorie needs and weight loss goals.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

  1. Make 3 servings of the Berry-Kefir Smoothie for days 1 through 3.
  2. Prepare 3 servings of Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats to have for breakfast on days 4 through 6.
  3. Make Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes for lunch on days 5 through 7.

Day 1

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli
Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna

Breakfast (304 calories)

A.M. Snack (153 calories)

Lunch (432 calories)

P.M. Snack (200 calories)

  • 1 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (422 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 85 g protein, 137 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 74 g fat, 1358 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Swap ranch dressing for 1 Tbsp. hummus at A.M. snack and omit P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, 1 slice whole-wheat bread to lunch, increase A.M. snack to 3 Tbsp. ranch dressing and P.M. snack to 2 cups edamame.

Day 2

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole
Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

Breakfast (304 calories)

A.M. Snack (175 calories)

  • 1 medium red bell pepper
  • 1/3 cup hummus

Lunch (404 calories)

P.M. Snack (317 calories)

  • 1/3 cup unsalted, dry-roasted almonds
  • 5 dried apricots

Dinner (307 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 85 g protein, 142 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1501 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast and 1 slice whole-wheat bread to lunch, increase to 1/2 cup hummus at A.M. snack and 1/2 cup dried apricots at P.M. snack and add 1/2 cup brown rice to dinner.

Day 3

Roasted Cauliflower Steak & Spanakopita Melts

Breakfast (304 calories)

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

  • 1 cup edamame in pods

Lunch (526 calories)

P.M. Snack (217 calories)

  • 1 large banana
  • 1 tablespoon peanut butter

Dinner (251 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Use the remaining cauliflower for cauliflower rice for day 4 dinner. Prepare 3 servings of Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats to have for breakfast tomorrow, days 5 and 6.

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 83 g protein, 157 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,481 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and peanut butter at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, increase to 2 cups edamame at A.M. snack, and increase to 2 1/2 tablespoons peanut butter at P.M. snack.

Day 4

Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers

Breakfast (285 calories)

A.M. Snack (128 calories)

  • 1 medium cucumber
  • 1/4 cup hummus

Lunch (371 calories)

P.M. Snack (349 calories)

  • 1 large pear
  • 1/3 cup walnut halves

Dinner (374 calories)

1 serving Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers

Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 76 g protein, 137 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,375 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1 Tbsp. hummus at A.M. snack and omit walnuts at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 scrambled eggs to breakfast, 2 oz. cheddar cheese to A.M. snack and Green Salad with Vinaigrette to dinner.

Day 5

Jerk-Spiced Salmon & Quinoa Bowl with Mango Vinaigrette
Jacob Fox

Breakfast (285 calories)

A.M. Snack (24 calories)

  • 1 medium cucumber

Lunch (385 calories)

P.M. Snack (200 calories)

  • 1 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (598 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate 2 servings of the Slow-Cooker Vegan Chili to have for lunch on days 6 and 7.

Daily Totals: 1,491 calories, 94 g protein, 124 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,468 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and P.M. snacks and clementine at lunch.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 scrambled eggs to breakfast, add 1 medium red bell pepper and 2 Tbsp. ranch dressing to A.M. snack, and increase to 2 cups edamame at P.M. snack.

Day 6

Loaded Vegetable Quiche
Will Dickey

Breakfast (285 calories)

A.M. Snack (230 calories)

  • 1 cup low-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (350 calories)

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

  • 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (455 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,525 calories, 92 g protein, 124 g carbohydrates, 27 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,216 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1/3 cup yogurt at morning snack and omit afternoon snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/3 cup chopped walnuts to breakfast, 1 Tbsp. honey to morning snack, 1 slice whole-wheat bread to lunch, and increase P.M. snack to 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds.

Day 7

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

Breakfast (366 calories)

A.M. Snack (315 calories)

  • 1 medium banana
  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter

Lunch (385 calories)

P.M. Snack (195 calories)

  • 3 cups air-popped popcorn
  • 1 tablespoon melted butter

Dinner (262 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,522 calories, 86 g protein, 119 g carbohydrates, 25 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,998 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit morning snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 clementines to breakfast, 1/3 cup unsalted peanuts to P.M. snack and 1/2 cup brown rice to dinner.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a wire rack with Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
7-Day Gut-Healthy Meal Plan for Diabetes
Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato
7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for Prediabetes
6930282.jpg
7-Day High-Protein Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan
Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta
7-Day No-Sugar Low-Sodium Meal Plan
Thai Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles
Vegan Diet Plan to Help You Lose Belly Fat
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale
7-Day No-Sugar High-Protein Meal Plan for Diabetes
Red Lentil Soup with Saffron
7-Day No-Sugar Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for Diabetes
4535699.jpg
7-Day Meal Plan to Gain More Muscle
Greek Muffin-Tin-Omelets With Feta and Peppers on white plate
7-Day Meal Plan for Insulin Resistance
Greek Muffin-Tin-Omelets With Feta and Peppers on white plate
7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for Healthy Immunity
Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta
7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure
One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan
7-Day No-Sugar High-Protein Meal Plan
Chicken Hummus Bowls
High Blood Pressure Meal Plan
Meal-Prep Roasted Vegetable Bowls with Pesto
7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure
Salmon & Avocado Salad
Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for Healthy Blood Pressure
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
7-Day No-Sugar High-Fiber Meal Plan