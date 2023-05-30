6 Healthy Aldi Finds Coming to Stores in June

The arrival of a new month means more seasonal produce arriving at the farmers market, more bills to pay and a brand news set of Aldi finds flooding the shelves of our local stores. In June, Aldi is pulling out all the summer stops with fun lawn games—grab a badminton set for $24.99 starting June 14—and refreshingly fruity seltzers—arriving in stores June 7.

As always, the affordable grocery chain is including some interesting, healthy bites that we're excited to try out as they arrive in stores. That includes lots of fun grill-ready options, plus seasonings and accessories to make grilling season tastier and more convenient than ever. Fans of Aldi's Grill Master Collection, a box of frozen cuts of meat that could very well last you all summer, will be glad to know it's returning to stores on June 7, along with some fun flavored burgers and a convenient BBQ set for rookie grillmasters.

We've gathered up the six items we're most excited about below, so grab your grocery list and start taking notes.

1. Protein2O Protein Water

If protein shakes don't quite mesh with your palate, trying one of these protein-infused waters could be the way to go. Each bottle of Protein2O contains 15 grams of protein, which is enough to qualify it as high-protein by our standards. Starting June 7, Aldi will carry the electrolyte-protein drink in strawberry-banana, mixed berry and tropical coconut. Folks who have to be careful about their sugar consumption may appreciate that these drinks have no added sugar content—instead, they get their sweetness from erythritol, a sugar substitute derived from corn. We still recommend a food-first approach when trying to meet your protein needs, but this could be a refreshing option in a pinch after some physical activity. Grab a bottle for $2.08 to try it yourself.

2. Fresh Lamb Loin Chops

Grilled lamb chops—like our simple thyme-seasoned ones—are an easy way to welcome the warm, backyard barbecue weather. But lamb is also versatile enough to be cooked all kinds of ways, whether you do it in the air fryer or broiler. Serve it up with a simple, flavorful summer condiment like tzatziki and a salad, like our Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Preserved Lemon, for a summer meal you won't soon forget. Snag some lamb chops beginning June 7 for $8.99 per pound.

3. Emporium Selection Baked Lemon Ricotta

This addition to the June lineup would be right at home in a dessert spread or an appetizer cheese plate. This Italian-made cheese combines the creamy richness with fresh lemon flavor, mellowed slightly in the baking process. Serve it up with a favorite cracker—or even a shortbread cookie—and your favorite seasonal fruit for a fun app or dessert. Bonus: This item is part of Aldi's collaboration with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, which supports children with cancer and their families. Every time this item is purchased, Aldi makes a donation to support those folks in need. Grab a 6.4-ounce container of this cheese starting June 14 for $3.99.

4. Adventuridge Hydration Backpack

Attention folks who have decided they really *are* going to get into hiking this year—we have an Aldi find for you. It's critical to stay hydrated in warm temperatures, especially if you're being active. This Camelbak-esque dupe can help you do just that. Available in classic cool grey or vibrant olive green, this backpack contains a water reservoir accessible through a straw that you can reach for at any point on your mountain jog. The best part is that this backpack costs just $14.99, making it a great starter pack for someone just getting into long, dehydrating journeys by foot. Grab one beginning June 14.

5. Specially Selected Plant-Based Brioche Buns

Give your cookout that sophisticated edge by opting for glossy, tender brioche buns to cradle your juicy burgers and grilled chicken sammies. You'll find those buns on Aldi shelves year-round, but their traditional inclusion of butter and eggs makes them not-so-accessible for vegan pals. But if you're grilling some veggie burgers for plant-based guests, adding these plant-based buns to your cart is sure to cement you as host of the year. Just be sure you leave the buns in their wrapper (rather than unloading them onto a big prep tray) so you can keep them separate from their eggy counterparts. Try a bag for $2.79 starting June 28.

6. Chimichurri Cold-Smoked Salmon

Here's a surefire way to level up your next brunch spread: A chimichurri dry rub adds zesty, bright flavor to this smoked salmon, which would pair deliciously with thinly sliced red onions and tomatoes on your next bagel and cream cheese. We don't even want to get into how delicious this smoked salmon would be in our tasty Everything-Bagel Smoked Salmon Dip. We love salmon because it's dense with critical nutrients (not to mention filling and flavorful), but folks who have to be careful with their sodium intake should be aware that this smoked option is a tad high in sodium, with 900mg in each package. But sharing the salmon with a fellow bagel-eater would be an easy way to lower your intake. Snag a package for $4.39 beginning June 28.