What Actually Is Sodium—and How Does It Affect Your Health?

If you're like most people, you likely associate sodium with table salt and a flavor enhancer in your favorite snacks and meals. But what exactly is sodium, and how does it affect your health? In this article, we'll dive into the world of sodium, exploring what it is, how much we need, its benefits and the potential health risks of consuming too much. We'll also provide practical tips for including sodium in a healthy diet. So whether you're a health-conscious consumer or simply curious about sodium's role in your diet, keep reading to learn everything you need to know.

What Is Sodium?

When you think of sodium, you likely think of salt. And while salt is a common source of sodium in the standard diet, sodium is actually a mineral that plays a crucial role in your body. That's because sodium is an electrolyte (along with magnesium, potassium, calcium, chloride and phosphate), meaning it carries an electric charge when dissolved in water to help with fluid absorption and moving nutrients into your cells.

"Sodium is an essential mineral that helps to regulate the fluid balance in the body, maintain blood pressure, support nerve and muscle function, and play a role in the absorption of nutrients like glucose and amino acids," explains Trista Best, RD, a registered dietitian with Balance One Supplements.

How Much Sodium Do We Need?

While it's true that consuming too much sodium can be harmful to your health, your body needs some sodium to function properly. According to the National Institutes of Health, the recommended daily sodium intake for most adults is less than 2,300 milligrams, equivalent to about a teaspoon of salt. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 90% of Americans consume too much sodium, with an average intake of 3,400 mg daily—well above the recommended limit.

According to the American Heart Association, whole foods, such as vegetables, fruits, legumes and whole grains, contain naturally occurring sodium, which is balanced by other nutrients and fiber. Conversely, ultra-processed foods and restaurant meals often contain high levels of added sodium, which can contribute to health issues when consumed in excess.

"Your body only needs a small amount of sodium, and excessive consumption can lead to health problems," states Best.

Health Benefits of Sodium

1. It can help regulate fluid balance.

Sodium is an electrolyte, meaning it helps regulate the fluid balance in your body. According to a 2019 study published in Nutrients, sodium plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels, as it helps to regulate the amount of water in your body.

"Sodium is a key electrolyte that helps to regulate the balance of fluids in the body, which is important for maintaining healthy blood pressure, preventing dehydration and supporting kidney function," says Best.

2. It may support muscle and nerve function.

Sodium is essential for the proper functioning of your nervous system and muscles, says the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. That's because sodium helps to transmit nerve impulses and supports muscle contraction and relaxation.

"Sodium plays a crucial role in the transmission of nerve impulses and the contraction and relaxation of muscles, including the heart," says Best.

3. It can enhance food flavor.

In addition to its physiological functions, sodium plays a crucial role in making food taste better. Salt is often used to enhance the flavor of various dishes, and it can also be used to preserve food and inhibit bacterial growth.

"Sodium is a common ingredient in many foods and can enhance the flavor of dishes, making them more palatable and enjoyable to eat," says Best.

Health Risks of Eating Too Much Sodium

1. It may elevate blood pressure.

Consuming too much sodium can lead to high blood pressure, a significant risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Research shows that reducing sodium intake may help lower blood pressure and reduce cardiovascular disease risk.

"Excessive sodium intake can cause the body to retain water, leading to high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease and stroke," states Best.

2. It may cause kidney damage.

Your kidneys are responsible for filtering excess sodium from the body, but when you consume sodium in excess, it can strain the kidneys and lead to damage over time, according to a 2018 scientific review in the Journal of Clinical Hypertension.

"The kidneys play a crucial role in regulating sodium levels in the body, and excessive sodium intake can put a strain on these organs, potentially leading to kidney damage over time," says Best.

Tips for Including Sodium in a Healthy Diet

While keeping sodium intake in check is essential, you still need some in your diet for optimal health. Here are some tips for including sodium in a healthy way:

Choose whole-food sources of sodium : Whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes and lean proteins are all good sources of sodium. For example, one medium banana contains about 1 milligram of sodium, while a cup of cooked quinoa contains around 13 milligrams. "Whole-food sources of sodium include table salt, sea salt and other natural salts, as well as foods like dairy products, meat, fish and vegetables," says Best.

: Whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes and lean proteins are all good sources of sodium. For example, one medium banana contains about 1 milligram of sodium, while a cup of cooked quinoa contains around 13 milligrams. "Whole-food sources of sodium include table salt, sea salt and other natural salts, as well as foods like dairy products, meat, fish and vegetables," says Best. Add sodium at home : Rather than relying on prepackaged foods and meals, try adding sodium to your meals at home. But if you turn to the saltshaker, use it sparingly. Instead, rely on herbs, spices and salt-free seasoning blends to add flavor without excess sodium.

: Rather than relying on prepackaged foods and meals, try adding sodium to your meals at home. But if you turn to the saltshaker, use it sparingly. Instead, rely on herbs, spices and salt-free seasoning blends to add flavor without excess sodium. Reduce intake of ultra-processed and restaurant foods: Most of the sodium in the typical American diet comes from highly processed foods and restaurant meals. Therefore, reducing your intake of these foods can significantly decrease your overall sodium intake. "Highly processed and restaurant foods often have high levels of sodium, so reducing your intake of these foods is a good way to cut back on sodium and maintain a healthy diet," advises Best.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is sodium the same as salt?

Despite the terms often being used interchangeably, sodium and salt aren't the same thing. Sodium is a mineral naturally present in foods, while salt is a compound of sodium and chloride. Most of the sodium in a standard diet comes from salt.

2. What are high-sodium foods?

High-sodium foods include highly processed foods, fast foods and restaurant meals. These foods are often high in salt and other additives that increase the sodium content. Some examples include canned soups, deli meats, pizza and soy sauce.

3. What happens if you eat too much sodium?

Eating too much sodium over time can lead to health problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. It can also increase your risk of developing kidney disease and osteoporosis.

The Bottom Line

Sodium is an electrolyte and essential mineral that helps regulate fluid balance, maintain blood pressure and support nerve and muscle function. However, regularly consuming too much sodium can lead to health problems such as high blood pressure, kidney damage and osteoporosis. According to experts, choosing whole foods such as vegetables, fruits and whole grains can help balance naturally occurring sodium with other nutrients and fiber while limiting the intake of ultra-processed foods and restaurant meals with high levels of added sodium. To include sodium as part of a healthy diet, choose whole-food sources, add salt judiciously and limit ultra-processed foods and restaurant meals. Being mindful of your sodium intake can help reduce your chronic disease risk and improve heart health.