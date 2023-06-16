Whether it's in the form of tofu, soy milk, tempeh or miso, soy is a popular way to up the plant-based protein in an eating pattern. And before soy can be turned into these products, it is a type of legume called edamame. But what is edamame? And what nutritional benefits can it provide? Here we will answer these questions, break down edamame nutrition and give tips on tasty ways to use this popular legume.

Pictured Recipe: 3-Ingredient Teriyaki Edamame Sauté

What is Edamame?

Indigenous to China, edamame are young soybeans that are harvested early or before they ripen. They have become popular in the United States and other parts of the world. Edamame is naturally cholesterol-free, gluten-free and low in calories. They are very mild in taste and can be prepared in a variety of ways. These soybeans also contain a source of protein, iron, calcium and several other nutrients.

Edamame Nutrition Facts

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), here is the nutritional profile of 1/2 cup of edamame:

94 calories

9 grams protein

7 grams carbohydrates

6 grams fat

4 grams fiber

2 grams sugar

338 millgrams of potassium (10% RDA)

Health Benefits of Edamame

Edamame contains a great source of plant-based protein, dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals that may help to reduce your risk for several health conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, osteoporosis and high cholesterol.

Helps Control Blood Pressure

Did you know that foods rich in potassium, such as edamame, may help to lower blood pressure? Blood pressure refers to the amount of force your heart uses to pump blood around your body. This amount can vary depending on several factors, including activity levels and dietary pattern. Potassium can help to lower blood pressure because it works with the kidneys to balance the levels of sodium and water in the body. Excessive amounts of sodium in the body can raise blood pressure. Potassium helps the kidneys excrete that excess sodium which helps to lower blood pressure to a healthy level.

Regulates Blood Sugar Levels

Unlike other beans, edamame is low in carbohydrates which can make it less likely to raise blood sugar levels. It is also a good source of protein, fat and fiber, and measures very low on the glycemic index, which is a measure of how quickly some foods raise blood sugar levels.

Studies show that excessive consumption of easily-digested carbs—such as refined grains and added sugar—on a regular basis may lead to poor blood sugar regulation, and an increased risk of developing chronic health conditions such as type 2 diabetes. Diets rich in protein and fiber—particularly soluble fiber—can help slow the absorption of sugar and help improve blood sugar levels.

May Improve Bone Health

Milk is often viewed as the number one source for building healthy bones, but did you know that edamame can also contribute to bone health? Building strong bones is essential for healthy aging. They help to protect against fractures and increase mobility.

In addition to an active lifestyle, research shows that a diet high in soy protein, which is found in edamame, is associated with improved bone health and a decreased risk of developing osteoporosis. Osteoporosis, also known as bone loss, is a condition in which the bones become brittle, weak and fragile. As osteoporosis worsens, it can cause bones to fracture easily, but foods such as edamame can help to support bone structure and lower ones risk.

Helps Lower Cholesterol

In addition to protein, edamame is a good source of dietary fiber which is important for heart health and managing cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is needed for the body to function properly and is transported by lipoproteins. There are two main forms of cholesterol: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL).

High levels of LDL, also known as the "bad" cholesterol, can harden arteries and increase the risk of heart disease over time. Foods rich in dietary fiber, such as edamame, can lower LDL cholesterol levels by slowing down digestion and preventing the body from reabsorbing LDL cholesterol into the bloodstream.

How to Eat Edamame

Edamame can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. You can eat them straight out of the pods or cook them with fresh herbs and spices. The two most common ways to cook edamame are to steam or boil the pods in lightly salted water. They can be enjoyed warm, cold or at room temperature, and you can add them to salads, noodles or your favorite stir fry recipe.

Bottom Line

Edamame are immature soybeans that are harvested early. Unlike mature soybeans, their fibrous pods are still green, and the inner beans are tender and soft. Edamame is naturally cholesterol-free, gluten-free and may help to reduce your risk for several health conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, osteoporosis and high cholesterol. Edamame can be prepared in a variety of ways, or they can be consumed straight out of the pods.